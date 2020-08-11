Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leading Business solution Company & Digital Marketing Company in Coimbatore. Expert in Web design, SEO, Branding, Logo design, Web application, Digital Marketing Services.

Prokytes business solution

  2. 2. PROKYTES • Introduction : • Prokytes Business Solution is the fastest growth Business solution Company in Coimbatore. We are specialising the Branding, Web development, Digital Marketing Solution, Event & Expo management, Outdoor Ads, Video Promotions.
  3. 3. PROKYTES • Branding: • Brand is the personality of your business and a promise to your customers. It’s what people say about you when you are not in the room. We help to make your brand evolve in the minds and hearts of the long after the sale has been made. • By managing your brand we help your business to • Build recognition • Stand out from competitors • Increase business value • Create new customers • Improve employees pride and satisfaction • Create trust in the market • Branding is the foundation upon which you build the reputation and customer loyalty for your business.
  4. 4. PROKYTES • Web Development : • Website is a brand’s digital real estate where our customers visit. It should be visually engaging, easy to use and most importantly should reflect who you are as a brand. • From design to content, our team handles to give you a turn-key website, inclusive of • Domain names, design, plugins and extension • Hosting and Coding • Advanced analytics and tracking • SEO Optimization • Lead Creation • Compatibility across all businesses and devices • Integration with Social media • Site map creation
  5. 5. PROKYTES • Digital Marketing: • Digital Marketing is a Combination of Science and Art to Successfully promote a product or Service. • We are specialized in • Social Media Marketing (SMM) • Search Engine Optimization (SEO) • Google Analytics • Polls and Contest management • Display advertisement • We then establish guidelines and embed it on website and then promote it on social media like Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram.
  6. 6. PROKYTES • Expo & Events Management: • Event planning is the energizing art of choreographing people and activities in order to create a show that that creates memories of a lifetime. It’s the process of managing a project such as festivals, conferences, ceremonies, weddings, formal parties, trade shows and conventions. • Promotional strategies are implemented depending on the elements of marketing and the customer profile- age, gender, buying habits, needs, wants, challenges and fear.
  7. 7. PROKYTES • Outdoor Ads: • Outdoor advertising works well for promoting your products in specific geographic area and let your prospective customers know about what is sold where. • Sunpack Hoardings • Bus stop billboards • Digital billboards • Kiosks
  8. 8. PROKYTES • Video Promotion: • We promote Videos online by targeting your keywords in Videos. Youtube videos is best way to promote your business & Website. • Conclusion : • Prokytes is the one of the best Business Solution Company in Coimbatore. • For more visit at https://prokytes.com/

