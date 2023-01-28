Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Taller Tarjetas de Identificacion de Planes Medicos 2023

Jan. 28, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Introducción Codificación de Diagnósticos ICD-10-CM (CIE-10)
Introducción Codificación de Diagnósticos ICD-10-CM (CIE-10)
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Choque 2.pptx
SaulLopezAgustin
LAMINARIOS DE SALUD .pptx
cindy227327
CLASIFICACIÓN ANTIARRITMICOS VAUGHAN WILLIAMS.pdf
DanielaMorales922343
INTERMEDIO FISICA.docx
J. Eduardo Ramos-Arboniés y Jiménez
Pancreatitis aguda en pediatría.pptx
ErimElinayCrcamoGali
PLAN CANGURO PRESENTACION FINALY CONFORT NEONATAL 26.pptx
Edison Maldonado
cancer de mama hombres.docx
jesuscabrera489879
DERRAME PLEURAL.pptx
JssicaMestanza
1 of 83 Ad

Taller Tarjetas de Identificacion de Planes Medicos 2023

Jan. 28, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Taller Tarjetas de Identificacion de Planes Medicos 2023

Taller Tarjetas de Identificacion de Planes Medicos 2023

Health & Medicine
Advertisement

Recommended

Introducción Codificación de Diagnósticos ICD-10-CM (CIE-10)
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
155.9k views
184 slides
Taller Facturación de Servicios Dentales
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
22.4k views
51 slides
Documentación Clínica
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
17.9k views
43 slides
Taller Paso a Paso Facturacion Electronica SecureClaim
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
100.7k views
275 slides
Taller de Facturación de Servicios de Salud 2016
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
150.7k views
138 slides
Codificacion CPT 2017
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
152.5k views
109 slides
Tarjetas de Identificación de Planes Médicos 2017
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
93.2k views
91 slides
Auditoria Reconciliacion Reclamaciones y Apelaciones 2017
Milca V. Martínez Vázquez
45.6k views
128 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Choque 2.pptx
SaulLopezAgustin
0 views
LAMINARIOS DE SALUD .pptx
cindy227327
2 views
CLASIFICACIÓN ANTIARRITMICOS VAUGHAN WILLIAMS.pdf
DanielaMorales922343
3 views
INTERMEDIO FISICA.docx
J. Eduardo Ramos-Arboniés y Jiménez
4 views
Pancreatitis aguda en pediatría.pptx
ErimElinayCrcamoGali
3 views
PLAN CANGURO PRESENTACION FINALY CONFORT NEONATAL 26.pptx
Edison Maldonado
3 views
cancer de mama hombres.docx
jesuscabrera489879
0 views
DERRAME PLEURAL.pptx
JssicaMestanza
4 views
Farmacovigilancia Antioquia piensa en grande 09-09-2016 (1).pptx
AutorizacionesFarmac
2 views
FARMACOLOGÍA DE LA SANGRE S12.pptx
Debie94
3 views
SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION.pptx
NathalyDanielaPizarr
2 views
CASO PRACTICO INTERNET COMO FUENTE DE INFORMACION SOBRE SALUD.docx
JhonAlexanderOrmaza2
4 views
LA FAMILIA.pptx
WalterZelada4
2 views
Bioquímica y nutrición. Clase 1
315KarenSofaReyesGar
0 views
Ponencia 31 (Artrópodos ponzoñosos) - Dr. Maguiña.pdf
SiIvanaVC
3 views
LAVANDINA .pptx
DenisButronVillarroe
0 views
ANEMIA EN GESTANTES (MATERNO) 3ER PARTE.pptx
EsmeraldaAlvines
4 views
Placenta previa.pptx
MarlonCastro56
0 views
equipos-procedimientos-y-criterios-de-uci-123-151015205654-lva1-app6892.pdf
joys figueroa
0 views
Convulsiones Neonatales.pptx
Erick Rodríguez
2 views
Choque 2.pptx
SaulLopezAgustin
0 views
25 slides
LAMINARIOS DE SALUD .pptx
cindy227327
2 views
2 slides
CLASIFICACIÓN ANTIARRITMICOS VAUGHAN WILLIAMS.pdf
DanielaMorales922343
3 views
4 slides
INTERMEDIO FISICA.docx
J. Eduardo Ramos-Arboniés y Jiménez
4 views
9 slides
Pancreatitis aguda en pediatría.pptx
ErimElinayCrcamoGali
3 views
25 slides
PLAN CANGURO PRESENTACION FINALY CONFORT NEONATAL 26.pptx
Edison Maldonado
3 views
33 slides

Featured (20)

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
15k views
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306k views
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.6k views
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.8k views
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.6k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.1k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.6k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
