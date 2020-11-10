Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FILM LANGUAGE This semester we’ve looked at FILM LANGUAGE in three sections; Narrative Cinematography Mise-en-scène (the f...
FILM LANGUAGE In doing so we’ve had lots of class discussion and watched many clips, short videos, and 4 full films, ON TH...
RAISING ARIZONA: TRAILER
RAISING ARIZONA 1987 Comedy - Directed by the Coen Brothers (Joel & Ethan) Widely hailed for its unique mise-en-scène that...
LOONEY TUNES CARTOON STYLE
RAISING ARIZONA In 2000, the film was nominated for the American Film Institute's list of the 100 Best Comedy films of the...
What ONE scene from RAISING ARIZONA have you chosen for this exercise? YOU MUST INCLUDE THE TIME CODES OF WHERE THE SCENE ...
RAISING ARIZONA SCENE ANALYSIS Please list/identify what you observe in terms of CAMERA WORK (DISTANCE, ANGLES & MOVEMENT)...
RAISING ARIZONA SCENE ANALYSIS OVERALL ANALYSIS – NOW take all these listed elements into consideration and tell me how th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Film 100 raising arizona intro + scene analysis exercise (Luther)

17 views

Published on

Film 100 raising arizona intro + scene analysis exercise (Luther)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Film 100 raising arizona intro + scene analysis exercise (Luther)

  1. 1. FILM LANGUAGE This semester we’ve looked at FILM LANGUAGE in three sections; Narrative Cinematography Mise-en-scène (the film’s visual style)
  2. 2. FILM LANGUAGE In doing so we’ve had lots of class discussion and watched many clips, short videos, and 4 full films, ON THE WATERFRONT, THE GRADUATE, CARRIE, and PSYCHO that hopefully help demonstrate these concepts. Today we’re going to add another full film to class viewing, RAISING ARIZONA
  3. 3. RAISING ARIZONA: TRAILER
  4. 4. RAISING ARIZONA 1987 Comedy - Directed by the Coen Brothers (Joel & Ethan) Widely hailed for its unique mise-en-scène that creates what can be deemed a LIVE-ACTION CARTOON visual style through film analysis As you watch (and hopefully really enjoy) RAISING ARIZONA, pay attention and take your own personal notes on how the filmmakers are using all the elements of their mise-en-scène to create this madcap crazy “cartoon” comedy – what are the decisions they’re making to achieve that?
  5. 5. LOONEY TUNES CARTOON STYLE
  6. 6. RAISING ARIZONA In 2000, the film was nominated for the American Film Institute's list of the 100 Best Comedy films of the 20th century; the film finished at #31 on the list. Full Screening for class (via BLACKBOARD) Your thesis is this; "The MISE EN SCÈNE of RAISING ARIZONA is designed to make the film resemble a LIVE-ACTION CARTOON in the style of LOONEY TUNES, HANNA BARBERA, etc." so ask yourself, “what are the decisions being made to achieve that effect?”
  7. 7. What ONE scene from RAISING ARIZONA have you chosen for this exercise? YOU MUST INCLUDE THE TIME CODES OF WHERE THE SCENE IS LOCATED IN THE OVERALL FILM! Remember - a scene is typically defined as "a section of a motion picture in one location and continuous time". Even so, the location in one scene might move/spread across various locations, but the ongoing action ties it all together. In other words, one scene typically encompasses one single/small event from beginning to end that is a relatively small section from a movie as a whole. BUZZFEED LIST OF EXAMPLES OF "SCENES" RAISING ARIZONA SCENE ANALYSIS
  8. 8. RAISING ARIZONA SCENE ANALYSIS Please list/identify what you observe in terms of CAMERA WORK (DISTANCE, ANGLES & MOVEMENT) in your scene of choice. Please list/identify what you observe in terms of LIGHTING in your scene of choice. Please list/identify what you observe in terms of FIGURE/OBJECT POSITION & MOVEMENT in your scene of choice. Please list/identify what you observe in terms of SET DRESSING & PROPS in your scene of choice. Please list/identify what you observe in terms of COSTUMES, MAKE-UP, & HAIR in your scene of choice. Please list/identify what you observe in terms of ACTORS – PERFORMANCE STYLE & PHYSICAL QUALITIES in your scene of choice. Besides the above suggested MISE EN SCÈNE elements, what ELSE, if anything, do you observe about your scene's MISE EN SCÈNE that contributes to the given “live-action cartoon” analysis?
  9. 9. RAISING ARIZONA SCENE ANALYSIS OVERALL ANALYSIS – NOW take all these listed elements into consideration and tell me how they come together in the scene's MISE EN SCÈNE to support the given thesis that "The MISE EN SCÈNE of RAISING ARIZONA is designed to make the film resemble a LIVE- ACTION CARTOON in the style of LOONEY TUNES, HANNA BARBERA, etc." You've got the thesis - now simply apply the evidence to support it. While I asked you to focus mainly on the scene's basic MISE EN SCÈNE elements of CAMERA WORK (DISTANCE, ANGLES & MOVEMENT), LIGHTING, FIGURE/OBJECT POSITION, SET DRESSING/PROPS, COSTUMES, MAKE-UP, & HAIR, and ACTORS – PERFORMANCE STYLE & PHYSICAL QUALITIES, feel free to include anything else appropriate and/or interesting about your scene of choice for use in your analysis. Also, please don't feel you have to include everything you observed - some of your observations will undoubtedly be more applicable to the given thesis than other observations so be smart about what you choose to include.

×