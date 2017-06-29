Publicação elaborada por integrantes dos serviços e parceiros da comunidade Satélite Íris I Nesta edição Projeto possibili...
Satélite Hoje - junho_2017

  1. 1. Publicação elaborada por integrantes dos serviços e parceiros da comunidade Satélite Íris I Nesta edição Projeto possibilita a troca de cartas entre crianças brasi- leiras e africanas Pág. 06 Diretora há mais de uma de- cada se despede de escola Pág. 04 Manhã especial é realizada em comemoração ao dia das mães Pág.05 Mobilização de trabalhadores na marginal da John Boyd Dunlop por mais consciência no transito Pág. 07 Cortejo combate a exploração sexual de crianças e adolescentes Pág. 8 Campinas - Junho/Julho de 2017 nº 10
  2. 2. 2 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017_______________________________________________________________________________________ Abuso infantil Grande criminalidade Mexe no psicológico Da família e humanidade Pra que ter medo de denunciar? É a coisa certa a se praticar Só quero te ajudar Não fique de cabeça baixa E o machismo Pare de opinar Suas conclusões Só vão machucar Short curto não estupra Alguns caras que abusam Um recado meu chegando Não são as meninas É o mundo que está acabando Poesia do Mês Maycon Silva Rodrigues 15 anos Editorial Sejam bem-vindos caros leitores e comunidade! Este é o nosso jornal Satélite Hoje. Em nossa pri- meira edição do ano, contamos com novidades que darão um novo ar ao jornal. Sim, é o mesmo jornal, a mesma qualidade, porém, em um novo formato. Es- peramos que vocês possam apreciar e contribuir para o processo de crescimento e construção desta publi- cação. Nesta edição, traremos matérias dos nossos parceiros que sempre contribuem para melhoria do jornal, como a emocionante homenagem à ex-dire- tora da EE Professora Rosina Frazatto, que conclui seu ciclo de trabalho na escola; uma manhã especial para as mães na Casa Hosana com direito à zumba; um belo trabalho de fotografia com os educandos do Progen que registraram melhorias no bairro. Além de tudo isso, laços se estreitam em movimento inter- continental com crianças do Progen e crianças afri- canas; funcionários e moradores se mobilizam contra os abusos no trânsito em frente à Nave Mãe. Para fi- nalizar, uma caminhada dos funcionários da Escola Rosina Frazatto para reconhecimento do território. Agradecemos a colaboração dos parceiros que possi- bilitaram a produção do Satélite Hoje. Para dúvidas e/ou sugestões: jornal@progen.org.br Tenham uma excelente leitura! 18 de Maio Dia Nacional de Combate ao Abuso e Exploração Sexual de Crianças e Adolescentes
  3. 3. 3 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ Momento diversão Ajude o ratinho a encontrar o queijo Encontre os 7 erros na floresta Encontre as palavras: A F D I R E I T O S J D G H K H T D S I S P R O G E N K C X O N J E C G H B C S C W R G S H B M V B I C X W T P G H K O A C G J R O E L K N L S S A T E L I T E Q R Y U I H G K T A P Y V I N C U L O S PROGEN SATÉLITE RESPEITO VÍNCULOS SOCIAL DIREITOS
  4. 4. 4 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ Mais de uma década no bairro promovendo a educação de qualidade No dia 1 de fevereiro de 2017 a EE Professora Rosina Frazatto dos Santos realizou uma ho- menagem à Diretora Maria Laedna Delfino Borges Silva. Após 17 anos na direção, Laedna se despediu do núcleo gestor da escola Rosina, em que passou anos memoráveis. Já dizia o Filósofo grego Antístenes " A GRATIDÃO É A MEMÓRIA DO CORAÇÃO" e por isso uma manhã emocionante foi organizada com retrospecti- vas e depoimentos de professores, pais e parceiros da região. "Falar da Laedna é fácil...Uma ótima parceira, compromissada, responsável, que, com muita com- petência, conduz a equipe escolar no projeto de edu- cação de qualidade. Só temos a agradecer” declara Izabel Cristina Santos de Almeida Coordenadora do PROGEN. "Laedna, pessoa especial, iluminada, com sabedoria e competência colaborou para a melhoria da comunidade no satélite Iris 1” afirma Soeli - mo- radora da comunidade. “Nossos sinceros agradecimentos à querida Laedna , que por muitos anos dedicou seu tempo, seus recur- sos e seu carinho a essa escola e à comunidade do Satélite Iris 1”, diz Cláudia Ortolan, Coordenadora Pedagógica Planejamento pedagógico conta com caminhada para conhecer o terrirtório No mês de fevereiro foi realizado o planejamento pedagógico da EE Professora Rosina Frazatto dos Santos para nortear as ações no ano de 2017. Para sen- sibilizar e fomentar as reflexões acerca do planejamento escolar, a equipe Rosina, com a direção e coordenação, organizaram uma caminhada pedagógica no território para conhecer um pouco mais da comunidade e dos Cláudia Ortolan Coordenação Pedagógica equipamentos sociais que nela estão inseridos. Para o sucesso da atividade a escola contou com a cola- boração dos equipamentos sociais, uma sessão de alon- gamento e um breve relato sobre o que ocorreria no dia foi realizado antes do início das atividades. Os professo- res e funcionários estavam muito empolgados. Creche Ceascom, Progen e Casa Maria de Nazaré fo- ram alguns dos espaços conhecidos e que receberam os funcionários gentilmente. Nesses locais os professores e funcionários puderam aprofundar seus conhecimentos sobre a necessidade e as atividades que esses equipamen- tos promovem. O trabalho intersetorial é uma marca na comunidade es- colar do Satélite Iris 1 Para finalizar, um delicioso café coletivo foi oferecido para os funcionários participantes Cláudia Ortolan Coordenação Pedagógica