15k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
22.6k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
26.8k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Advertisement

Taller Tarjetas de Identificacion de Planes Medicos 2023

  1. 1. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tarjetas y Cubiertas de Planes Médicos Prof. Milca V. Martínez BLOG: www.profmmartinez.wordpress.com Instragram @profmmartinez Linkedin: Milca V Martinez
  2. 2. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Planes Médicos 2
  3. 3. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Compañías Aseguradoras/Planes Médicos • Los planes médicos son los que pagan los servicios que ofrecen los proveedores. Estos planes cobran unas primas y son seguros para riesgos en caso de enfermedad. • Hay dos clases de primas, grupales e individuales; libre selección y/o centro asignado, HMO, IPA (Ej. Hospital HIMA). 1. Grupales-cuando el plan médico brinda servicio a una compañía especifica para asegurar o dar un plan a sus empleados, también se llama Diferido. 2. Individual-cuando el asegurado contrata directo con el plan médico; esto se llama Pago Directo. 3
  4. 4. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Compañías Aseguradoras/Planes Médicos (Cont.) • Triple S (Seguro de Servicios de Salud)-Una de las compañías más grandes y modernas en servicios a sus asegurados y proveedores. Una de las manejadoras de Mi Salud del Gobierno de Puerto Rico. • Humana-Compañía americana que entro al mercado puertorriqueño, cuando adquirió las antes Health Plus y Universal Insurance Co. 4
  5. 5. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Características de los Planes Médicos • Planes Comerciales – Son los que contratan por tarifas • Ejemplos 1. Mapfre (Canada Life o Crown Life) 2. MCS Health Management Options 3. Aetna (Miembro de IMCS) 4. Palic-Panamerican Life 5. First Medical Health Plan 6. Cigna 7. Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico 8. Triple S • Planes de Hospitales – Ejemplos 1. Plan de Salud Menonita 2. Asoc. de Hospital Auxilio Mutuo 3. Plan Médico Servicios de Salud Bella Vista 4. Ryder Health Plan (Directo y Complementario a Medicare) 5
  6. 6. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Características de los Planes Médicos Planes Medicare Advantage: – Humana Gold Plus – MMM Healthcare Individuales: Único (HMO), Elite, Balance, Dinámico, Único, Deluxe, Flexi Max, Plenitud, Encanto (HMO POS); Supremo, Integral, Vibrante (HMO C-SNP) – PMC Medicare Choice PMC Max (HMO-POS) – Medicare Advantage – MCS Advantage – Molina Healthcare of Puerto Rico – Palic Medicare Advantage – Triple-S Advantage Basic, Real AhorroMAx, Enlace Plus (HMO), Platino: Platino Plus, Alcance, Ultra, Blindado, Advance, Titán, Contigo Plus (HMO-SNP), Magno y Brillante (HMO-POS), Optimo, Optimo Plus, Optimo Xtra (PPO) Continuación… 6
  7. 7. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Características de los Planes Médicos • Planes “Fee for Service” – Son los que pagan por las tarifas del Proveedor • Aetna Life, Equitable, Metropolitan • Planes Médicos Gubernamentales-Estatales – Son planes creados por el gobierno para cubrir ciertas circunstancias. 1. Reforma de Salud del Gobierno de Puerto Rico (MI SALUD, hoy Plan Vital): Desde 1ro abril 2015 Triple-S Salud, Inc., MMM Multi Health, Inc., Plan de Salud Menonita y First Medical Health Plan, Inc. 2. Administración de Compensaciones por Accidentes de Automóviles (ACAA) ofrece una cubierta de seguro de servicios de salud y compensaciones a víctimas de accidentes de automóviles y a sus dependientes. Fuente: http://www.acaa.gobierno.pr/cubierta 3. Fondo del Seguro del Estado 7
  8. 8. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Características de los Planes Médicos • Planes Médicos Gubernamentales-Federales – Son planes creados por el gobierno federal para satisfacer ciertas necesidades. • Ejemplos: 1. Medicare 2. Medicaid / Médico-indigentes 3. Champus-Militares activos (ARMY, NAVY, etc.) 4. Champva-Militares retirado y/o veteranos de Guerra 5. Veteranos (VA) 6. Tricare (Standard/Prime)- Miembros activos Guardia Nacional, Reserva, Retirados, familiares, sobrevivientes y ex cónyuges. Es administrado por Humana en Puerto Rico a partir del 2005. 8
