8 ano aula 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
8º ANO AULA 4 PROF. EDUARDO FERIANI
TEMA:  REVOLUÇÕES INGLESAS
DOIS MOMENTOS: REVOLUÇÃO PURITANA (1640) E REVOLUÇÃO GLORIOSA (1689)
COMEÇO DO SÉC. 17 → GOVERNO DA RAINHA ELISABETH I: VITÓRIA CONTRA A INVENCÍVEL ARMADA DA ESPANHA (TENTATIVA DE OCUPAR AS I...
JAIME STUART (REI DA ESCÓCIA E PRIMO DE ELISABETH I) ASSUME O GOVERNO → DEFENSOR DA TEORIA DO DIREITO DIVINO → DESCONTENTA...
- CARLOS STUART → ASSINA A PETIÇÃO DE DIREITOS (OBRIGAÇÃO DE CONSULTAR O PARLAMENTO PARA CONVOCAR O EXÉRCITO OU CRIAR NOVO...
PARLAMENTO  CÂMARA DOS LORDES: LORDES ESPIRITUAIS: LÍDERES DA IGREJA ANGLICANA LORDES TEMPORAIS: ARISTOCRATAS (DUQUES, CO...
CONTRADIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA  GRANDE DESENVOLVIMENTO ECONÔMICO X  FORTE ABSOLUTISMO  BURGUESIA QUERIA MAIS LIBERDADE
PURITANISMO  BASEADA NO CALVINISMO – TRABALHO PERSEVERANTE E A OBTENÇÃO DE LUCROS É U MEIO LEGÍTIMO DE CRESCIMENTO
 REI CARLOS STUART CRIA IMPOSTOS → PARLAMENTO FAZ OPOSIÇÃO AOS INTERESSES DO REI → REI PRENDE OS LÍDERES OPOSICIONISTAS →...
 (REVOLUÇÃO PURITANA-1642 – 1649): REI CARLOS I (APOIO DOS NOBRES E DO CLERO ANGLICANO) X CÂMARA DOS COMUNS / EXÉRCITO (C...
 → VITÓRIA DE CROWELL (PRISÃO DO REI) → NOVO GOVERNO: REPÚBLICA SOB O GOVERNO DE CROWELL → PRIMEIRAS MEDIDAS: DECAPTAÇÃO ...
ATO DE NAVEGAÇÃO - 1651  TODA MERCADORIA DE QUALQUER PAÍS EUROPEU DEVERIA SER TRANSPORTADA PELA INGLATERRA OU PELO PAÍS P...
INGLATERRA ARRASADA PELA GUERRA / COLHEITA RUINS / ALTA NO CUSTO DE VIDA / BAIXOS SALÁRIOS / ALTOS IMPOSTOS → OPOSIÇÃO DE ...
RICHARD CROWELL ASSUME O PODER → DEPOSIÇÃO → RESTAURAÇÃO MONÁRQUICA (FILHO DE CARLOS I: CARLOS II) → GOVERNO DE CRESCIMENT...
 1685: REI JAIME II → ERA CATÓLICO: ISENTA OS CATÓLICOS DE IMPOSTOS / CONVIDA OS CATÓLICOS PARA OS MELHORES CARGOS DO GOV...
FORMAÇÃO E INDEPENDÊNCIA DA AMÉRICA ESPANHOLA  PRÓXIMO TEXTO DE APOIO
HORA DO VÍDEO
8 ano aula 4
8 ano aula 4
8 ano aula 4
8 ano aula 4
8 ano aula 4
8 ano aula 4
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

