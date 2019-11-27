Forces of occlusion.ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Ahmed Maher Fouda Assistant professor of Orthodontics Faculty of Dentistry- Mansoura University
The position of each tooth within the jaw is maintained by certain factors known as the forces of occlusion . Normally the...
The forces of occlusion are:  1- Growth  2- Muscle tonus  3- Approximal contact  4- Mastication
I- Growth; Normal downward and forward growth of the face, by harmonizing the size and form of title jaw with the teeth ma...
 To achieve this , it is necessary that the growth of all those bones that contribute to the formation of the face should...
II - Muscle tonus: is the continuous and passive partial contraction of the muscles Forces generated by the muscles may be...
passive muscle forces : Certain muscles exert a constant tension (muscle tonus) upon the jaws. At rest a muscle is in a st...
 Muscles that elevate the mandible: The masseter : elevation and retraction of mandible. The temporalis : elevation and r...
 Temporalis muscle
 Medial pterygoid muscle
 Masseter muscle
 The muscles which have a direct effect on the jaws or the dento-alveolar structures are those of deglutition, expression...
 Muscles of mastication:  The masseter  The temporalis  The lateral Pterygoid  The medial pterygoid
 The tongue within the vestibule is applied to the lingual surfaces of the teeth and the hard and soft palates. The lips ...
The upper incisors are prevented from moving labially by the lip pressure and the lower incisors by the overbite of the up...
The buccinator passes backwards and inwards around the maxillary tuberosity to be inserted into the pterygomandibular raph...
 The buccinator muscle, often limits buccal movement of upper third molar, causing the upper dental arch to assume a hors...
Three of the muscles of mastcation (temporalis , masseter and medial pterygoid ) support the mandible against gravity and ...
Masseter Temporalis Medial PterygoidThe masseter attaches superiorly to the medial and inferior aspect of the zygomatic ar...
When an individual is at rest the mandible is held in such a position that the upper and lower teeth are normally separate...
active muscle forces :  This kind of force exert pressure intermittently. The degree of force is larger than that of musc...
III - APPROXiMAL CONTACT : There is a continuous growth of bone at the fundus of the sockets of teeth and at the crests of...
 There is also constant growth of bone on the distal wall of each socket, whereas the mesial wall shows resorption of bon...
The roots of the teeth also enlarge and this enlargement does not cease when the root is fully formed. By continuous appos...
 Elongation of the root and growth of bone at the fundus, of the socket are correlated with a continued vertical eruption...
The changes on the mesial and distal alveolar walls are correlated to a movement of all teeth toward the midline, i.e., me...
The continued occluso-mesial movement is necessary to compensate for the loss of tooth substance at the occlusal and conta...
The deciduous teeth are more or less vertical in the alveolus, so that when occlude, there is little dislodging force ..
 When the roots of a complete permanent dentition are examined, they show that the degree of root curvature increase towa...
 These teeth, therefore, erupt slightly mesially inclined, and when they come into occlusion, they exert upon each other ...
As a result of their axial inclinations, this force will be divided into vertical and horizontal compenents of force. The ...
IV : Mastication: The forces of mastication exerted on the teeth can be divide into those which applied in the following d...
The mandible moves from its position of rest vertically into occlusion and then applies direct vertical pressure to the up...
The axes of the incisors, however, are not directly opposed labio-lingually; the upper incisors being inclined labially. T...
 The roots of the lower incisors resist lingual pressure because they are flattened mesio-distally.
Movements of the mandible in this direction are not used frequently in mastication because the overbite of the incisors ca...
The movement is at first an incising the lateral margin of the orbit to the junction of the temporal ridge and the supra-o...
 The pterygoid plates which lie behind the tuberosity of the maxilla and pass upwards and backwards to the inferior surfa...
In the molar region, lateral excursions of the mandible at first cause the large mesio-palatal cusps of the upper molars t...
Bone, unlike other connective tissue responds to mild degree of pressure and tension by changes in form. Those changes are...
During mastication, certain stresses and strains are exerted not only upon the alveolar bone but also upon the whole face ...
1 - The canine eminence which is a thickened ridge arises from the region of the upper canine . It extends upwarde on the ...
2 - The key ridge or the root of the Zygomatic process which arises on the lateral wall of the maxilla over the roots of t...
The supraorbital ridges and infraorbital margins .
 The arched vault of the palate.
 The zygomatic arch which lies horizontally and it is the continuation of the zygomatic process . It is continued posteri...
The mylohyoid ridge and its continuation upwards and backwards to the condyle .
 The external oblique ridge winch is a thickening of bone passing backwards and upwards on the external surface to the ro...
 The inferior border of the mandible is thickened and the gonial angle is slightly everted and thickened where the masset...
the subject explains forces of occlusion

  Dr. Ahmed Maher Fouda Assistant professor of Orthodontics Faculty of Dentistry- Mansoura University by
  The position of each tooth within the jaw is maintained by certain factors known as the forces of occlusion . Normally there is a balance of these forces which produce a harmonious relationship of the teeth to each other. Any imbalance of these forces must affect the normal relation of the teeth and / or arches.
×