  9. 9. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Características de los Planes Médicos • Son los planes creados por la propia compañía o uniones para satisfacer las necesidades de sus empleados. – Ejemplos: • PROSSAM – Programa de Salud de la Asociación de Maestros de Puerto Rico • U.T.M.-Unión de Trabajadores del Muelle • U.T.I.-Unión de Trabajadores Independiente 9
  10. 10. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Introducción a Medicare • El Programa de Medicare esta completamente reglamentado y regido por las leyes y regulaciones federales. Una de nuestras principales fuentes de información es el Medicare Carrier Manual (MCM) donde se encuentran las reglas que el Carrier debe seguir en todo lo concerniente a sus operaciones. • Es un programa de salud federal para personas mayores de 65 años o más que reciban beneficios del Seguro Social, personas de cualquier edad con una insuficiencia renal permanente y para algunas personas incapacitadas. Lo dirige la Administración para el Financiamiento del Cuidado de la Salud, del Departamento de Salud y Servicios Humanos de los Estados Unidos. Las solicitudes para la elegibilidad de este seguro se proveen en las oficinas del Seguro Social a través de toda la Isla y los EU. 10
  11. 11. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare Parte A • Ayuda a pagar los servicios hospitalario, ya sea internados, el; cuidado en una institución de enfermería especializada, cuidado de salud en el hogar y cuidado de hospicio. • La Parte A tiene deducibles y coaseguros no reembolsables. Personas mayores de 65 años o incapacitadas con ESRD – End Stage Renal Disease pueden obtener libre de cargos estos beneficios basados en sus propios empleos o con el empleo de sus cónyuges, o a través de Medicaid, si son médico-indigentes. • La Parte A de Medicare cubre servicios de: – Hospitalización – Institución de Enfermería Especializada (Skill Nursing Facility) – Agencia de Salud en el Hogar (Home Care) – Hospicios – Pacientes en etapa terminal – Ambulancia (Hospital-Hospital) – Facilidad de Sala de Emergencia (EM) 11
  12. 12. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare Parte B • Toda persona que tenga los beneficios hospitalarios puede adquirir los beneficios del servicio médico de la Parte B pagando un prima mensual. • Si alguna persona no tiene créditos suficientes de trabajo ( no cotiza) para recibir beneficios de la Parte A de Medicare, puede comprar las Parte A y Parte B o solamente la Parte B pagando las primas mensuales. De igual manera si esta incapacitado. 12
  13. 13. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Servicios cubiertos por Medicare B • Servicios Médicos cubiertos por Medicare – Servicios médicos y quirúrgicos incluyendo anestesia. – Servicios ambulatorios. – Pruebas diagnósticas y procedimientos que son partes del tratamiento. – Servicios de radiología y patología. – Tratamiento de enfermedades mentales. – Radiografías – Servicios de la enfermera de su médico en su consultorio. – Drogas y productos biológicos que no puedan administrarse. – Transfusiones de sangre y componentes de sangre – Accesorios médicos y equipo médico duradero – Ambulancias certificadas 13
  14. 14. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Otros Servicios cubiertos por Medicare • Otros Servicios Médicos: – Vacunas (existen varias excepciones) • Ej. Influenza, Pneumonia, VHB – Terapia Física y Ocupacional – Servicios de Patología del Habla – Laboratorios Clínicos (Certificados) – Ambulancias certificadas, solicitadas por el beneficiario (Tiene que haber un necesidad médica, no solo por necesidad de transportación). 14
  15. 15. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Servicios no cubiertos por Medicare • Servicios no cubiertos por Medicare: – Exámenes físicos rutinarios – Servicios rutinarios de los pies – Servicios rutinarios dentales – Servicios rutinarios de laboratorio clínico – Exámenes para recetar o ajusta espejuelos – Exámenes para recetar o ajustas audífonos – Cirugía Cosmética 15
