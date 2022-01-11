Transitioning to a Product Management Role by Amazon PM

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Many Software Engineers, UXs and other professionals want to transition to Product Management but do not know how. There are several areas of a product focus including strategy, roadmap, development, launch, metrics, financials and research that are needed from a Product Manager.
In this session, the speaker will walk us through their journey to Product Management. They will also highlight their own product as a success story and provide tips on how to transition into Product Management to anyone who is interested.
Be the first to like this
Many Software Engineers, UXs and other professionals want to transition to Product Management but do not know how. There are several areas of a product focus including strategy, roadmap, development, launch, metrics, financials and research that are needed from a Product Manager. In this session, the speaker will walk us through their journey to Product Management. They will also highlight their own product as a success story and provide tips on how to transition into Product Management to anyone who is interested.
Total views
28
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
0
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0