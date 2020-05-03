Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 4 2n (DEL 4 AL 11 DE MAIG) CATALÀ: - Fer la ​COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA: “ELS BANCS D’ALIMENTS AJUDEN A LE...
ENGLISH Greetings​​https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-de-ingles/vcb-greetings-02 Numbers​​https://www....
EDUCACIÓ FÍSICA Hola nois/es de 2n , espero que ja estigueu més animats ara que podeu sortir una estona al carrer. La prop...
EDUCACIÓ EN VALORS - Sortida dels menors al carrer​. Llegir un cartell i veure un vídeo sobre normes bàsiques a tenir pres...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pla de treball setmanal 4 .docx

33 views

Published on

Pl DE TREBALL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pla de treball setmanal 4 .docx

  1. 1. PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 4 2n (DEL 4 AL 11 DE MAIG) CATALÀ: - Fer la ​COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA: “ELS BANCS D’ALIMENTS AJUDEN A LES FAMÍLIES”. ​Entra a la pestanya PLA DE TREBALL 4 i obre la capseta de comprensió lectora. - Fer l’​EXPRESSIÓ ESCRITA: LA NOTÍCIA​. La trobaràs en la pestanya PLA DE TREBALL 4, en la capseta d’expressió escrita: La notícia. Aquesta vegada has d’escriure la notícia en un full i amb llapis, seguint les pautes donades. Després fes una foto de la teva notícia i envia-la al correu de segon. Has de posar el teu nom i cognoms, el curs i la teva classe i l’assumpte “La notícia”. - Llegir el conte “Laberint de flors”, el trobaràs en la capseta ​LECTURA: LABERINT DE FLORS ​en el PLA DE TREBALL 4. - BIBLIOTECA: ​pots continuar gaudint dels ​CONTES DE L’EVA. ​Els trobaràs a la pestanya que està al costat del PLA DE TREBALL 4. CASTELLANO ​(Pestaña Netvibes - PLA DE TREBALL 4 - Castellà) - COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA: “LAS INVITACIONES” - ​https://forms.gle/knNiicLKNzcrTz6B9 - EXPRESIÓN ORAL Y ESCRITA : SIMULAR UNA LLAMADA TELEFÓNICA Y REDACTAR UNA INVITACIÓN. RECORDAR EL USO DE LA MAYÚSCULA, ORDENAR FRASES Y CONTAR SÍLABAS - ​https://forms.gle/oah1cEXoxWETz8xo8
  2. 2. ENGLISH Greetings​​https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-de-ingles/vcb-greetings-02 Numbers​​https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-de-ingles/vcb-numbers-1-30-01 Colours​​https://www.mundoprimaria.com/juegos-educativos/juegos-de-ingles/vcb-colours-01 ARTHUR​​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UVhAWP83TM Fitxa voluntària per imprimir o fer a l’ordinador (no s’ha d’enviar res): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1x7OPI9dNd1E6LDgM0y3purY1JFOWh-zH/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/14Vhu3RduciDU3KGl0WTcGdyaXlkRgKj0/view?usp=sharing Solucions fitxa: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1v9qSTXrHLcjWIRv003oepdNxxQYrnFUX/view?usp=sharing https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lSWr6DzxM0RRYB-vNpNi-hbOphIZdp0r/view?usp=sharing MATEMÀTIQUES - Resoldre els ​PROBLEMES 1​. Has d’anar a la pestanya PLA DE TREBALL 4 i entrar en la capseta PROBLEMES. - Treballar les ​FIGURES GEOMÈTRIQUES PLANES​. Ho trobaràs en el PLA DE TREBALL 4, en la capseta FIGURES GEOMÈTRIQUES PLANES. - Repassar les ​TAULES DE MULTIPLICAR​treballades. MEDI ​-​CUIDEM EL MEDI AMBIENT:​La contaminació de l’aigua. Has d’entrar en el PLA DE TREBALL 4, en la capseta de MEDI. -Science: ​Unit The Body. (Lesson 3. Bones)
  3. 3. EDUCACIÓ FÍSICA Hola nois/es de 2n , espero que ja estigueu més animats ara que podeu sortir una estona al carrer. La proposta d’aquesta setmana serà: Inventa un circuit amb qualsevol material que tinguis a casa, com ara: ampolles, coixins, tovalloles, pilotes, cadires ... Realitza el circuit i després dibuixa'l. Pots enviar-me el circuit i el teu dibuix per foto a través del correu electrònic de segon ( si pot ser que sigui un document independent de la resta de treballs ). ÀMBIT DIGITAL - Pots continuar fent CODE. EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSICA I PLÀSTICA) MÚSICA 1-Avancem en l’aprenentatge de les notes. Avui ho farem amb les notes Do Mi i Sol. Recorda la seva posició en el pentagrama. Escolta i repeteix: Sonidos Do Mi Sol ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOerTMNDaXY 2-A continuació, mira i escolta aquest musicograma. Fixa’t en els instruments que van apareixent. Saps quants instruments apareixen? Sabries dir el seu nom? Quins es repeteixen? Atenció! MUSICOGRAMA VALS DE LAS FLORES ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OW4-4-TylTY PLÀSTICA -Pintar un quadre segons l’estil de Kandinski. Has d’entrar a la pertanya de plàstica, en el PLA DE TREBALL 4.
  4. 4. EDUCACIÓ EN VALORS - Sortida dels menors al carrer​. Llegir un cartell i veure un vídeo sobre normes bàsiques a tenir present aquests dies. AUTOAVALUACIÓ ​Quan hagis acabat tota la feina de la setmana, entra a la pestanya del Netvibes que posa AUTOAVALUACIÓ, clica al link i avalua’t. ACTIVITATS SETMANALS FIXES: ● Llegir cada dia de 10 a 15 minuts RUTINES DIÀRIES: ● Mirar el calendari: saber el dia de la setmana, el número i el mes. També podeu indicar el temps que fa.

×