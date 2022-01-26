Successfully reported this slideshow.
How a Product Manager Pivots Into a New Domain by Microsoft Sr PM

Jan. 26, 2022
Main Takeaways:

You don't need to start in a given domain as the biggest expert in that domain - you just need to lead with curiosity.
You can be effective by having good core PM skills and remaining focused on a key set of repeatable questions and processes focused on understanding the business space &, most crucially, who are the customers and what are their pain points & needs.
You also have to start by understanding the org you're moving into - especially who are the key domain experts to partner with early and what is the org's understanding of Product Management.

How a Product Manager Pivots Into a New Domain by Microsoft Sr PM

  1. 1. How a Product Manager Pivots Into a New Domain by Microsoft Sr PM www.productschool.com
  CERTIFICATES Your Product Management Certiﬁcate Path Product Executive Certiﬁcate™ Product Leader Certiﬁcate™ Product Manager Certiﬁcate™
  3. 3. Corporate Training Level up your team’s Product Management skills
  4. 4. Free Product Management Resources BOOKS EVENTS JOB PORTAL COMMUNITIES bit.ly/product_resources COURSES
  5. 5. How a Product Manager Pivots Into a New Domain David Siegel, Sr. PM @ Microsoft
  6. 6. Who Am I? My Background:
  7. 7. My Background: Edtech Fintech / Private Equity PR, Analytics & ML Data for Commercial Aviation Mobility Tech Various – legal, marketplace, accommodation… Legal Gaming, Core Big Tech
  8. 8. What is a PM? Core Skills (at least): • Research & Experimentation • UX / Design • Technical Facility / Comprehension • Business & Product Strategy Other Crucial Skills: • Collaboration • Storytelling • Empathy • Ability to Influence • Flexibility & Adaptability • …
  9. 9. What Do You Want To Do? Goals: What do you want to do (and why) Who do you know? (Connections lead to conversations) How do you work? (Style, Structure…) What are your PM Superpowers? Kryptonites? (Honest self-knowledge)
  10. 10. Every Domain • State of the Industry • Porter’s 5 forces, etc. • Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies • Product Strategies, Opportunities • Future Strategic & Technical Horizons • Customer / Problem Space
  11. 11. Getting the Job
  12. 12. How to Get There? • Where are you now? • What are your goals? Where do you want to go? • Learn PM Fundamentals • Study / Learn • Consult • Work on Strategy muscles • Generalist vs Specialist PM
  13. 13. Learning New Domains Start With The Customer (Customer First!) What’s the problem space? Imagine you’re a consultant. Learn from your network. If you get into conversations, let other people talk first. Lead by learning. Break down the business space vs tech space: How are different orgs approaching solving the problem? (What are they doing & how) vs What is the strategic opportunity different orgs are pursuing?
  14. 14. Doing the Job
  15. 15. Doing the Job Meet everyone & map the org as soon as you can. 01 Be friendly, available & enthusiastic. 02 Connect with the domain experts! • Customer Support • VP of [Domain] • Domain Experts turned PMs and/or Product Owner • Soon, you 03
  16. 16. How to work with Domain Experts? Three kinds: 1. People who want to help you learn (Few) – will help you learn, teach you. Leverage them carefully but often. 2. People who need/are willing to help (Some) – send you links, etc. Won’t have meetings to walk you through and teach you. Limited patience for your lack of knowledge, but some patience. 3. People who need you to know (Most) –They just want a Yes or No. Bring #1’s to meetings w/these folks at first to help mediate so decisions will get made quickly.
  17. 17. Domain Knowledgeable People The Fourth Kind: • People who don’t think you should be there b/c you’re not a domain expert.
  18. 18. How Different Orgs Work Product-led: Don’t assume everyone knows what this means Documentation Needs: Different orgs & biz types have diff documentations needs. What’s the skinniest version of an artifact that would usefully solve the problem documentation is being needed to exist to solve? (to reflect/track agreements stakeholders arrive at in discussions/emails) Hierarchical Structure: Locus of power!
  19. 19. Leadership & Flow in New Domain Orgs • Many legacy orgs have never had a “real” PM function. • Different Risk/Failure Tolerance! • For a PM: Risk + Opportunity • Be experimental and take calculated, bounded risks. • Create value by crafting quick wins via things like design sprints, new product prototypes – everyone finds positive metric moving convincing. • Partner with key execs & domain experts to craft these once you have a handle on who the customers are, why, what they need.
  20. 20. Benefits: What Do You Learn? • How is work/strategy conceptualized in different domains? • How are customers differently accessed/accessible? • What do product experiments/prototypes mean in different domains/orgs?
  21. 21. Thank you! David Siegel, Sr. PM @ Microsoft https://www.linkedin.com/in/davidmarcsiegel