  16. 16. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Deducibles y coaseguros de Medicare • Deducible Anual – Todo beneficiario de Medicare debe pagar los primeros $226 de los servicios médicos aprobados bajo el Programa Medicare. • Coaseguro del Servicios Médico – Después de haber cubierto el deducible de $226, Medicare responde por el 80% de los cargos aprobados, el 20% restante lo debe pagar el beneficio de coaseguro, o su plan complementario, igualmente el deducible de $226. • ¿Cómo se aplica al pago el deducible anual de Medicare Parte B? – Para cada año calendario hay un determinado deducible en efectivo que se debe alcanzar antes de que Medicare pueda realizar el pago. Para 2023, el deducible es de $226. Fuente: https://medicareespanol.fcso.com/Noticias_facturacion/0499506.asp 16
  17. 17. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Deducible • Los gastos médicos que haya tenido durante ese año, pero antes de que, efectivamente, tenga derecho a Medicare, no pueden aplicarse al deducible. A pesar de que la fecha de servicio generalmente determina cuándo se incurrió en los gastos, el orden en que dichos gastos se aplican al deducible se basa en la fecha en que se reciben efectivamente las facturas. Los servicios que no estén sujetos al deducible no pueden usarse para satisfacer el deducible. Nota: Los servicios que no están sujetos al deducible no pueden ser usados para satisfacer el deducible. Fuente: Change Request (CR) 6690 -- Update to Medicare Deductible, Coinsurance and Premium Rates for 2010 ; The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Internet-only Manual (IOM) Publication 100-01 Medicare General Information, Eligibility, and Entitlement, Chapter 3, Section 20.2 17
  18. 18. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare y Mucho Más un Medicare Advantage… • Medicare y Mucho Más (MMM) es un plan de salud diseñado especialmente para beneficiar a la población de personas de edad avanzada e incapacitadas de Medicare. Fue fundado en el 2001, convirtiéndose en el primer plan Medicare Advantage establecido en Puerto Rico. • MMM Healthcare, Inc. es un plan de salud con un contrato Medicare. Para afiliarte, debes tener las Partes A y B de Medicare, no haber sido diagnosticado con Fallo Renal en Etapa Terminal (ESRD, por sus siglas en inglés) y residir en uno de los 78 municipios de Puerto Rico. • MMM esta regulado porque tiene un contrato con los Centros de Servicios de Medicare y Medicaid (CMS, por sus siglas en inglés) para proveer una cubierta de cuidado de salud para beneficiarios elegibles de Medicare. Es una corporación conforme a las leyes del Estado Libre Asociado de Puerto Rico, regulado por el Código de Seguros al igual que por la Oficina del Comisionado de Seguros de Puerto Rico. MMM también es regulado por leyes federales. 18
  19. 19. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 ¿Qué es una Tarjeta de Identificación? • Es el mecanismo de identificación para acceso a servicios de salud, estas tarjetas son emitidas por los planes médicos y las envían a sus asegurados para identificarlos como subscritores del mismo. • Cada plan medico emite una tarjeta de identificación distintiva. Esta provee información relevante que brinda acceso a una amplia red de servicios y proveedores. • El propósito principal es definir los servicios y cubiertas a las que tiene derecho el asegurado. 19
  20. 20. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 ¿Qué incluyen las tarjetas? • Número de contrato o beneficiario • Nombre del asegurado o beneficiario • Tipos de cubiertas • Deducibles, Coaseguro y Copagos • Número de Grupo o Nombre de Grupo / IPA / HMO • Vigencia • Fecha de inicio o expedición y expiración o caducación • Periodo de espera • Pagador secundario, complementario o Medigap 20
  21. 21. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Números de Contrato o Beneficiario • Los números de contrato son los dígitos que identifican al beneficiario en los sistemas de control de los planes médicos: – Número asignado por el plan médico – Los últimos dos (2) dígitos determinan, que relación tiene con el asegurado principal (algunos planes médicos) – Ejemplos: • XXXXXXXXX 00-Asegurado • XXXXXXXXX 01-Esposo (a) • XXXXXXXXX 03-Hijos 21
