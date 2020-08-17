Micriimplant in the palate

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Microscrew implant in the palate Presented by: Mohamed Farag Supervised by: Prof. Dr. Maher Fouda
 Micro-implants have become very popular in the orthodontic community in recent years for providing anchorage.  They are...
 Other advantages include their relatively small size which results in minimal anatomical limitations, user friendly prot...
Other than the incisive foramen, the palate provides a site of limited potential for nerve and blood vessel damage from MS...
 The palate is covered with keratinized tissue of ample thickness, which presents an environment that naturally limits ti...
 Computed Tomography studies have determined palatal bone thickness is greatest in an area within 1mm of the midpalatal s...
6 mm mini-implant should be place at the level of the 1st premolar at an angle of 20 – 30 degrees to the vertical to ensur...
 The hard palate appears to be an ideal insertion site.  While the anterior palate definitely offers sufficient bone, co...
 Liou and colleagues suggested 2mm, Poggio and colleagues recommended 1mm, and Maino and colleagues considered 5mm to be ...
 Although insertion into attached gingiva is preferable, the thickness of the tissue must not be excessive; at least half...
The main factor determining the success of miniscrew placement, whether in the buccal alveolus or the palate, is the quant...
Two substantially different investigation protocols have been used to determine landmarks and coordinates in this region. ...
 Landmark coordinates referred to in the following studies are based on a palatal-vault measurement grid  The first coor...
Computed tomography measurements (mm) of palatal bone thickness at specific grid coordinates* Lateral point Anteroposterio...
The reviewed radiographic landmark studies clearly demonstrate that the thickest vertical bone repositories are located 3-...
 The screw should be inserted perpendicular to the palatal surface and angled toward the incisor roots to ensure optimal ...
Insertion of palatal miniscrew perpendicular to palatal bone surface at point 2/2. Rotated three dimensional reconstructio...
 The midsagittal area has relatively low vertical bone height, and complete ossification of the suture is rare before 23 ...
While the midpalatal suture might appear to be the best insertion site, considering its high bone quantity and quality, th...
Bernhart and colleagues found a mean bone thickness of only 2.94mm at the suture and, therefore, recommended an insertion ...
 Gracco and colleagues reported 9.04mm ± 2.44mm of bone at MIDPALATAL SUTURE in a group of 52 patients (age 10-15)  Kang...
Wilmes and Drescher have developed a system that combines the ease of use of miniscrews with the stability of palatal impl...
 The quality of the palatal gingiva, much like the quality and quantity of bone, is an important factor in determining th...
Because blood-vessel density is low in the anterior palate, the risk of iatrogenic injury from miniscrew insertion is mini...
 The anterior palate appears to be one of the best sites for orthodontic miniscrews or palatal implants.  Cortical bone ...
 The microimplant are small in diameter (1.2-2 mm) and come in several length.  Screws less than 2mm in diameter are uns...
Case Report 10-year-old patient presented with an early loss of the maxillary deciduous canines. As a consequence, the max...
 A one screw/bilateral fast back appliance was applied in the mouth and distalization of the maxillary first molars laste...
Pre-treatment photographs: a mesial shift of the maxillary first permanent molars and deciduous molars occurred (A) togeth...
Pre-treatment (A) and post-distalization (B) panoramic radiographs: the premolar-canine relationship improved as a consequ...
Superimposition on maxillary stable structures showing bodily distalization of the maxillary permanent first molars.
Post-distalization photographs: spaces for the eruption of the permanent canines were restored (A) and an overcorrection o...
Case Report A 26-year-old female presented with a Class II, division 2 skeletal pattern and a deep bite She had a Class I ...
 An MAS miniscrew was inserted in the palatal interradicular space between the upper left  first and second premolars an...
 A sectional .016" stainless steel wire was placed to produce a biteplane effect, which would avoid posterior frictional ...
 This procedure was repeated until the upper left first molar was in a Class I position.  After the entire upper arch wa...
