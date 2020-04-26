Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 3 2n (DEL 27 D’ABRIL AL 4 DE MAIG) CATALÀ: -Fer la ​COMPRENSIÓ ORAL “EL DÍA DE L’AIGUA”. - Fer l’a...
MATEMÀTIQUES -​Fer ​PROBLEMES DE CÀLCUL MENTAL​. Els trobaràs a la capseta “problemes de càlcul mental” (hauràs de fer la ...
ÀMBIT DIGITAL. -​Podeu practicar el CODE. Si no recordeu per on anàveu, no us amoïneu, aneu fent. EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSI...
ACTIVITATS SETMANALS FIXES: ● Llegir cada dia de 10 a 15 minuts RUTINES DIÀRIES: ● Mirar el calendari: saber el dia de la ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pla de treball setmanal 3

52 views

Published on

pla de treball setmanal 3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pla de treball setmanal 3

  1. 1. PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 3 2n (DEL 27 D’ABRIL AL 4 DE MAIG) CATALÀ: -Fer la ​COMPRENSIÓ ORAL “EL DÍA DE L’AIGUA”. - Fer l’activitat de la capseta de​COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA “L’ESQUIROL PORUC QUE TÉ POR QUE EL MOSSEGUIN”​​que trobaràs a la pestanya “PLA DE TREBALL 3” del netvibes. -Fer l’activitat de la capseta “​LA FRASE​” que està a la pestanya “ PLA DE TREBALL 3”. Hauràs de fer activitats online i també escriure frases ( ordenar frases, completar frases…). -​Llegir el conte “ La petita eruga poeta ”, el trobaràs en la capseta ​LECTURA ​en la pestanya “PLA DE TREBALL 3” del netvibes. CASTELLANO ​(Pestaña Netvibes - PLA DE TREBALL 3 - Castellà) - COMPRENSIÓN LECTORA Y EXPRESIÓN ESCRITA : “CAPERUCITA ROJA”. ENGLISH Entra a aquest enllaç per practicar vocabulari https://www.gamestolearnenglish.com/fast-english/ Escull la velocitat en que vols fer l’activitat: FAST (ràpid), SLOW (lent) o REVIEW (repàs). Hi ha 31 temes de vocabulari, pots practicar tot el vocabulari que vulguis! COLOUR LISTENING: ​https://learnenglishkids.britishcouncil.org/word-games/colours FAMILY LISTENING ​https://learnenglishkids.britishcouncil.org/word-games/family Watch Dinosaur Train Episode 1 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BMVKAPOHTQ&list=PLifn29u_lcachFjb_aFjPFRuJk1P-OqQm
  2. 2. MATEMÀTIQUES -​Fer ​PROBLEMES DE CÀLCUL MENTAL​. Els trobaràs a la capseta “problemes de càlcul mental” (hauràs de fer la sèrie 6.09 - 6.10 ). Un adult t’ha de llegir els problemes i tu has d’escriure la resposta en el full de la capseta “ FULL DE RESPOSTES DELS PROBLEMES DE CÀLCUL MENTAL” i donar-li a ENVIAR. -​OPERACIONS: ​sumes i restes. -Finalment, has d’estudiar la taula del 5 i practicar les taules amb les diferents propostes que et facilitem. MEDI -​Veure i llegir el powerpoint “Cuidem el medi ambient”. Heu de llegir els apartats: “La contaminació de l’aire”, “Els estats de l’aigua” i “Per què fem servir l’aigua”. Després feu les activitats. Ho trobareu a la capseta de ​MEDI. També podeu repassar el que vau fer la setmana passada. -SCIENCE ​“BODY”​. ​Lesson 2. senses PROJECTE: COM PODEM FER MÉS SOSTENIBLE LA NOSTRA LLAR -​Llegir el text i fer l’activitat: “ Propostes per reduir els residus”. EDUCACIÓ FÍSICA Hola nois/es de segon com esteu ? Per aquesta setmana us proposo una activitat que es diu “ Combatem les pantalles “. Durant aquests dies que estem tantes hores a casa no podem abusar de les pantalles i per altra banda és el millor moment per ajudar i aprendre a fer tasques de la llar. https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ELSlG1Kv6XaI6KJ5-V39BiZEky-RNCA24o-AHS9rFKY/edit Vinga a sumar punts!
  3. 3. ÀMBIT DIGITAL. -​Podeu practicar el CODE. Si no recordeu per on anàveu, no us amoïneu, aneu fent. EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSICA I PLÀSTICA) MÚSICA SESSIÓ 3 ( setmana 27 al 30 abril ) 2n 1-Comencem la sessió d’avui per un dictat d’instruments. Escolta atentament i endevina. Sonaran 22 instruments. Quants has reconegut? ​Instrumentos musicales reconocer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qejb8rEjYNQ 2-Continuarem per recordar les notes musicals Do i Sol. Recorda la seva posició en el pentagrama. Escolta i repeteix: Sonidos Do y Sol ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDX-06G5E64 PLÀSTICA Fer un punt de llibre amb materials triats de forma lliure i que estigui relacionat amb el tema del nostre projecte “Com fer la nostra llar més sostenible”. AUTOAVALUACIÓ ​Quan hagis acabat tota la feina de la setmana, entra a la pestanya del Netvibes que posa AUTOAVALUACIÓ, clica al link i avalua’t.
  4. 4. ACTIVITATS SETMANALS FIXES: ● Llegir cada dia de 10 a 15 minuts RUTINES DIÀRIES: ● Mirar el calendari: saber el dia de la setmana, el número i el mes. També podeu indicar el temps que fa.

×