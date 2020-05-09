Successfully reported this slideshow.
LECTURAS ESCOGIDAS
Fue un millonario prusiano que, tras amasar una fortuna, se dedicó a su gran sueño: la arqueología. A sugerencia del diplo...
La historia del caballo de Troya es una de las más famosas del mundo antiguo. La gran pregunta que todos nos hacemos es: ¿...
Homero cuenta que, tras 10 años de lucha por parte de los griegos, y con la muerte de Aquiles, la rendición estaba cerca p...
Los troyanos, al ver que parte del ejército se retiraba, dejando el caballo, lo tomaron como un regalo, y lo metieron dent...
Otra de las interpretaciones que se le ha dado al caballo de Troya es que fuese un terremoto. Eso explicaría, además, la d...
Amor brilla en los ojos de mi amada, y se torna gentil cuando ella mira: donde pasa, todo hombre a verla gira y a quien ve...
"¿Y si los ojos de ella estuvieran en el firmamento y las estrellas en su rostro? ¡El fulgor de sus mejillas avergonzaría ...
"El manto de la noche me esconderá de ellos. Con tal de que me quieras, que me encuentren aquí; más vale que acabe mi vida...
Sus ojos que canté amorosamente, su cuerpo hermoso que adoré constante, y que vivir me hiciera tan distante de mí mismo, y...
Que nadie piense en mí, soy diferente hoy, aquel que me llenó la vida ya no vive aquí. La voz que me cantó al oído ya se m...
Que nadie piense en mí, que nada cambiará, volver a comenzar es imposible. Se me apagó la voz aquella tarde que no me qued...
Tan sólo recordar que un día fui volcán entre sus brazos, que me llenó de amor y puso mil caricias en mis manos. Pero todo...
Era mi vida él, mi primavera él y mi mañana, mi cielo siempre azul, mi corazón, mi beso y mi palabra. Y un día se marchó y...
Que nadie piense en mí, soy diferente hoy, aquel que compartió mi sueño ya no vive aquí. Crecieron alas en su alma y se ec...
Que nadie me repita la palabra "amor", volver a ser feliz es imposible, murieron tantas cosas esa tarde que no me queda na...