 Once the second premolar was in contact with the first molar, the passive Distal Jet was removed En masse space closure ...
Cephalometric superimpositions confirmed the successful use of miniscrew anchorage for the IDJ.
26-year-old female patient with Class II, division 2 malocclusion and deep bite before treatment.
IDJ anchored to miniscrew between upper left first and second premolars, after four months of molar distalization.
IDJ converted to passive Nance button, with first miniscrew removed. Premolar retraction, using second mini -screw for anc...
Case Report 13years female presented with Class II molar relationship with a moderate space deficiency in the maxillary de...
Postdistalization intraoral photographs. Note maxillary molar and premolar distalization providing adequate space for maxi...
Soft tissue status immediately after the removal of BAPA. BAPA indicates bone- anchored pendulum appliance.
 BAPA can be held in place during the full fixed therapy; thus minor activation of the springs supports the molar anchora...
Posttreatmentphotographs
Case Report An 11-year-old white girl was referred for orthodontic consultation. She had a chief complaint of protruding a...
Progress intraoral photographs, immediately after placement of the MISDS.
Progress intraoral photographs after drifting of the premolars and the canines. Progress intraoral photograph after chair-...
Progress intraoral photographs after placement of a 0.016 _ 0.022-in stainless steel archwire with boot loops used for ant...
Posttreatment intraoral photographs
Case Report 14years pt presented with Class II dental malocclusion requiring distalization of the maxillary molars with va...
Patient treated with the DFD: A, before the DFD, with impacted canines; B, after distalization with the DFD; C, immediatel...
Case Report pt presented involves a frequently encountered problem: the patient’s molars had migrated in a mesial directio...
Frog appliance supported by two miniscrew
Case Report Pt 15y presented with Angle Class II malocclusion, requiring distalization of the maxillary molars with normal...
Intraoral photographs before distalization
intraoral photographs after distalization
Posttreatment intraoral photographs
  2. 2.  Micro-implants have become very popular in the orthodontic community in recent years for providing anchorage.  They are an excellent alternative to conventional orthodontic anchorage systems such as intraoral dental anchoring units and extra-oral headgear devices.  Micro-implants are especially useful in adults with an incomplete dentition as well as in adolescents when noncompliance during treatment is likely.
  3. 3.  Other advantages include their relatively small size which results in minimal anatomical limitations, user friendly protocol, immediate loading potential, adaptability to biomechanics in effecting orthodontic and orthopedic forces, high success rate, low cost and most importantly patient acceptability.  The palate on the other hand, presents with thick, dense cortical bone levels, making it one of the most suitable sites for successful MSI placement,
  4. 4. Other than the incisive foramen, the palate provides a site of limited potential for nerve and blood vessel damage from MSI placement.
  5. 5.  The palate is covered with keratinized tissue of ample thickness, which presents an environment that naturally limits tissue irritation and inflammation access for mini-screw placement is simple if proper contra-angled drivers are utilized.  However, the clinician should always aim to place the MSI in the paramedian region, near and not directly on the midpalatal suture, as the suture may not be fully ossified, especially in younger patients.
  6. 6.  Computed Tomography studies have determined palatal bone thickness is greatest in an area within 1mm of the midpalatal suture, at the level of the first premolars.  The bone thickness decreases as we progress posteriorly and laterally along the palatal walls.
  7. 7. 6 mm mini-implant should be place at the level of the 1st premolar at an angle of 20 – 30 degrees to the vertical to ensure that its full length is in bone and maintain a safe distance from the incisive foramen and the apices of the maxillary incisors
  8. 8.  The hard palate appears to be an ideal insertion site.  While the anterior palate definitely offers sufficient bone, consensus has yet to be reached regarding the minimal amount of bone required to avoid penetration into neighboring anatomical structures.
  9. 9.  Liou and colleagues suggested 2mm, Poggio and colleagues recommended 1mm, and Maino and colleagues considered 5mm to be sufficient.  Miniscrew dimensions must be selected according to the desired insertion site.
