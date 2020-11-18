Presentacion inicial xrcolombia netherlands 2020 (day 1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME TO XRColombia & Netherlands 2020 Conference Date: November 18th, 2020 01 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTec...
02 Our 1st International Conference on Immersive Technology (Virtual, augmented, mixed reality, and Artiﬁcial Intelligence...
03 Thank you all for attending, and specially to our amazing partners and sponsors 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveT...
04 Sponsors 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020 Partners
SPEAKERS 1st International conference on Immersive Technology | November 2020
07 Program welcome and partners 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Program speed dating time 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Program speakers 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07Program fun time, vote, certiﬁcates, and networking 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
Future Publication
05 AUGMENTED REALITY CERTIFICATE 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
05 YOU CAN WIN AUGMENTED REALITY CERTIFICATE LISTEN TO THE KEYWORD AFTER EACH PRESENTATION YOU NEED TO FIND THE 1stInterna...
07 Keyword 1 Any 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 2 sufﬁciently 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 3 advanced 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 4 technology 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 5 is equivalent 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 6 to 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 Keyword 6 Magic 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
07 What is the phrase? Cual es la frase? 1stInternationalConferenceon ImmersiveTechnology| November2020
VOTE FOR SPEAKERS 1st International conference on Immersive Technology | November 2020
SPEAKERS VOTES 1st International conference on Immersive Technology | November 2020 XRCOL.NL
Contact Us 1st International conference on Immersive Technology | November 2020 EMAIL infoxrcol@gmail.com xrcolconference@...
