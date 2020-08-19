COMM 106-88372 course introduction-LUTHER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM Professor Eric Luther • TX Community College transfer student • SMU: Dallas, TX – Bachelor...
Students: • Who are you and what brings you to this class? • What do you think about the current journalism you consume? C...
TODAY’S OVERVIEW: • Go over Class Outline • Discuss Journalism Basics • Class Materials are posted on Blackboard prior to ...
VIRTUAL CLASS MEETINGS: •Typically we will meet virtually on Mondays & Thursdays from 11-12:15 to discuss that week’s mate...
USING BLACKBOARD • All assigned class work and materials can be found in the corresponding WEEKLY CLASS MATERIAL & ASSIGNM...
USING BLACKBOARD • Click into the appropriate module for class meeting
USING BLACKBOARD • There you will see all the assigned work & material for that week that you are to do in the order they ...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •CONTACT INFO – see BASIC COURSE INFORMATION/COURSE OUTLINE •COURSE DETAILS • This course is an in...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •REQUIRED TEXTBOOK • Advancing the Story-Quality Journalism in a Digital World, Fourth Edition – W...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW • Required Course Materials/Supplies: • Windows PC or MAC with ability to install free audio editi...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •GRADING DETAILS • Course Assignments & Quizzes (In-Class, Blog, & Blackboard) = 25% (lowest score...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •LATE WORK POLICY: Journalism is all about deadlines so, typically, NO LATE WORK IS ACCEPTED FOR F...
COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW • ATTENDANCE: Students are allowed to miss a total of 5 class periods (approximately six hours of ...
BASIC COURSE SECTIONS: •LECTURES/COVERAGE OF CLASS MATERIAL •CLASS BLOG POSTINGS AND ASSIGNMENTS •BLACKBOARD QUIZZES AND/O...
OUTLINE OVERVIEW •Course Outline is subject to change •Discussion is encouraged but please be polite not only when talking...
What is “COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM”? •Multimedia (dictionary) •Using or involving several forms of communication or ...
•Journalism (dictionary) •the activity or job of collecting, writing, and editing news stories for newspapers, magazines, ...
BASICS OF JOURNALISM •Journalists should always perform two basic function (the 2 “I’s”): •INVESTIGATE & INFORM •And they ...
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM PROJECT •You will pick a topic to Investigate & Inform as Accurately & Fairly as you can •You will b...
INTRODUCTIONS + BLOG EMAIL SUBMISSION + CHAPTER #1 • You have three assignments this week: • #1: Simply submit an email ad...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