  22. 22. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Dígitos Requeridos por Plan Médico Requerimientos de los Planes Médicos Al Digitalizar Datos Numéricos Aseguradora Dígitos Ejemplo # Grupo / Cuenta Humana 12 01234567890 N/A MCS 11 13 21034567890 1234567890000 8 8 MMM 9 123456789 N/A Triple S, Inc. 13 1234567890123 N/A PMC 9 123456789 N/A Cigna 11 U23456789 01 7 22
  23. 23. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Dígitos Requeridos por Plan Médico Según Relación con el Asegurado Principal Requerimientos de los Planes Médicos Relación con el Asegurado Principal Aseguradora Sufijos Definición Humana 01 / 001 21 Asegurado Principal Hijo (a) MCS 00 01 Asegurado Principal Hijo (a) Triple S, Inc. 00 20 Asegurado Principal Esposo (a) FM 01 Asegurado Principal 23
  24. 24. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Cubiertas, Deducibles, Coaseguro y Copagos • Básica – A-Ambulatorio – H-Hospital – D-Dental – MQ-Médico Quirúrgico – F (Farm./Pharm)-Farmacia – M-Maternidad • Emergencia (ER) • EM/M-Sala de Emergencia • EM/A-Sala de Emergencia por Accidente o Trauma • Gen/Esp/Sub • G-Generalista • E-Especialista • SE-Subespecialista • L/X-Laboratorio (Lab.) • Rayos X (RX) • LX/RX • S-Psicólogo/Psiquiatra Cubiertas-Servicios de Salud a los que tiene derecho el beneficiario de acuerdo al contrato con el plan. -Individual , Básica o Familiar - - Catastrófica, Extendida - 24
  25. 25. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Iniciativa de remoción del número de Seguro Social Social Security Number Removal Initiative (SSNRI) • MACRA requiere remover los números del Seguro Social de las tarjetas de Medicare – Para proteger • Información privada de salud y financiera – Beneficio federal de salud y pago de servicios • A no más tardar de abril, 2019 • ¿Qué sigue? – Actualización de los sistemas – Educación de los beneficiarios Fuente: https://www.cms.gov/medicare/ssnri/index.html 25
  26. 26. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Iniciativa de remoción del número de Seguro Social Social Security Number Removal Initiative (SSNRI) • Periodo de transición – Desde el 1 de abril de 2018 al 31 de diciembre de 2019 – Utilice cualquiera: el número de Medicare actual (HICN - Health Insurance Claim Numbers) o el Identificador de Beneficiario de Medicare (MBI - Medicare Beneficiary Identifier) – El MBI será de • 11 - caracteres alfanuméricos (números y letra mayúsculas) • Sin caracteres especiales • Sin contenido de inteligencia incrustada 26 Identificador Ejemplo SSA HICN 123-45-6789-A1 MBI 1EG4-TE5-MK73
  27. 27. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Iniciativa de remoción del número de Seguro Social Social Security Number Removal Initiative (SSNRI) • Al enviar la reclamación – La remesa de pago incluirá el HICN y el MBI y este estará en el mismo lugar donde actualmente esta el “HICN cambiado” • 835 Loop 2100, Segmento NM1 (Corrected Patient/Insured Name), Field NM109 (Identification Code) – En las transacciones se incluye un mensaje de elegibilidad indicando que se envió una tarjeta nueva al beneficiario • La entidad que provee el servicio de elegibilidad puede brindar esta información 27
  28. 28. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Iniciativa de remoción del número de Seguro Social Social Security Number Removal Initiative (SSNRI) 28
  29. 29. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tarjeta de Medicare Actual 29
  30. 30. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company 30
  31. 31. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Life (Comercial) Medical Card System (MCS) 31 Fuente: https://provinet.mcs.com.pr/ Importante: En MCS Life no olvidar colocar el Número de Grupo al facturar.
  32. 32. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Life
  33. 33. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Classicare (Advantage) Medical Card System (MCS) 33 Importante: En MCS CLASSICARE no olvidar colocar el Número de Grupo al facturar. Fuente: https://provinet.mcs.com.pr/
  34. 34. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Classicare 34
  35. 35. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Classicare - Libre Selección 35
  36. 36. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Classicare - Medicare Platino 36 MCS Classicare Platino requieren Referido* Importante: En MCS CLASSICARE no olvidar colocar el Número de Grupo al facturar.
