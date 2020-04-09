Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data Modernization for FinServ

Join Profisee & Microsoft for a one-hour discussion about MDM and Data Modernization for Financial Services led by former Gartner MDM VP and Analyst, Bill O'Kane.

Data Modernization for FinServ

  1. 1. 05_01_2005_01_20 MDM & FINSERV More Important Than Ever Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. 1 Bill O’Kane – VP & MDM Strategist Bill.OKane@profisee.com
  2. 2. 05_01_20 THE CRITICAL ROLE OF MDM 2Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc.
  3. 3. 05_01_20 “MDM NOT ONLY MAKES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION POSSIBLE, IT OPTIMIZES THE RESULTS OF THESE EFFORTS WHILE REDUCING THE RISK OF FAILURES SUCH AS CUSTOMER ALIENATION AND LACK OF PRODUCT SEARCHABILITY. – BILL O’KANE 3Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc.
  4. 4. 05_01_20 4 Examples: Detection of duplicate data across all systems during customer on-boarding; Supporting multiple product taxonomies to increase website searchability WHAT Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. 4 What exactly is digital business? Most organizations don’t know the answer. Regardless, trusted master data is key to the changes that will be need to be made to business operations and analytics. Digital business requires high quality, low latency master data (examples: customer data, product data) in order to succeed.
  5. 5. 05_01_20 Strictly Confidential © 2018 Profisee Group, Inc. 5 HOW MANY CUSTOMERS DO WE HAVE? ARE THESE TWO VENDORS THE SAME? HOW MUCH DO WE BUY FROM THIS SUPPLIER?
  6. 6. 05_01_20 WHAT 6Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. What is Master Data? Most software systems have lists of data that are shared (logically and/or physically) and used by several of the applications that make up the system. This data tends to change slowly over time, not every time a transaction or interaction takes place. For example: A typical ERP system will have at the very least Customer Master, Item Master and Account Master data lists. This master data is often one of the key assets of a company. In fact, it’s not unusual for a company to be acquired primarily for access to its Customer Master data. The same company may have Customer Master data in a CRM system, and the CRM and ERP systems may or may not be integrated with each other.
  7. 7. 05_01_20 DATA MANAGEMENT SOLUTION SPACE Data Quality Data Profiling Deduplication Data Governance Data Glossary Data Catalog Policies Master Data Management Data Modeling Golden Record Management Data Stewardship Workflow Management Data Quality Rules Data Verification/ Standardization Innovation Tactical Customer Data Management Journey Strategic Customer Data Management Journey
  8. 8. 05_01_20 WHY 8Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. The impact of digital transformation on your business processes The risk of these processes going horribly wrong without MDM • Current process enhancement • Things you already do, but sub-optimally • Example – credit risk assessment during customer on-boarding • New process • Things you can’t do at all • Example – cross/up-selling during customer on-boarding • Mistakenly rejecting or approving a customer for credit. • Attempting to sell a product the customer already owns or has rejected during past interactions. • Violating privacy preferences or regulations.
  9. 9. 05_01_20 9Strictly Confidential © 2018 Profisee Group, Inc. CATEGORIZATION OF BUSINESS BENEFITS How do you formulate, categorize, and prioritize business process and analytics changes? CurrentSuboptimalProcesses NetNewProcesses Cost Efficiency Revenue Enhancement Business / IT Collaboration IT-Driven Enhancements
  10. 10. 05_01_20 HOW 10Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. How does MDM provide trusted data to digital business processes and analytics? • Semantic reconciliation models the true current and future business uses and definitions of customer, product, etc. in your organization. • Business application data models no longer dictate business definitions. MDM is often the first time the “real” business – both current and future – is accurately modeled from a data perspective. • Allows business/data quality rules to be rationalized based on the “new” master data model and enforced across all entry points. • Provides an interface or services layer to access trusted master data in near real time, allowing trusted data to be automatically communicated between systems.
  11. 11. 05_01_12 BI/DW SCMERP CRM Company: Crete Carrier Corp Contact: Deborah Varchie Email: deb@cretecarrier.com Credit Rating: CCC DUNS: Address: 800 Piedmont Ave Atlanta, GA 3030 Company: Creet Carrier Co Contact: Deborah Varchie Address: 12001 Buford Hwy Doraville, GA 30340 Company: Crete Carrier Corp Company: Creet Carrier Corp Company: Crete Carrier Co. Company: Crete Carrier Company: Creet Carrier Co Company: Creet Carrier Corp Contact: Deb Varchie Company: Crete Carrier Co. Contact:: Deborah Varchie Company: Crete Carrier Contact: Deborah Varchy HOW DOES MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT HELP? Company: Creet Carrier Corp Contact: Deborah Varchie Company: Creet Carrier Corp Contact: Deborah Varchie Email: deb@crete.com DUNS: 12-123-4567 Credit Rating: CCC Address: 800 Piedmont Ave Atlanta, GA 30308 Email: deb@crete.com DUNS: 12-123-4567 ERP CRM SCM BI/DWInsurance Core Banking Retirement Address: 800 Piedmont Ave Atlanta, GA 30308 BI/DW MDM Correct Enhance Connect Unify| | |
  12. 12. 05_01_20 HOW Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. How does MDM enable enhanced and new business processes in support of digital business transformation? • Contains the trusted “golden record” of the customer’s master data, and references to the customer’s data across all operational systems. • Can facilitate trusted access to all master and transactional data about the customer in those systems. • Allows business rules to be automated and executed with low latency across boundaries that formerly required manual processes to be executed during or after the current operation, or not at all. MDM: BI/D W SCMERP CRM ERP CRM SCM BI/D W CRM ERP SCM BI/DW MD M
  13. 13. 05_01_20 HOW 13Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc. What are some examples of how MDM is helping FSI firms navigate the current environment and prepare for its resolution? • Planning for branch office closures based on actual customer utilization metrics as opposed to attested branches or branches of record. • Targeted customer communications on the effects of recent stimulus legislation (ex: RMD postponement). • Monitor incoming / outgoing / internal transfers of assets for marketing purposes. • Increased / broader fraud prevention capabilities. • Potential near future regulatory compliance.
  14. 14. 05_01_20 QUESTIONS? 14Strictly Confidential © 2019 Profisee Group, Inc.

