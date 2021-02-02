Practical No-7: PCB and PCB design

Successfully reported this slideshow.
P-7: PCB and PCB Design Compiled by: Prof.G.B.Rathod EC Dept, BVM Engineering College
PCB • A printed circuit board (PCB) mechanically supports and electrically connects electrical or electronic components us...
Introduction • A PCB is sort of like a layer cake or lasagna- there are alternating layers of different materials which ar...
FR4 • FR-4 (or FR4) is a NEMA grade designation for glass- reinforced epoxy laminate material. FR-4 is a composite materia...
Copper • The next layer is a thin copper foil, which is laminated to the board with heat and adhesive. On common, double s...
Soldermask • The layer on top of the copper foil is called the soldermask layer. This layer gives the PCB its green color....
Silkscreen • The white silkscreen layer is applied on top of the soldermask layer. The silkscreen adds letters, numbers, a...
Some Common Terms related to PCB • Pad - a portion of exposed metal on the surface of a board to which a component is sold...
Let's see the basics of PCB • Making perfect PCB at home - YouTube
Try these softwares for pcb design • Minimal Board Editorのページ (suigyodo.com) • FreePCB-2 | an open source PCB editor for M...
Thank You Scan QR Code for more information