  10. 10.  Although insertion into attached gingiva is preferable, the thickness of the tissue must not be excessive; at least half the screw length should be embedded in cortical bone , with the head of the screw still accessible.  The shaft of the screw must not impede root movement, and the location should allow biomechanical alterations to be made in the treatment plan if necessary. The anterior palate satisfies all these requirements.
  11. 11. The main factor determining the success of miniscrew placement, whether in the buccal alveolus or the palate, is the quantity of surrounding bone.
  12. 12. Two substantially different investigation protocols have been used to determine landmarks and coordinates in this region. 1. In radiographic observation, measurements are made from the distal aspect of the incisive foramen 2. In the clinical anatomic method, the contact points between the canine, premolars, and molars are used as references , with lateral measurements made from the midpalatal suture.
  13. 13.  Landmark coordinates referred to in the following studies are based on a palatal-vault measurement grid  The first coordinate is the anteroposterior distance from the distal margin of the incisive foramen (3-4mm, 6mm, 8-9mm, or 12-16mm).  The second coordinate is a lateral measurement from the midpalatal suture (3mm,6mm, or 9mm)
  14. 14. Computed tomography measurements (mm) of palatal bone thickness at specific grid coordinates* Lateral point Anteroposterior point 4 (9 mm paramedian) 3 (6 mm paramedian) 2 (3 mm paramedian) 1 (Suture) S.DMeanS.DMeanS.DMeanS.DMean 4.2015.3632.4398.0600.7558.3033.0577.3191 (3-4mm) 1.9025.8550.0997.1301.0046.4901.0115.7852 (6mm) 0.5484.5670.8075.4280.6485.3170.9125.7513 (9mm) 1.0624.3100.5433.8210.5254.0040.5295.0234 (12-16mm) *Based on radiographic landmark studies.
  15. 15. The reviewed radiographic landmark studies clearly demonstrate that the thickest vertical bone repositories are located 3-4mm distal to the incisive foramen and 3mm paramedian to the palatal suture
  16. 16.  The screw should be inserted perpendicular to the palatal surface and angled toward the incisor roots to ensure optimal retention and effectiveness.  The quality of the palatal gingiva, much like the quality and quantity of bone, is an important factor in determining the success of miniscrew anchorage. The thinner attached gingiva is most desirable for screw placement.
  17. 17. Insertion of palatal miniscrew perpendicular to palatal bone surface at point 2/2. Rotated three dimensional reconstruction shows no contact with incisor roots, despite angulation of screw.
  19. 19. While the midpalatal suture might appear to be the best insertion site, considering its high bone quantity and quality, this conclusion is not borne out by the literature The median suture 3-4mm posterior to the incisive foramen) does have a thick vertical layer of bone, but there is a substantial standard deviation in this thickness.
  20. 20. Bernhart and colleagues found a mean bone thickness of only 2.94mm at the suture and, therefore, recommended an insertion site 3-6mm paramedian to the suture and 6-9mm distal to the incisive foramen.
  21. 21.  Gracco and colleagues reported 9.04mm ± 2.44mm of bone at MIDPALATAL SUTURE in a group of 52 patients (age 10-15)  Kang and colleagues found smaller mean values of 5.6mm ± 1.6mm in a group of 18 patients (age 18- 35); they also showed a bone thickness of 9.2mm ± 2.5mm just 3mm lateral to the suture.
  22. 22. Wilmes and Drescher have developed a system that combines the ease of use of miniscrews with the stability of palatal implants, reporting higher success rates for both medial and paramedian locations.
  23. 23.  The quality of the palatal gingiva, much like the quality and quantity of bone, is an important factor in determining the success of miniscrew anchorage.  The thinner attached gingiva is most desirable for screw placement While the mucosa is rather thick around the lateral aspects of the palatal arch, it forms a constant layer of only 1-4mm at the midpalatal suture distal to the incisive foramen.
  24. 24. Because blood-vessel density is low in the anterior palate, the risk of iatrogenic injury from miniscrew insertion is minimal.
