Pla de treball setmanal 2n horitzontal (1) (2)

PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 2 2n (DEL 20 AL 27 D’ABRIL) CATALÀ: -Fer l’activitat D’EXPOSICIÓ ORAL “Fem una rosa” que trobaràs ...
MATEMÀTIQUES -Fer OPERACIONS DE CÀLCUL MENTAL. Heu de fer els fulls de sumes i restes. És convenient fer-les en diferents ...
EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSICA I PLÀSTICA) MÚSICA 1-Aquesta setmana arriba Sant Jordi i per celebra-ho cantarem la cançó “Vola...
  1. 1. PLA DE TREBALL SETMANAL 2 2n (DEL 20 AL 27 D’ABRIL) CATALÀ: -Fer l’activitat D’EXPOSICIÓ ORAL “Fem una rosa” que trobaràs a la pestanya “PLA DE TREBALL 2” del netvibes. - Fer l’activitat de la capseta de COMPRENSIÓ LECTORA “ELS LLIBRES” que trobaràs a la pestanya “PLA DE TREBALL 2” del netvibes. Quan acabis de contestar totes les preguntes recorda que has de fer un clic a ENVIAR. -Fer l’activitat d’expressió escrita en la capseta EXPRESSIÓ ESCRITA: INVENTEM HISTÒRIES a la pestanya del netvibes “ PLA DE TREBALL 2”. - Fer els exercicis de la capseta ORTOGRAFIA BÀSICA per aprendre com es forma el plural d’una paraula. Més tard, hauràs d’escriure frases. -Escoltar La llegenda de Sant Jordi i fer les activitats. Ho trobareu en la capseta LA LLEGENDA DE SANT JORDI. - Llegir el conte “ On és la primavera? ”, el trobaràs en la capseta LECTURA en la pestanya “PLA DE TREBALL 2” del netvibes. CASTELLANO (Pestaña Netvibes - PLA DE TREBALL 2 - Castellà) - Comprensión Oral: “LA BELLA DURMIENTE”. - Expresión Escrita: LES SÍLABAS - LA FRASE- LA Ñ. ENGLISH Practica el vocabulari a la Quest Students Website
  2. 2. MATEMÀTIQUES -Fer OPERACIONS DE CÀLCUL MENTAL. Heu de fer els fulls de sumes i restes. És convenient fer-les en diferents moments. Després hauràs d’omplir el full amb el número d’operacions que has fet bé que trobaràs a la capseta “ FULLS DE RESPOSTES DE CÀLCUL MENTAL” a la pestanya PLA DE TREBALL 2 del netvibes i per finalitzar donar-li a ENVIAR. - Fer les activitats de la capseta “NUMERACIÓ”. Les trobaràs a la pestanya del netvibes “ PLA DE TREBALL 2”. Quan acabis de fer les activitats recorda que li has de donar a ENVIAR. -Fer els problemes de la capseta PROBLEMES ( pestanya del netvibes “PLA DE TREBALL 2”). MEDI -Veure el vídeo “ Les tres erres”(l’enllaç està en la primera capseta de MEDI) i el Powerpoint “ Cuidem el medi ambient”. Després fer l’activitat de la capseta “Cuidem el medi ambient”. Ho trobareu en les capsetes de MEDI. -SCIENCE “BODY”. Lesson 1. senses PROJECTE: COM PODEM FER MÉS SOSTENIBLE LA NOSTRA LLAR -Veure el vídeo “ Petites coses que pots fer” per estalviar energia i fer l’activitat. Està en la capseta EL NOSTRE PROJECTE. EDUCACIÓ EN VALORS. -Mira el vídeo “TREBALL EN EQUIP”. Per poder veure el vídeo has d’entrar a la capseta EDUCACIÓ EN VALORS: TREBALL EN EQUIP. EDUCACIÓ FÍSICA Hola nois i noies de 2n, per aquesta setmana us proposo que feu una mica d’exercici guiat, però aquesta vegada dirigit a relaxar el vostre cos i ment. Ja portem molts dies a casa i és molt important trobar moments de calma o exercicis que us puguin ajudar quan estigueu més nerviosos. Aqui us proposo dos enllaços per tal que trieu el que més us agradi. Recordeu que podeu enviar per correu electrònic alguna foto fent els exercicis. Una abraçada ben forta! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AAx1fGjpc0w&t=863s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Ixd9enjFM&t=712s
  3. 3. EDUCACIÓ ARTÍSTICA (MÚSICA I PLÀSTICA) MÚSICA 1-Aquesta setmana arriba Sant Jordi i per celebra-ho cantarem la cançó “Vola, Colometa” de J.M. Pagán. Perquè Sant Jordi arribi i no se n’oblidi de nosaltres, necessitem la Colometa. Ella serà la que avisarà a Sant Jordi perquè vingui. Primer, escolta tota la cançó: Vola, Colometa https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iyAugvzEdlQ Ara mira, escolta i memoritza la lletra: Vola, colometa J M Pagán https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37jqMWKpQNo I ja la pots cantar! Vola colometa (instrumental) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QtRQWmpfrcY PLÀSTICA MANUALITAT : FEM UNA ROSA Fes una rosa amb materials que tinguis a casa. Pots fer servir el que vulguis, des de paper, colors, tela, cotó fluix, llana, cartró, etc. AUTOAVALUACIÓ Quan hagis acabat tota la feina de la setmana, entra a la pestanya del Netvibes que posa AUTOAVALUACIÓ, clica al link i avalua’t. ACTIVITATS SETMANALS FIXES: ● Llegir cada dia de 10 a 15 minuts RUTINES DIÀRIES: ● Mirar el calendari: saber el dia de la setmana, el número i el mes. També podeu indicar el temps que fa.