8 ano aula 4

8 views

Published on

8º ano - aula 4

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

8 ano aula 4

  1. 1. 8º ANO AULA 4 PROF. EDUARDO FERIANI
  2. 2. TEMA:  REVOLUÇÕES INGLESAS
  3. 3. DOIS MOMENTOS: REVOLUÇÃO PURITANA (1640) E REVOLUÇÃO GLORIOSA (1689)
  4. 4. COMEÇO DO SÉC. 17 → GOVERNO DA RAINHA ELISABETH I: VITÓRIA CONTRA A INVENCÍVEL ARMADA DA ESPANHA (TENTATIVA DE OCUPAR AS ILHAS BRITÂNICAS E REESTABELECER O CATOLICISMO) → MORTE DA RAINHA (NÃO DEIXOU HERDEIROS)
  5. 5. JAIME STUART (REI DA ESCÓCIA E PRIMO DE ELISABETH I) ASSUME O GOVERNO → DEFENSOR DA TEORIA DO DIREITO DIVINO → DESCONTENTAMENTO DOS PURITANOS (PROTESTANTES CALVINISTAS DA INGLATERRA) → MORTE DE JAIME STUART (1625)
  6. 6. - CARLOS STUART → ASSINA A PETIÇÃO DE DIREITOS (OBRIGAÇÃO DE CONSULTAR O PARLAMENTO PARA CONVOCAR O EXÉRCITO OU CRIAR NOVOS IMPOSTOS)
  7. 7. PARLAMENTO  CÂMARA DOS LORDES: LORDES ESPIRITUAIS: LÍDERES DA IGREJA ANGLICANA LORDES TEMPORAIS: ARISTOCRATAS (DUQUES, CONDES, ETC )  CÂMARA DOS COMUNS: PEQUENA NOBREZA RURAL (PRESBITERIANOS E PURITANOS)
  8. 8. CONTRADIÇÃO NA INGLATERRA  GRANDE DESENVOLVIMENTO ECONÔMICO X  FORTE ABSOLUTISMO  BURGUESIA QUERIA MAIS LIBERDADE
  9. 9. PURITANISMO  BASEADA NO CALVINISMO – TRABALHO PERSEVERANTE E A OBTENÇÃO DE LUCROS É U MEIO LEGÍTIMO DE CRESCIMENTO
  10. 10.  REI CARLOS STUART CRIA IMPOSTOS → PARLAMENTO FAZ OPOSIÇÃO AOS INTERESSES DO REI → REI PRENDE OS LÍDERES OPOSICIONISTAS → GUERRA CIVIL DOS LORDES
  11. 11.  (REVOLUÇÃO PURITANA-1642 – 1649): REI CARLOS I (APOIO DOS NOBRES E DO CLERO ANGLICANO) X CÂMARA DOS COMUNS / EXÉRCITO (COMANDO DE OLIVER CROWELL) / RADICAIS (LEVELLERS: “NIVELADORES” IGUALDADE SOCIAL – REFORMA AGRÁRIA E DIGGERS: “ESCAVADORES” FIM DA PROPRIEDADE PRIVADA
  12. 12.  → VITÓRIA DE CROWELL (PRISÃO DO REI) → NOVO GOVERNO: REPÚBLICA SOB O GOVERNO DE CROWELL → PRIMEIRAS MEDIDAS: DECAPTAÇÃO DO REI; EXTINÇÃO DA CÂMARA DOS LORDES
  13. 13. ATO DE NAVEGAÇÃO - 1651  TODA MERCADORIA DE QUALQUER PAÍS EUROPEU DEVERIA SER TRANSPORTADA PELA INGLATERRA OU PELO PAÍS PRODUTOR – ENFRAQUECER A HOLANDA
  14. 14. INGLATERRA ARRASADA PELA GUERRA / COLHEITA RUINS / ALTA NO CUSTO DE VIDA / BAIXOS SALÁRIOS / ALTOS IMPOSTOS → OPOSIÇÃO DE UMA PARTE DO EXÉRCITO → MORTE DE CROWELL (1658)
  15. 15. RICHARD CROWELL ASSUME O PODER → DEPOSIÇÃO → RESTAURAÇÃO MONÁRQUICA (FILHO DE CARLOS I: CARLOS II) → GOVERNO DE CRESCIMENTO ECONÔMICO / DESENVOLVIMENTO DA CIÊNCIA / LIVRE PENSAMENTO
  16. 16.  1685: REI JAIME II → ERA CATÓLICO: ISENTA OS CATÓLICOS DE IMPOSTOS / CONVIDA OS CATÓLICOS PARA OS MELHORES CARGOS DO GOVERNO → GOLPE DE ESTADO (REVOLUÇÃO GLORIOSA): SEM GUERRA, ASSUME O TRONO GUILHERME DE ORANGE, GOVERNANTE DA HOLANDA, CASADO COM A FILHA DE JAIME II, MARIA STUART) → ACORDO ENTRE REI E PARLAMENTO: O CAPITALISMO PODERIA SE DESENVOLVER LIVREMENTE, SEM A INTERFERÊNCIA DO GOVERNO
  17. 17. FORMAÇÃO E INDEPENDÊNCIA DA AMÉRICA ESPANHOLA  PRÓXIMO TEXTO DE APOIO
  18. 18. HORA DO VÍDEO

×