  37. 37. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Grupal de Jubilados 37
  38. 38. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 MCS Life CFSE 38
  39. 39. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Mapfre Salud 39 Fuente: https://ww4.mapfrepr.com/CustomerInquiry/Pages/Landing/ServiciosSalud.aspx?lang=es
  40. 40. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Mapfre SALUD Opción 1 40
  41. 41. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Mapfre SALUD Opción 2 41
  42. 42. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare y Mucho Más MMM 2023 Todo afiliado de MMM no debe usar su tarjeta de Medicare (roja, blanca y azul). Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de : PMC, MMM, MMM PLATINO, PMC PLATINO o MMM VITAL
  43. 43. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare y Mucho Más MMM Platino 2023 Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de : PMC, MMM, MMM PLATINO, PMC PLATINO o MMM VITAL Todo afiliado de MMM no debe usar su tarjeta de Medicare (roja, blanca y azul).
  44. 44. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare y Mucho Más MMM Plan Vital 44 Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de : PMC, MMM, MMM PLATINO, PMC PLATINO o MMM VITAL
  45. 45. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 PMC Medicare Choice PMC Max 2023 Todo afiliado de PMC no debe usar su tarjeta de Medicare (roja, blanca y azul). Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de : PMC, MMM, MMM PLATINO, PMC PLATINO o MMM VITAL
  46. 46. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Plan Médico Servicios de Salud Bella Vista 46 Encasillado #11: Grupo Encasillado #4: Nombre Encasillado #1a: Núm. de Contrato Fuente: https://www.planmedicobellavista.com
  47. 47. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Plan Médico Servicios de Salud Bella Vista 47
  48. 48. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Plan de Salud Menonita Fuente: https://planmenonita.org/faq/tarjeta-de-identificacion-del-suscriptorpaciente/ Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de PSM y PSM VITAL
  49. 49. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Plan de Salud Menonita (PSG / GHP) 49 Fuente: https://menonitavital.com/vital/#1534340993649-ec38c377-4e75 Importante: Precisión al analizar las tarjetas de PSM y PSM VITAL
  50. 50. First Medical Health Plan, Inc. 50 Importante: Precisión al tarjeta de IMC y FM VITAL Al colocar el Número de Contrato, colocar el sufijo en la tarjeta correcto Ej. 01, 02...
  51. 51. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 First Medical Vital (PSG / GHP) 51
  52. 52. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 PROSSAM 52
  53. 53. Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico, Inc. HMO / POS Group 53 Importante: Precisión al analizar tarjetas de: HUMANA PPO: INSURANDE y HUMANA HMO: HEALTH PLAN
  54. 54. Humana Insurance of Puerto Rico, Inc. Integral (Pago Directo), PPO Group y MAX 54 Importante: Precisión al analizar tarjetas de: HUMANA PPO: INSURANDE y HUMANA HMO: HEALTH PLAN
  55. 55. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Humana Medicare Gold Plus (HMO) 55 Humana Platino requiere Referido* Excepto cubierta ELA
  56. 56. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 56 Número de Contrato y Relacion Triple-S, Inc. • Cada asegurado tiene un número de contrato que parte del número del asegurado principal. En la nueva tarjeta de SSS, cada asegurado tendrá su propio número, el cual no esta relacionado al número de contrato del asegurado principal. • Importante: Cuando el paciente sea “Child” para APS deben colocar en relación “Self” y en PRIMARY SUBSCRIBER el nombre del paciente no de su encargado (padre o madre).
  57. 57. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Triple S PSG Plan Vital 57
  58. 58. Triple-S, Inc. Advantage y Platino 2019 58 Triple-S Advantage Platino requieren Referido*
  59. 59. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Triple S Salud Federal 59 El programa FEHB provee a los empleados federales activos y retirados opciones de cubiertas médicas para que el asegurado pueda escoger según sus necesidades médicas; para nuestra población federal en Puerto Rico e Islas Vírgenes Americanas. Desde 2016 el asegurado debe pagar $1.00 de copago por prueba de laboratorio Fuente: https://services.ssspr.com/SSSPortal/Federal/
  60. 60. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 BCBS Encasillado #4: Nombre Encasillado #1a: Núm. de Contrato
  61. 61. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 61 Fuente: https://services.ssspr.com/SSSPortal/Federal/
  62. 62. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield
  63. 63. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Blue Cross Blue Shield: Blue Card Program y FEP
