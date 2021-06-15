Successfully reported this slideshow.
Product Management Myths
About me ● My name is Laura ● I’ve been a Product Manager for 5 years ○ Currently: Cloud Enablement at Booking.com ○ Previ...
Ok what now? ?
The trend... ● Product/product management centric view ■ Product Managers vs The World
Product Managers vs Developers ● While PMs don’t directly manage developers, our choices impact ○ Their productivity ○ The...
Product Managers vs Developers “ “
Product Managers vs Developers “ “
Product Managers vs Developers “ “
Product Managers vs Developers ● When things aren’t running smoothly, don’t assume! ○ Ask your TL/Engineering Manager ○ As...
Product Managers vs Animals
Product Managers vs Animals
The takeaways ● Not everything posted online is applicable to you ● Customer is King but a technical team that is at odds ...
Thank you for tuning in! If you want to keep in touch you can ﬁnd me on LinkedIN (Laura-Alexandra Chis)
Jun. 15, 2021

Product Management Myths by Booking.com Product Leader

Main Takeaways:

-A lot of what we read online is either describing the ideal or a very specific situation but the advice is presented as a one size fits all solution.
-Literature tends to focus on satisfying the customer while ignoring the people and the technology that contributes to building, but agile provides tools to do both.
-Product management is part art part process. While a good toolkit is important, adapting to the reality of your product and company is equally important.

Product Management Myths by Booking.com Product Leader

