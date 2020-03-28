Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escribiendo SentenciasEscribiendo Sentencias Básicas con SQL SELECTBásicas con SQL SELECT Copyright © EDCON Tecnologías de...
ObjetivosObjetivos Al completar esta lección podrá realizar lo siguiente: • Listar las capacidades de las sentencias SQL S...
Capacidades de sentencias SQLCapacidades de sentencias SQL SELECTSELECT SelecciónProyección 1-3 Tabla 1 Tabla 2 Tabla 1Tab...
Sentencia BásicaSentencia Básica SELECTSELECT SELECT *|{[DISTINCT] column|expression [alias],...} FROM table; • SELECT ide...
SELECT * FROM departments; Seleccionando todas las columnasSeleccionando todas las columnas 1-5
Seleccionando Columnas EspecíficasSeleccionando Columnas Específicas SELECT department_id, location_id FROM departments; 1...
Escribiendo Sentencias SQLEscribiendo Sentencias SQL • Las sentencias SQL no son “case sensitive”. • Las sentencias SQL pu...
Encabezado de Columnas por defectoEncabezado de Columnas por defecto • iSQL*Plus: – Justificación de encabezado por defect...
Expresiones AritméticasExpresiones Aritméticas Para crear expresiones con datos numéricos y fechas usando operadores aritm...
Usando Operadores AritméticosUsando Operadores Aritméticos SELECT last_name, salary, salary + 300 FROM employees; 1-10 …
Precedencia de OperadoresPrecedencia de Operadores 1-11 • Multiplicación y división tienen prioridad sobre suma y resta. •...
Precedencia de OperadorPrecedencia de Operador SELECT last_name, salary, 12*salary+100 FROM employees; 1-12 …
Usando ParéntesisUsando Paréntesis SELECT last_name, salary, 12*(salary+100) FROM employees; 1-13 …
Definiendo Valores NulosDefiniendo Valores Nulos • Un nulo es un valor que es inasequible, no asignado, desconocido, o ina...
SELECT last_name, 12*salary*commission_pct FROM employees; Valores Nulos enValores Nulos en Expresiones AritméticasExpresi...
Definiendo Alias de ColumnasDefiniendo Alias de Columnas Un alias de columna: • Renombra el encabezado de columna • Es úti...
Usando Alias de columnasUsando Alias de columnas SELECT last_name AS name, commission_pct comm FROM employees; … 1-17 SELE...
Operador de ConcatenaciónOperador de Concatenación Un operador de concatenación: • Concatena columnas o secuencias de cará...
Usando el operador de ConcatenaciónUsando el operador de Concatenación SELECT last_name||job_id AS "Employees" FROM employ...
Cadenas de caracteres LiteralesCadenas de caracteres Literales • Una literal es un carácter, un número o una fecha que es ...
Usando literales de cadenas de carácterUsando literales de cadenas de carácter SELECT last_name ||' is a '||job_id AS "Emp...
Registros DuplicadosRegistros Duplicados El despliegue por defecto de búsquedas son todosEl despliegue por defecto de búsq...
Eliminando Registros DuplicadosEliminando Registros Duplicados Eliminar registros duplicados usando la palabra clave DISTI...
Interacción entre SQL yInteracción entre SQL y iiSQL*PlusSQL*Plus Sentencias SQL Servidor OracleInternetInternet BrowserBr...
Sentencias SQL ContraSentencias SQL Contra Comandos deComandos de iiSQL*PlusSQL*Plus SQL • Un lenguaje • Estándar ANSI • N...
DescripciónDescripción dede iiSQL*PlusSQL*Plus Después de conectarse a iSQL*Plus, se puede: • Describir la estructura de l...
Conectándose aConectándose a iiSQL*PlusSQL*Plus Desde la ventana del browser: 1-27
El entornoEl entorno iiSQL*PlusSQL*Plus 1-28 3
Desplegando Estructura de TablasDesplegando Estructura de Tablas Usar el comando iSQL*Plus DESCRIBE para desplegar la estr...
Desplegando Estructura de TablasDesplegando Estructura de Tablas DESCRIBE employees 1-30
Interactuando con ScriptsInteractuando con Scripts 1-31
Interactuando con ScriptsInteractuando con Scripts 1 D:tempemp_sql.htm SELECT last_name, hire_date, salary 1-32 SELECT las...
Interactuando con ScriptsInteractuando con Scripts DESCRIBE employees SELECT first_name, last_name, job_id 1 1-33 SELECT f...
ResumenResumen En esta lección se habrá aprendido acerca de: • Escribir una sentencia SELECT que: – Retorne todos los regi...
Practica 1 Visión GeneralPractica 1 Visión General Esta practica cubre los siguientes temas: • Seleccionar todos los datos...
×