  64. 64. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tricare • TRICARE Health Plan sirve a más de 9.2 millones de beneficiarios. – Standard – Prime – TRICARE para la vida / TRICARE For Life (TFL) – Es un plan suplementario a Medicare, no es requerido presentar la tarjeta; ya que automaticamente al recibir una factura de Medicare, si el MB no cubre el servicio Tricare efectuara el pago adeudado. En otros caso podría ser deba el beneficiario mostrar la ID Militar. • Elegible para Medicare Parte A • Cubierta de Medicare Parte B • Valido Militar con Tarjeta de ID 64
  65. 65. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tricare Fuente: https://www.tricare.mil/Plans/Eligibility/IDCards/ShowingYourID 65
  66. 66. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tricare Fuente: https://www.tricare.mil/Plans/Eligibility/IDCards/ShowingYourID 66
  67. 67. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Tricare Fuente: https://www.tricare.mil/Plans/Eligibility/IDCards/ShowingYourID 67
  68. 68. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 GHI 68
  69. 69. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Anthem 69
  70. 70. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Aetna 70
  71. 71. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Coordinación de Beneficios • En ocasiones, un asegurado/paciente puede estar cubierto por más de un plan médico. En esta situación, debe observar las guías establecidas por la Industria de Seguros de Salud en la Coordinación de Beneficios (COB). Otra cubierta de seguros que puede tener un asegurado/paciente (Ej. Medicare, Medicare Advantage, otro plan grupal, pólizas de pago directo, entre otros). Al inicio se factura al plan primario y luego al plan secundario. Dejar de identificar otras cubiertas puede retrasar el pago de la reclamación, las cuales podrán quedar pendientes de pago hasta tanto no se obtenga la información completa del otro plan médico. 71
  72. 72. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 COB (Cont.) • Es importante obtener del paciente toda la información sobre otros planes médicos que puedan cubrir los servicios. • Luego determine a que plan médico enviará su reclamación. • Si el paciente tiene otro plan médico, primero envié la reclamación del plan primario. • Al recibir el “Voucher” del plan primario, revise aquellas cantidades no pagadas por el plan primario hasta el máximo de la tarifa contratada por el proveedor participante del plan y envié al plan secundario para el pago correspondiente. (Reconciliación/Proceso de Auditoria). • Plan de Reforma, Medicaid, Tricare el plan privado de salud siempre será primario. 72
  73. 73. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Reglas de COB 1. Regla de dependencia/no dependencia o activo/inactivo • El plan que cubre a una persona como empleado activo es un asegurado principal, será el plan primario y el que lo cubre como un dependiente será el plan secundario. • Ej. Rosa trabaja para la universidad y su esposo José para una farmacéutica, José aun que tiene a su esposa en su plan médico, el primario para Rosa es el plan médico de la universidad por que ella es de dependencia/activa de este patrono. Quiere decir que Rosa es dependiente del plan médico de su esposo y es su plan secundario. 73
  74. 74. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Reglas de COB 2. Regla de cumpleaños (niños de padres no separados) • El plan de padre cuyo cumpleaños (día y mes) ocurre primero en el año, y que cubre a los hijos de un matrimonio, será el plan primario y el del padre cuyo cumpleaños (día y mes) ocurre después será el plan secundario. • Ej. El padre cumple el 13 de abril y la madre cumple el 2 de marzo. El plan de la madre es primario porque ella cumple primero en el año. 74
  75. 75. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Reglas de COB 3. Niño dependiente de padres separados • El plan que cubre a los padres divorciados o separados que tengan la custodia de los hijos será el plan primario y el de los padres que no tengan la custodia de los hijos será el plan secundario. Cuando el plan y cualquier otro seguro cubren al mismo niño dependiente de padres separados o divorciados, los beneficios que cubren al niño se determinan en el siguiente orden: • Primero el seguro de aquel que tenga la custodia. • Luego, el seguro del cónyuge de aquel que tenga la custodia del niño; o (padrastro). – Ej. El plan de la madre será primario si tiene la custodia y plan del padrastro será secundario; si aplica, sino el del padre. 75
