Wilton Pinheiro A cultura da narrativa escrita para criar produtos centrados no usuário
Quem sou eu? • 1999: Founded Fichário Online • 2006: Graduated in Computer Engineering at Unicamp • 2006: ABN AMRO Amsterd...
O QUE EU APRENDI NA AMAZON E VOU LEVAR PARA VIDA?
Documentos para criar produtos
Fonte 10pt Sem Apresentação Imagens só no Appendix Sem superlativos Dados estatisticamente significativos Ego mínimo
ESCREVA
… mas só funciona se todos na empresa escreverem
… e comentarem … e debaterem … e puxarem o nível dos documentos para cima
…e dá muito trabalho! "Often, when a memo isn’t great, it’s not the writer’s inability to recognize the high standard, but...
OBCECAR NO CONSUMIDOR
…mas todo PM não é obcecado no consumidor?
Sim Mas é fácil perder o foco no consumidor quando a execução começa. Complexidade técnica, financeira e distribuição pode...
Escreva no olhar do consumidor no futuro, como se o seu produto já estivesse lançado. Use citações de consumidores hipotét...
UX Design Tech Design Só acontecem DEPOIS de todos estarem alinhados com a visão detalhada do produto no documento
Kindle com chip de celular Prime com delivery em 2 dias AWS Alexa FirePhone
Obrigado! @wilton_pinheiro    wilton.pinheiro@gmail.com
