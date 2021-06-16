Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.productschool.com How to Be an AI Product Manager by Facebook AI Product Leader
How to be an AI Product Manager Natalia Burina AI Product Leader Facebook
Soon Every PM Will be an AI PM
The Role of an AI Product Manager 01
What does an AI Product Manager Do? Envision and Realize Impactful AI Solutions for a Company’s Most Important Business Pr...
Types of AI Product Managers ● Product Works on AI to supercharge speciﬁc products (i.e. AI for ads, self driving cars, we...
How is AI Product Management Different? 02
AI Software Development is Probabilistic
Practical Skills for AI Product Managers 03
AI Lifecycle 1. DATA & TRAINING 5. MONITOR & OPTIMIZE 2. DESIGN & DEVELOP 4. APPROVE & DEPLOY 3. VALIDATION & TESTING AI L...
With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
Areas for Responsible AI Development Transparent ● Visibility ● Insights ● Why behind decisions Accountable ● Checks & bal...
How to Succeed 04
Identify the Right Problems ● People Understand what problems the product solves for people who use it ● Business Internal...
Align on and Track the Right Metrics
Foster an Experimental Culture
#PMProtips ● Telling a Good Story is Everything Having and telling a good story is the most important thing you do as a le...
@nale
How to Be an AI Product Manager by Facebook AI Product Leader

Main Takeaways:

-The role of an AI Product Manager
-Practical skills to build as an AI Product Manager
-How to succeed

How to Be an AI Product Manager by Facebook AI Product Leader