  5. 5. 5 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ Evento para famílias em comemoração ao Dia das Mães Esta atividade faz parte do plano anual de ativida- des voltadas às famílias e à comunidade. A aula de Zumba, oferecida pela educadora Karine Kochan, foi especialmente pensada para as mães, avós e fa- miliares em comemoração ao Dia das Mães. Todas puderam aproveitar a ótima manhã para realizar uma atividade física e compartilhar este momento especial com a equipe técnica da instituição e com outras mulheres. A participação das famílias e da comunidade é de extrema importância para valorizar e incentivar a participação dos usuários no serviço, e também fortalecer os vínculos familiares e comunitários. A participação de todas fez da manhã um momento No dia 13 de maio a Casa de Maria de Nazaré – Unidade III Casa Hosana convidou as famílias atendidas para um delicioso café da manhã e em se- guida uma aula de Zumba. ___________________________________________________________________________________ No território desde 2005, o Progen Satélite Íris ocu- pava uma pequena casa alugada, com espaço bem limitado. Após 10 anos, inaugura-se o novo prédio, com um amplo espaço para as atividades, porém, este estava localizado em uma rua de terra, sem saída para carros e com diversas dificuldades de acesso para pedestres e motoristas. Agora, depois de dois anos nesse espaço, os educandos que participam da atividade de fotografia puderam re- gistrar mais uma conquista. A chegada do asfalto mudou a paisagem que antes era composta por terra, pedras e mato crescendo por todos os lados. Durante as atividades, as crianças e adolescentes sairam pelas ruas do bairro e por meio da fotografia registraram tanto as partes belas quanto os problemas do bairro. Com isso, passaram a reconhecer e se sentir cada vez mais per- tencentes à essa comunidade, gerando novas reflexões sobre a realidade que os cerca. “Essa imagem mostra que ainda existem pessoas com- prometidas, que não podemos perder a esperança e que vale a pena unirmos esforços e lutarmos pelos nossos di- reitos”, Relata Valquiria Danieli, educadora responsável pela atividade de fotografia. Não se esqueça de acompanhar nossas redes sociais Facebook - ProjetoGenteNova Instagram - @projetogentenova Carolina Vitória F. Bispo Osregistrosdasmudançasnacomunidade Coordenadora: Nicole Pacheco, Pedagoga: Kelly Cristina, Assistente Social: Claudinéia Valquiria Danieli - Educadora Social
  6. 6. 6 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ Cartas para África Projeto com a Universidade Estadual de Campinas- (Unicamp) e o Progen Satélite Iris I discute a relação entre Brasil e África trocando cartas entre crianças brasileiras e sul-africanas Educandas com Abayomis: bonecas, feitas por afri- canas, de tranças ou nós, que serviam como amule- to de proteção para os filhos durante as viagens nos navios que as levavam para ser escravizadas. Neste primeiro semestre de 2017 o Progen da uni- dade Satélite Íris I iniciou uma atividade inédita: a troca de cartas entre as crianças da ONG com as crianças de uma escola no continente africano. Tra- ta-se do Projeto “Cartas para África”, uma parceria entre a Unicamp, o Progen e a escola Funda Ujabule School, em Soweto, na África do Sul. As crianças do Progen começaram a produzir as car- tas com escritas e/ou desenhos. Elas serão enviadas através do correio internacional para as crianças da África do Sul onde os professores Ntombi e Nath, parceiros do projeto na escola Funda Ujabule School, receberão as correspondências e responderão junto com os alunos, nas aulas de Inglês e Artes. “Este projeto faz parte do programa de Ação Cultural da Unicamp que tem o objetivo de propor ações entre os estudantes da universidade com outros setores fora do campus universitário, propondo uma interlocu- ção do público estudantil com a comunidade externa. Essa é uma questão muito importante por que a gen- te precisa descentralizar a produção da universidade que fica muito restrita a Barão Geraldo e a Unicamp é uma instituição pública, que precisa ser mais atuante e comprometida com a cidade” explica Henrique Du- tra, idealizador do projeto e pesquisador da Faculda- de de Educação. A atividade é realizada junto à oficina “Arte e Cul- tura”. “Quando