COMM 106-88372 course introduction-LUTHER

46 views

Published on

COMM 106-88372 course introduction-LUTHER

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

COMM 106-88372 course introduction-LUTHER

  1. 1. COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM Professor Eric Luther • TX Community College transfer student • SMU: Dallas, TX – Bachelors of Humanities • NYU: New York, NY – Masters in Arts & Humanities Education • 10 years in media production (mainly TV news) • Taught communications and media courses as adjunct at other community colleges, but came full-time to WCC as of Fall 2010 • Curriculum Chair; Communications & Media Arts
  2. 2. Students: • Who are you and what brings you to this class? • What do you think about the current journalism you consume? COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM
  3. 3. TODAY’S OVERVIEW: • Go over Class Outline • Discuss Journalism Basics • Class Materials are posted on Blackboard prior to class meeting • GO TO THIS COURSE SECTION ON BLACKBOARD NOW COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM
  4. 4. VIRTUAL CLASS MEETINGS: •Typically we will meet virtually on Mondays & Thursdays from 11-12:15 to discuss that week’s materials and assigned work. •All due dates, virtual office/meeting/discussion times, etc. will be clearly posted as the class progresses. COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM
  5. 5. USING BLACKBOARD • All assigned class work and materials can be found in the corresponding WEEKLY CLASS MATERIAL & ASSIGNMENTS area of the course blackboard shell:
  6. 6. USING BLACKBOARD • Click into the appropriate module for class meeting
  7. 7. USING BLACKBOARD • There you will see all the assigned work & material for that week that you are to do in the order they are assigned
  8. 8. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •CONTACT INFO – see BASIC COURSE INFORMATION/COURSE OUTLINE •COURSE DETAILS • This course is an introduction to the basic elements and tools of multimedia journalistic storytelling including audio, video, slideshows and online journalism platforms with the goal of giving every student a rudimentary knowledge of how to produce and publish new stories using multimedia. • The course examines the challenges presented by the explosion of journalism on the Internet and assesses the role of the journalist in an online society. The class will also expose students to both practical skills and a broader understanding of multimedia journalism issues.
  9. 9. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •REQUIRED TEXTBOOK • Advancing the Story-Quality Journalism in a Digital World, Fourth Edition – Wenger & Potter, SAGE Publishing • Multimedia Journalism is a dynamic field and, in addition to the textbook, we will also be using real-world current examples, instructor-supplied information, and practical lab experience as our course source materials.
  10. 10. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW • Required Course Materials/Supplies: • Windows PC or MAC with ability to install free audio editing program, AUDACITY (or access to school lab with AUDACITY installed as in TECH 13-E): https://www.audacityteam.org/ • Audio-recording ability via smartphone or digital recording device (or access to COMM/JOURNALISM TECH LAB equipment check-out when available Other Required Supplies: • Steady Internet connection • Working web cam and microphone • Quiet location without noise or distraction • Desktop or laptop computer (rather than a phone or tablet)
  11. 11. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •GRADING DETAILS • Course Assignments & Quizzes (In-Class, Blog, & Blackboard) = 25% (lowest score dropped) • Production Exercises = 25% (lowest score dropped) • Discussion Boards = 20% (lowest score dropped) • Completed Multimedia Project presented to the class = 30% • TOTAL = 100% *** • Your current grade should always be available in BLACKBOARD: MY GRADES: CURRENT GRADE
  12. 12. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW •LATE WORK POLICY: Journalism is all about deadlines so, typically, NO LATE WORK IS ACCEPTED FOR FULL CREDIT (50% maximum)! Material covered in class will always be posted in the appropriate area/weekly class module of Blackboard so physical absences are not an excuse for falling behind when completing work. You are held responsible for the material whether you are physically present or not. There will plenty of time allowed for any and all work and Blackboard will be consistently updated. • In addition, there may be in-class work that is not available beyond the day/time of assignment and, therefore, unavailable for later completion.
  13. 13. COURSE OUTLINE OVERVIEW • ATTENDANCE: Students are allowed to miss a total of 5 class periods (approximately six hours of instruction) before being potentially penalized. After that, each absence may result in a 5% reduction of your final grade. In addition, there will be in-class work that is not available beyond the day/time of assignment and, therefore, unavailable for later completion. • Excused absences will be considered when Instructor is presented with one of the following (doctor’s note, court appearance letter, police report, funeral program, letter explaining school activities, letter from employer). Material covered in class will always be posted in Blackboard so physical absences are not an excuse for falling behind when completing work. You are held responsible for the material whether you are physically present or not – again, what we’ve covered will be contained in the appropriate Blackboard Weekly Class Materials & Assignments area. • The surest way to do poorly in this class is to not attend and/or be consistently late; your participation is key to your success. There won't be the time or the resources to properly "reteach" any classes you might miss so please do your best to be present and on time.
  14. 14. BASIC COURSE SECTIONS: •LECTURES/COVERAGE OF CLASS MATERIAL •CLASS BLOG POSTINGS AND ASSIGNMENTS •BLACKBOARD QUIZZES AND/OR ASSIGNMENTS •IN-CLASS & OUTSIDE-CLASS LAB TIME TO WORK ON EXERCISES AND MULTIMEDIA PROJECTS
  15. 15. OUTLINE OVERVIEW •Course Outline is subject to change •Discussion is encouraged but please be polite not only when talking, but listening – communication is a two- way street •Questions?
  16. 16. What is “COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM”? •Multimedia (dictionary) •Using or involving several forms of communication or expression •For our purposes, we’re going to focus on AUDIO and VIDEO as our primary media forms along with text, interactive, and photo elements
  17. 17. •Journalism (dictionary) •the activity or job of collecting, writing, and editing news stories for newspapers, magazines, television, radio, and/or the web What is “COMM 106: MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM”?
  18. 18. BASICS OF JOURNALISM •Journalists should always perform two basic function (the 2 “I’s”): •INVESTIGATE & INFORM •And they should always perform them: •As ACCURATELY & FAIRLY as they possibly can
  19. 19. MULTIMEDIA JOURNALISM PROJECT •You will pick a topic to Investigate & Inform as Accurately & Fairly as you can •You will build a basic AUDIO multimedia project around your topic (text + audio + interactivity) •You will present your project to the class at the end of the semester •We will cover finding and presenting your story topic in upcoming classes
  20. 20. INTRODUCTIONS + BLOG EMAIL SUBMISSION + CHAPTER #1 • You have three assignments this week: • #1: Simply submit an email address so I can add you to our class blog as an author • It can be ANY email address, personal or your WCC address • You will receive info at this address that you will need to post on our class blog – SAVE THIS EMAIL! • You will find this assignment in the WEEK #1 LEARNING MODULE • #2 Discussion Board: INTRODUCTIONS • #3 Read CHAPTER #1: The Multimedia Mindset • (a quiz/assignment will be forthcoming)

×