  25. 25.  The anterior palate appears to be one of the best sites for orthodontic miniscrews or palatal implants.  Cortical bone is typically thicker in the palate than at buccal interradicular insertion sites, and favorable attached gingiva is readily available, ensuring high success rates.  In addition, miniscrews placed in this area will not contact dental roots or inhibit tooth movement.
  26. 26.  The midsagittal area has relatively low vertical bone height, and complete ossification of the suture is rare before 23 years of age.  However, the paramedian region might be more optimal for adolescents to avoid connective tissue of the suture and interaction of its growth.
  27. 27.  The microimplant are small in diameter (1.2-2 mm) and come in several length.  Screws less than 2mm in diameter are unstable when used for palatal anchorage and routinely fail.
  28. 28. Case Report 10-year-old patient presented with an early loss of the maxillary deciduous canines. As a consequence, the maxillary permanent first molars and the deciduous molars migrated mesially while the lateral incisors migrated distally The panoramic radiograph showed that the unerupted premolars followed the mesial shift of the deciduous molars, closing the space for the eruption of the permanent canines.
  29. 29.  A one screw/bilateral fast back appliance was applied in the mouth and distalization of the maxillary first molars lasted 6 months until the space for permanent canine eruption was restored and an overcorrection of A superimposition of the lateral cephalograms on the maxillary stable structures18 showed a bodily distalization of the permanent first molars (-3.1 mm) without vertical erup-tion (-0.4 mm) or side effects on the upper incisors.  Brackets were then applied to distribute the spaces and to correct root inclinations (especially second premolars) while waiting for spontaneous eruption of the permanent canines.
  30. 30. Pre-treatment photographs: a mesial shift of the maxillary first permanent molars and deciduous molars occurred (A) together with the opening of spaces between the incisors (B) as a consequence of early loss of the deciduous canines.
  31. 31. Pre-treatment (A) and post-distalization (B) panoramic radiographs: the premolar-canine relationship improved as a consequence of molar distalization
  32. 32. Superimposition on maxillary stable structures showing bodily distalization of the maxillary permanent first molars.
  33. 33. Post-distalization photographs: spaces for the eruption of the permanent canines were restored (A) and an overcorrection of the molar relationship was achieved (B). Brackets were applied to distribute the spaces and to correct root inclinations.
  34. 34. Case Report A 26-year-old female presented with a Class II, division 2 skeletal pattern and a deep bite She had a Class I dental relationship on the right side, but the maxillary right deciduous canine was still present between the permanent right lateral incisor and canine.
  35. 35.  An MAS miniscrew was inserted in the palatal interradicular space between the upper left  first and second premolars and tied to the premolar support wire.  The IDJ was then activated in the mouth with a coil spring. Lingual Stealth* brackets were bonded only to the upper anterior teeth.
  36. 36.  A sectional .016" stainless steel wire was placed to produce a biteplane effect, which would avoid posterior frictional forces during upper molar distalization while allowing the lower arch to be bonded with labial brackets.  After two months of treatment, the IDJ was reactivated; because of the reduced distance from the IDJ lock to the miniscrew, light-cured composite was added between the screw and the lock.
  37. 37.  This procedure was repeated until the upper left first molar was in a Class I position.  After the entire upper arch was bonded with lingual brackets, a new miniscrew was inserted between the left second premolar and first molar on the palatal side.  Elastic traction was attached between the screw and the premolar to help maintain the molar position.
  38. 38.  Once the second premolar was in contact with the first molar, the passive Distal Jet was removed En masse space closure was obtained on the left side using sliding mechanics and an .016" ✕.022" stainless steel archwire.  An alternative method would have been to distalize the premolars completely with the second miniscrew, then to retract the anterior teeth using either sliding or closing-loop mechanics.  The miniscrew was removed for finishing, and the brackets were debonded after 15 months of treatment.
  39. 39. Cephalometric superimpositions confirmed the successful use of miniscrew anchorage for the IDJ.
