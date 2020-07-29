Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 ESTRUCTURA DEL PROYECTO CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL PCI
2 1. TÍTULO DEL PROYECTO ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. D...
3 6. DIAGNÓSTICO DE RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE 6.1. Resultados de aprendizaje ECE 6.2. Resultados de aprendizaje Actas de e...
4 8.3. COMPETENCIAS TRANSVERSALES 8.3.1.Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por las TICs 8.3.2.Gestiona su apre...
5 8.5. APRENDIZAJES POR CICLO Y EDAD – INICIAL ÁREA: COMPETENCIAS: CAPACIDADES Desempeños 3 AÑOS 4 AÑOS 5 AÑOS
6 8.6. APRENDIZAJES POR CICLO Y GRADO – PRIMARIA Área: COMPETENCIA: CAPACIDADES: DESCRIPCIÓN DEL NIVEL ESPERADO DE LA COMP...
7
8 1. ORIENTACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS 1.1.1.Orientaciones para el proceso de enseñanza aprendi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Estructura del pci 2019

29 views

Published on

Propuesta de estructura del PCI

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Estructura del pci 2019

  1. 1. 1 ESTRUCTURA DEL PROYECTO CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL PCI
  2. 2. 2 1. TÍTULO DEL PROYECTO ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 2. DATOS INFORMATIVOS 2.1. DRE : 2.2. UGEL : 2.3. INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA : 2.4. DOCUMENTO DE CREACIÓN : 2.5. UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA 2.5.1. Región : 2.5.2. Provincia : 2.5.3. Distrito : 2.5.4. Centro poblado : 2.5.5. Dirección : 2.6. Teléfono : 2.7. Correo electrónico : 2.8. Página web : 2.9. Personal directivo : 2.10. Personal docente : 2.11. Metas de atención : 3. INTRODUCCIÓN 4. CONCEPCIONES QUE SUSTENTAN NUESTRA PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA 4.1. Concepción de educación 4.2. Concepción de aprendizaje 4.3. Concepción de enseñanza 4.4. Concepción de currículo 4.5. Concepción de competencias 4.6. Concepción de capacidades 4.7. Concepción de estándares de aprendizaje 4.8. Concepción de desempeños 4.9. Principios educativos 5. DEMANDAS EDUCATIVAS PROBLEMA PRIORIZADO CAUSAS ALTERNATIVA DE SOLUCIÓN NECESIDAD EDUCATIVA OPORTUNIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE FACTORES ASOCIADOS DEMANDA EDUCATIVA
  3. 3. 3 6. DIAGNÓSTICO DE RESULTADOS DE APRENDIZAJE 6.1. Resultados de aprendizaje ECE 6.2. Resultados de aprendizaje Actas de evaluación 7. OBJETIVOS 7.1. 7.2. 7.3. 8. PROPUESTA PEDAGÓGICA 8.1. PERFIL DE EGRESO DE LOS ESTUDIANTES 8.2. ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES ENFOQUE VALORES ACTITUDES DEMOSTRACIÓN
  4. 4. 4 8.3. COMPETENCIAS TRANSVERSALES 8.3.1.Se desenvuelve en entornos virtuales generados por las TICs 8.3.2.Gestiona su aprendizaje de manera autónoma 8.4. PLAN DE ESTUDIOS
  5. 5. 5 8.5. APRENDIZAJES POR CICLO Y EDAD – INICIAL ÁREA: COMPETENCIAS: CAPACIDADES Desempeños 3 AÑOS 4 AÑOS 5 AÑOS
  6. 6. 6 8.6. APRENDIZAJES POR CICLO Y GRADO – PRIMARIA Área: COMPETENCIA: CAPACIDADES: DESCRIPCIÓN DEL NIVEL ESPERADO DE LA COMPETENCIA AL FIN DEL CICLO DESEMPEÑOS DEL GRADO DESEMPEÑOS DEL GRADO 8.7 APRENDIZAJES POR CICLO Y GRADO – SECUNDARIA ÁREA: COMPETENCIA: CAPACIDADES DESEMPEÑOS GRADO GRADO GRADO
  7. 7. 7
  8. 8. 8 1. ORIENTACIONES PEDAGÓGICAS PARA EL DESARROLLO DE COMPETENCIAS 1.1.1.Orientaciones para el proceso de enseñanza aprendizaje 1.1.2.Orientaciones para la Tutoría y Convivencia Escolar 1.1.3.Orientaciones para acciones de refuerzo y nivelación escolar 2. ORIENTACIONES PARA LA EVALUACIÓN FORMATIVA

×