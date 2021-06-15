Product Management Myths by Booking.com Product Leader

Main Takeaways:



-A lot of what we read online is either describing the ideal or a very specific situation but the advice is presented as a one size fits all solution.

-Literature tends to focus on satisfying the customer while ignoring the people and the technology that contributes to building, but agile provides tools to do both.

-Product management is part art part process. While a good toolkit is important, adapting to the reality of your product and company is equally important.