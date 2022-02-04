Overcoming the Barriers of Getting into Product by Amazon Sr PM

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
There is no checklist or singular path towards becoming a product manager, yet candidates with little to no PM experience often face the same response from recruiters: "We're looking for candidates with more product management experience." This webinar is targeted at product management job seekers that are looking for tips on how to stand out from the crowd, building your product skillset, and selling yourself to ultimately overcome the barrier of landing your first product management job.