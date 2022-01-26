How a Product Manager Pivots Into a New Domain by Microsoft Sr PM

Main Takeaways:



You don't need to start in a given domain as the biggest expert in that domain - you just need to lead with curiosity.

You can be effective by having good core PM skills and remaining focused on a key set of repeatable questions and processes focused on understanding the business space &, most crucially, who are the customers and what are their pain points & needs.

You also have to start by understanding the org you're moving into - especially who are the key domain experts to partner with early and what is the org's understanding of Product Management.