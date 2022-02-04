Successfully reported this slideshow.
Overcoming the Barriers of Getting into Product by Amazon Sr PM

Feb. 04, 2022
Technology

There is no checklist or singular path towards becoming a product manager, yet candidates with little to no PM experience often face the same response from recruiters: "We're looking for candidates with more product management experience." This webinar is targeted at product management job seekers that are looking for tips on how to stand out from the crowd, building your product skillset, and selling yourself to ultimately overcome the barrier of landing your first product management job.

  1. 1. www.productschool.com Overcoming the Barriers of Getting into PM by Amazon Sr PM
  2. 2. CERTIFICATES Your Product Management Certiﬁcate Path Product Leadership Certiﬁcate™ Full Stack Product Management Certiﬁcate™ Product Management Certiﬁcate™ 20 HOURS 40 HOURS 40 HOURS
  3. 3. Corporate Training Level up your team’s Product Management skills
  4. 4. Free Product Management Resources BOOKS EVENTS JOB PORTAL COMMUNITIES bit.ly/product_resources COURSES
  5. 5. Webinar: How to Break into Product Management by Zakir Tyebjee, Senior PM at Amazon www.productschool.com
  6. 6. Agenda 1 1 Three main sections: 1. Understanding Product Management 2. Channeling Your Inner PM 3. Marketing Yourself How to Break into Product Management Agenda
  7. 7. Section 1 Understanding Product Management How to Break into Product Management Section 1 of 3 – Understanding Product Management
  8. 8. Our theme for today… Everyone brings a unique strength to product management How to Break into Product Management Our Theme
  9. 9. Myths Busted PMs are not the “mini-CEOs” of their product • PMs lead through influence instead of authority • PMs are actually the QBs, rather than the CEOs PMs do not need to have a computer science background • PMs are not building their products, they are influencing others to do so • PMs execute by crafting clear requirements and communicating them effectively Product management is not the same at every company • For example, PMs at Amazon are different from PMs at Facebook • Each PM role values different strengths How to Break into Product Management Section 1 of 3 – Understanding Product Management
  10. 10. Three Core PM Skillsets Vision & Strategy Communication & Leadership Execution How to Break into Product Management Section 1 of 3 – Understanding Product Management
  11. 11. Section 2 Channeling Your Inner PM How to Break into Product Management Section 2 of 3 – Channeling Your Inner PM
  12. 12. • Can I be comfortable operating in ambiguity? • Can I craft and sell a vision? • Can I inspire others to execute? • Can I work well with multiple stakeholders? • Can I ruthlessly prioritize? Do I know when to say “no”? • Can I put myself in the shoes of customers? • Can I be comfortable with imperfection and iterating through experimentation? • Can I be objective, confident, and data-driven in decision-making? • Can I write and communicate clearly? • Can I be comfortable with a never-ending to-do list? How to Break into Product Management Section 2 of 3 – Channeling Your Inner PM Introspection – What drives the inner PM in you? Ask yourself the following questions…
  13. 13. One of my favorite quotes… “If you want to prove you can build products, you have to start by building products.” – Carlos González de Villaumbrosia, Founder & CEO at Product School How to Break into Product Management Section 2 of 3 – Channeling Your Inner PM
  14. 14. Channeling Your PM Skillsets Be a builder • Take initiative • Drive products from inception to launch Be a leader • Emphasize the “why” over the “what” • Galvanize others Be customer-obsessed • Work backwards • Ruthlessly prioritize to maximize impact How to Break into Product Management Section 2 of 3 – Channeling Your Inner PM Images from Unsplash
  15. 15. Section 3 Marketing Yourself How to Break into Product Management Section 3 of 3 – Marketing Yourself
  16. 16. PM the Preparation 1. Create a spreadsheet of opportunities 2. Identify network leads 3. Prioritize and rank opportunities 4. Start recruiting How to Break into Product Management Section 3 of 3 – Marketing Yourself
  17. 17. Closing the Deal Some final tips for your recruiter calls and interviews… • Maximize the recruiter call – recruiters are on your side • Master the art of storytelling and treat yourself as a product: • You have a vision (your background and personal story) • You have key features (your experiences) • You have delivered impact (your accomplishments) • Be persistent and remain confident How to Break into Product Management Section 3 of 3 – Marketing Yourself
  18. 18. Always remember… Everyone brings a unique strength to product management How to Break into Product Management Final Thoughts
  19. 19. Thank You! www.productschool.com Follow me on LinkedIn or message me for feedback (@zakirtyebjee) Follow me on Medium for monthly posts on PM realities (@zakir.tyebjee)
  20. 20. www.productschool.com Part-time Product Management Training Courses and Corporate Training

