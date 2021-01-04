Successfully reported this slideshow.
Identifying Your Product Management Style by LinkedIn Sr PM
Main takeaways:

The problem space you would like to work in.
->The vision and mission of the company you join or start. Example: LinkedIn’s “create economic opportunity for every member of the global -workforce by connecting the wold’s processionals"
->The technical solutions needed to solve the problem. Example: “Recommendation models to help connect people to each other”
->Self-identification of skills, interests, and passions.

Technical PM (former Eng) vs Design PM (former designer) vs Leadership PM (Product School/MBA)
->The type of company you want to join or start.

->Large, medium, or small. Public, non-profit, or start-up. B2B, B2C, Enterprise, Software only, or physical (hardware) and software.

