Identifying Your Product Management Style by LinkedIn Sr PM

Main takeaways:



The problem space you would like to work in.

->The vision and mission of the company you join or start. Example: LinkedIn’s “create economic opportunity for every member of the global -workforce by connecting the wold’s processionals"

->The technical solutions needed to solve the problem. Example: “Recommendation models to help connect people to each other”

->Self-identification of skills, interests, and passions.



Technical PM (former Eng) vs Design PM (former designer) vs Leadership PM (Product School/MBA)

->The type of company you want to join or start.



->Large, medium, or small. Public, non-profit, or start-up. B2B, B2C, Enterprise, Software only, or physical (hardware) and software.