  76. 76. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Como determinar la cubierta primaria • Reglas de la Industria de Salud para la Coordinación de Beneficios según la mayoría de las aseguradoras: – El plan bajo el cual el paciente es un empleado será primario. • Si el paciente es un dependiente del asegurado principal, entonces el plan que cubre es del padre o de la madre (como empleado) cuyo cumpleaños ocurra primero o más temprano en el año calendario será el plan primario. Nota: La palabra cumpleaños se refiere a solo el mes y el día en un año calendario, no al año en que nació. – Ej. Si la madre del paciente cumple años el 1ro de enero y el padre el 2 de enero, el plan que cubre por la madre será el plan primario. Por otro lado, si la custodia es compartida, aplica la regla de cumpleaños. 76
  77. 77. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Como determinar la cubierta primaria (Cont.) • Si dos o más planes cubren a un paciente como dependiente de padres divorciados o separados, los beneficios para el paciente se determinarán conforme al siguiente orden: – Primario, el plan del padre o madre que tenga la custodia del menor. Secundario, el plan del cónyuge del padre o de la madre con la custodia. En último lugar, Terciario el plan del padre o la madre sin la custodia del menor. 77
  78. 78. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Como determinar la cubierta primaria (Cont.) • Regla de Antigüedad o período de cubierta más extensa – Si un asegurado no está sujeto a las situaciones descritas previamente, el plan cuy cubierta es por mayor tiempo es el plan primario y el plan que su cubierta sea menor es el plan secundario. 78
  79. 79. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) • Medicare Pagador Secundario es el término que Medicare utiliza cuando Medicare no es responsable de pagar primero. La COB es otro término que se utiliza en la industria privada de los seguros al asignar la responsabilidad por el pago primario y secundario. • La ley Federal precede a la ley Estatal y a los contratos privados. Por lo tanto, para ciertas categorías, Medicare es el pagador secundario independientemente de la ley Estatal o de las disposiciones del plan. 79
  80. 80. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) cont. • Reglas de Medicare Pagador Secundario (MSP) – Si un asegurado tiene Medicare por edad (mayor de 65 años), es plan primario, si es activo y pertenece a un plan grupal patronal con 100 empleados o más en nómina. – Si un asegurado tiene Medicare por incapacidad (menor de 65 años), es plan primario, si es activo y pertenece a un plan grupal patronal con 100 empleados o más en nómina. 80
  81. 81. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) cont. Razón Medicare Primario Secundario Excepciones a. Edad De 1 a 19 empleados Medicare Plan de Salud De 20 a 99 empleados Medicare Plan de Salud Plan de Salud siempre será para dependiente. 100 empleados o más Plan de Salud Medicare b. Incapacidad De 1 a 99 empleados Medicare Plan de Salud 100 empleados o más Plan de Salud Medicare c. Incapacidad Renal Sin límite de empleado Plan de Salud Medicare Plan de Salud primario los primeros 30 meses. d. Exclusiones: Plan de Salud siempre será MSP para los siguientes casos: • Plan grupal patronal de retirados. • Plan grupal patronal de jubilados. • Plan grupal patronal de incapacitados •Sección Cobra o Pago Directo 81
  82. 82. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 82
  83. 83. Derechos de Autor Reservados © Milca V. Martínez 2023 Referencias • FCSO (2017) Recuperado en https://medicareespanol.fcso.com/Publicaciones/0372255.pdf • FCSO (2010). Formularios. Recuperado el 15 de agosto de 2010 en: http://medicareespanol.fcso.com/Formularios/index.asp • FCSO (2017). Formularios. Recuperado el 25 de enero de 2017 en https://medicareespanol.fcso.com/noticias_facturacion/0363648.asp • Humana. (2008). Recuperado el 27 de enero de 2008 en http://www.humana- military.com/South/provider/TRICAREResources/Handbook/ProvHndbkS4P1.htm#prime, http://www.humana- military.com/South/provider/TRICAREResources/Handbook/ProvHndbkS4P3.htm#standard • Inmediata (2012). Manual de Proveedores Humana. Recuperado el 8 de septiembre de 2013 en https://www.inmediata.com/Companion%20Guides/HUMANA/MANUAL%20Proveedores%20Marzo%202013.pdf • International Medical Card. (2010). Recuperado el 6 de febrero de 2010 en http://www.intermedpr.com/ • Medical Card System. (2007). Recuperado el 14 de mayo de 2007 en https://www.medicalcardsystem.com/MCMSMCSEsp/HomePage.aspx • Medicare. (2007). Recuperado el 14 de mayo de 2007 en http://www.triples-med.org/webmedicare/programa_medicare/tarjeta.htm • Molina Healthcare (2014). Recuperado el 15 de octubre de 2014 en • http://www.molinahealthcare.com/en-US/Pages/home.aspx • SSS, Inc. Recuperado el 20 de junio de 2015 en http://sssadvantage.com/planes-medicos/ • Ortiz, A. (2014). Asistente de Oficina Médica - Facturación Electrónica y Destrezas de Negocio, 2da ed. Pág. 220-221, 224-228 83

×