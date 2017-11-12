Donny’s Brain By Rona Munro favorite audiobooks

The acclaimed Scottish playwright Rona Munro has created a remarkable story about a man who wakes up from a car crash with...
  1. 1. The acclaimed Scottish playwright Rona Munro has created a remarkable story about a man who wakes up from a car crash with brain damage. Now, he sees the world as the person he was three years ago, when his life and loves were in a very different place. This play is part of L.A. Theatre Works’ Relativity Series featuring science-themed plays. Major funding for the Relativity Series is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, to enhance public understanding of science and technology in the modern world. An L.A. Theatre Works full-cast production, starring Paul Fox, Jared Harris, Siobhán Hewlett, Moira Quirk, Sophie Winkleman. Directed by Martin Jarvis and recorded at The Invisible Studios, West Hollywood. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK Donny’s Brain | free online audiobook
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Rona Munro ●Narrated By: Moira Quirk, Jared Harris, Siobhan Hewlett, Paul Fox, Sophie Winkleman ●Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works ●Date: January 2016 ●Duration: 2 hours 1 minutes
