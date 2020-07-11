Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your toilet is undoubtedly the most used fixtures in your home. A clogged toilet is a very frustrating matter. Understanding why your toilet gets clogged can help prevent potential problems.
Any plumbing issue can be fixed easily by a professional plumber in Tucson or near you.
There are quite a few reasons why your toilet could experience problems. If you know what the reasons are, you will be able to identify the problems and fix them as well

  1. 1. Why does your toilet gets clogged? – Top 5 reasons Your toilet is undoubtedly the most used fixtures in your home. A clogged toilet is a very frustrating matter. Understanding why your toilet gets clogged can help prevent potential problems. Any plumbing issue can be fixed easily by a professional plumber in Tucson or near you. There are quite a few reasons why your toilet could experience problems. If you know what the reasons are, you will be able to identify the problems and fix them as well (professionally of course).
  2. 2. Here’s why your toilet can get clogged 1) You have an old toilet Modern toilets are designed to function properly in a variety of ways to save water. The early forms of these toilets may lack the necessary designs to handle the draining function properly. Moreover, when the toilet gets old, the functional capabilities start to fail considerably and can lead to a clogged toilet. 2) Flushing of non-flushable items A toilet is designed to dispose only a certain types of materials for instance disposable tissues. Hence, if you make the mistake of flushing non-flushable items into the toilet, it could be a big problem for you as your toilet may get clogged for your action. Non-flushable items are not meant to be flushed down.
  3. 3. 3) Blocked plumbing vents A slow-flushing toilet due to a blocked vent is a serious problem. It’s a clear sign that your toilet needs a professional’s attention. A blocked plumbing vent can lead to a clogged toilet. And this repairing job is best left to the professionals. 4) Pipe blockages Blocked pipes are most likely to be caused by flushing non-flushable items. If an item is flushed in the toilet, it could slow down the flushing process and cause a clog. 5) Sewer line problems If your toilet gets clogged frequently, it’s a sign that you may have a problem in the sewer line. A problem in the sewer line can affect your entire home’s plumbing system. Factors like non-flushable items and tree roots can be the main factors of a clogged sewer line and toilet. Bad odors can overwhelm your home if you don’t fix a clogged sewer line on time. Therefore, fix a clogged toilet and sewer drain as soon as possible by calling your plumber in Tucson or near you. To know more visit-- http://www.progressiveplumbingsys.com/