fomos procurados para desenvolver essa parceria ficamos muito animados e vimos uma chance de desenvolver uma ação com muito sentido, por que as manifestações da cultura africana rever- beram até hoje no nosso país e as nossas crianças e adolescentes precisam se empoderar mais sobre esse assunto”, explica Valquiria Danieli, educadora que de- senvolve a atividade. O objetivo do projeto é mostrar aos educandos a importância do continente africano para o mundo, fazendo –os pensar não somente sobre o fato dos negros terem trazido sua força física para as Américas, mas também costumes, hábitos e valores que foram incorporados e reinventados como a culi- nária, vocabulário, danças ou religiões. Além disso, espera-se fortalecer a ancestralidade, identidade e au- to-estima dos educandos do Progen que em grande parte possuem origem parda e afro-brasileira. Valquiria Danieli e Henrique Dutra - Eucadores Sociais
  7. 7. 7 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ No dia 31 de maio aconteceu uma manifestação pacífica na Avenida John Boyd Dunlop em frente à Nave Mãe Dom Edward Robinson de Barros Cavalcanti. Os funcionários da escola junto a comissão de pais de alunos e com o apoio da EMDEC aderiram ao movimento Maio Amarelo, que tem como proposta chamar a atenção da sociedade para o alto índice de mortes e feridos no trânsito. A Av. John Boyd Dunlop é a maior avenida de Campinas, com 15 km de extensão, e também está entre as cam- peãs em infrações de trânsito e aciden- tes. A escola está situada em uma das marginais no bairro Jardim Satélite Íris I. Recentemente foi finalizada a pavi- mentação da via e para escapar dos congestionamentos da avenida, seja pelo grande fluxo de veículos ou por acidentes, os mo- toristas utilizam a marginal como rota de fuga, desres- peitando a sinalização e os pedestres. A manifestação foi pensada e organizada pelo con- selho escolar, que conta com pais e mães de alunos e funcionários da Nave Mãe. Contou ainda com o apoio da EMDEC, que garantiu a segurança dos participan- tes. Mesmo com a presença dos agentes de mobilidade urbana, vários motoristas desrespeitaram o protesto e foram multados por excesso de velocidade e conversão em local proibido. A Vice-Diretora Alice de Oliveira conta que já houve- ram várias colisões envolvendo tanto carros quanto mo- tos e ainda dois acidentes envolvendo mães de crianças Manifestação contra os abusos de motoristas na via marginal da Av. Jonh Boyd Dunlop da escola. Uma delas quando chegava para pegar seu filho, foi derrubada de sua moto quando um carro coli- diu com a mesma e sofreu uma luxação no braço; outra mãe foi atropelada e fraturou a perna, ficando impos- sibilitada de trazer a criança para a escola durante um mês. Ela disse ainda que foi orientada pelo represen- tante da EMDEC a solicitar uma análise técnica, para a implantação de sinalização e medidas de acessibilidade, não apenas na rua da escola, mas em todo seu entorno, para que o problema não seja transferido para outras ruas do bairro. A manifestação é uma ação importante, pois traz visibi- lidade ao problema e alerta a população para a maior causa dos acidentes, a imprudência. Henrique Mazzucatto - Coordenador de projetos socioeducativos
  8. 8. 8 Campinas, Junho/Julho 2017___________________________________________________________________________________ Na manhã do dia 25 de maio foi realizado o Cor- tejo que combate o abuso e a exploração sexual de crianças e adolescentes, já que o dia 18 de Maio é um marco dessa luta. Diversas atividades aconteceram durante todo o mês como forma conscientização para a proteção das crianças e adolescentes. O cortejo teve por objetivo conscientizar e sensibili- zar a comunidade sobre os desafios que enfrentamos diariamente. Os participantes distribuíram panfletos informativos sobre o tema e formas de ajudar no com- bate de situações desta natureza. Para o sucesso desta mobilização, a Rede Novas Atitu- des articulou com os serviços públicos, organizações da sociedade civil, comunidade, e diversos parceiros que contribuíram para realização do cortejo que con- tou com centenas de pessoas. Iniciando as 9h da ma- nhã na Casa de Maria de Nazaré - Casa Hosana, o gru- po percorreu as ruas do bairro Satélite Íris 1 e finalizou com uma concentração na Escola Estadual Professora Rosina Frazatto. O cortejo foi acompanhado por carro de som e crianças que tocavam seus tambores (alfaias) no ritmo do maracatu. Outras apresentações culturais também fizeram parte desta ação, como a apresentação musical da Escola Ro- sina Frazatto e a apresentação de dança da Casa Ho- sana. Ações como esta são fundamentais para fortalecer e dar visibilidade para a luta contra o abuso e a explora- ção sexual de crianças e adolescentes. A população conta com um serviço gratuito e anônimo para denúncia que é o disque 100. Cortejo em combate ao abuso de crianças e adolescentes reúne comunidade Ricardo Chaves - Coordenador Técnico