  40. 40. 26-year-old female patient with Class II, division 2 malocclusion and deep bite before treatment.
  41. 41. IDJ anchored to miniscrew between upper left first and second premolars, after four months of molar distalization.
  42. 42. IDJ converted to passive Nance button, with first miniscrew removed. Premolar retraction, using second mini -screw for anchorage.
  43. 43. Case Report 13years female presented with Class II molar relationship with a moderate space deficiency in the maxillary dental arch, and minimal or no crowding in the mandibular arch.was treated by bone Anchorage pendulum appliance A titanium intraosseous screw (2.0 mm diameter 3 8 mm length) (IMF intermaxillary fixation screw, Stryker,Leibinger, Germany) was used as a rigid bone Anchor The screw was inserted in the anterior paramedian region of the median palatal suture,7–8 mm posterior to the incisive foramen and 3– 4 mm lateral to the median line.
  44. 44. Postdistalization intraoral photographs. Note maxillary molar and premolar distalization providing adequate space for maxillary canines spontaneously
  45. 45. Soft tissue status immediately after the removal of BAPA. BAPA indicates bone- anchored pendulum appliance.
  46. 46.  BAPA can be held in place during the full fixed therapy; thus minor activation of the springs supports the molar anchorage.  BAPA indicates bone-anchored pendulum appliance.
  47. 47. Posttreatmentphotographs
  48. 48. Case Report An 11-year-old white girl was referred for orthodontic consultation. She had a chief complaint of protruding anterior teeth the patient had a Class II Division 1 malocclusion of between half and three quarters cusp molar and canine relationships, increased overjet (10 mm) and overbite (4 mm), and mild crowding of the anterior teeth. The maxillary midline was coincident with thefacial midline, and the mandibular one deviated 2 mm to the left.PT WAS TREATED BY MINISECREW SUPPORTED DISTALIZATION SYSTEM
  49. 49. Progress intraoral photographs, immediately after placement of the MISDS.
  50. 50. Progress intraoral photographs after drifting of the premolars and the canines. Progress intraoral photograph after chair-side conversion of the MISDS to a skeletally anchored horseshoe-type palatal arch and placement of conventional full fixed orthodontic appliances.
  51. 51. Progress intraoral photographs after placement of a 0.016 _ 0.022-in stainless steel archwire with boot loops used for anterior teeth retraction
  52. 52. Posttreatment intraoral photographs
  53. 53. Case Report 14years pt presented with Class II dental malocclusion requiring distalization of the maxillary molars with various degrees of anterior crowding in the maxillary arch,DISTALIZED BY dual-force distalizer supported by mini-implants An acrylic button was anchored to the anterior part of the palate with 2 miniimplants 11 mm in length and 2 mm in diameter
  54. 54. Patient treated with the DFD: A, before the DFD, with impacted canines; B, after distalization with the DFD; C, immediately after removal of the DFD; D, completely aligned maxillary arch.
  55. 55. Case Report pt presented involves a frequently encountered problem: the patient’s molars had migrated in a mesial direction. This resulted in a marked loss of space in the region of the canines The two treatment options in such a case are extraction or distalization. In this case, distalization was a viable option and extraction was unnecessary.frog appliance supported by two miniscrew inserted paramedian in palate.
  56. 56. Frog appliance supported by two miniscrew
  57. 57. Case Report Pt 15y presented with Angle Class II malocclusion, requiring distalization of the maxillary molars with normal vertical relationships and overbite. Two intermaxillary fixation (IMF) screws with a 2.0 mm diameter and 11 mm length were used for intraosseous anchorage. The screws were placed right and left of the incisive canal with a safe distance away from the midpalatal suture following the palatinal anatomy. The upper first molars were distalized 3.95 mm in a parallel manner and Class II molar relationships were corrected into Class I without any anchorage loss in about 9 months
  58. 58. Intraoral photographs before distalization
  59. 59. intraoral photographs after distalization
  60. 60. Posttreatment intraoral photographs

