ECOLUXEIndieFilm+MusicExperience2022

We moved our 14th annual ECOLUXE Park City at Sundance event back to the Hilton's outdoor Wilshire Gardens where we will honor the Sundance Film Premiere stars & filmmakers, Grammys, Golden Globes & Critics Choice nominees & winners who have nowhere else "safe" to go celebrate their accomplishments. We will execute the same health protocols as our recent primetime Emmy Awards in September, and our 2 prior events in Sept. 2020 and April 2021, but with a Winter Wonderland Theme. Our hearts go out to all our entertainment industry peers and talent not being able to celebrate. Your health safety is our #1 priority. Our covid-safe event is the solution! ❤️ECOLUXE LOUNGE is a COVID-safe, hi-end innovative, private luxury event created and produced by Durkin Entertainment, that executes engaging memorable experiences for our clients, stars and media guests, in its 15th year in Beverly Hills, CA. We are storytellers and content creators, custom designing a destination experience that connects brands with environmental, social causes, health and wellness, media, pop culture Influencers, athletes, music artists and industry VIP’s.

  1. 1. What: A Celebration of the Sundance Film stars & the Grammy Nominees featuring Hilton’s Celebrity Champagne Brunch When: Friday, January 28, 2022 11:00am - 5:00pm Where: Beverly Hilton Hotel Outdoor Wilshire Gardens 9876 Wilshire Blvd. Beverly Hills, CA. 90210 Covid – safe outdoor event * Invite only Disclaimer: Durkin Entertainment and ECOLUXE Lounge are not affiliated with or official partners with Sundance FIlm Festival, Oscars.org, the Academy of TV and Film Arts & Sciences, Grammys.org, GoldenGlobes.org , or any awards show ECOLUXE INDIE FILM & MUSIC EXPERIENCE
  2. 2. ECOLUXE LOUNGE is a COVID-safe, hi-end, private luxury event created and produced by Durkin Entertainment with Shae Savin PR, that executes engaging memorable experiences for our clients, stars and media guests, in its 15th year in Beverly Hills, CA. We are storytellers and content creators, custom designing a destination experience that connects brands with environmental, social causes, health and wellness, media, pop culture Influencers, athletes, music artists and industry VIP’s. Producer Debbie Durkin created USA’s first celebrity DRIVE-THRU Lounge in September 2020 in the throes of the pandemic with no vaccine in sight by working with the Beverly Hilton Hotel and their partner Lysol to install health mandates designed for maximum protection. #EventResponsibly We produced two more in-person 2021 events during OSCARS and EMMY AWARDS weeks with not one person becoming ill. The same mandates will apply for our January 28th “ECOLUXE Indie Film & Music Experience”. Space is limited as health safety is our #1 priority! Aligning your brand with the industry’s top tastemakers, capitalizing on media attention from stars interacting with your brand, producing relevant social media content, elevates awareness across a variety of mediums. Our team specializes in building brands through smart strategic TV/Film product placements, top tier media, and influencers that deliver authentic and powerful opportunities resulting in wide media coverage that drives momentum and translates into increased sales and leveraged brand awareness. We serve up a 5-star Champagne Celebrity Brunch to our guests and the Beverly Hilton Chefs will teach the stars “How to Make Their Own Pizza” amongst other fun interactive brand installations. We are pet-friendly too! ECOLUXE LOUNGE events create social impact and support non-profit causes. Our 2022 Charity Partner is TBD. Arriving nominees will be photographed by our Getty Images photographers. We feature select brands in ECOLUXE “Must-Haves” ABC4 TV Segments (that benefit local Charities) that air in primetime. Award-winning KNEKT TV will be on hand to interview Nominees providing its global viewers with unparalleled access from the comfort of their home. KNEKT® TV will create an immersive experience that makes it possible for everyone in the world to feel as though they are a part of socially impactful event via real time, HD live-Streaming / live-Broadcasting to our OTT Network, as well as simultaneously to multiple Facebook, YouTube, Periscope/Twitter and custom destinations. Escorted by our team of Celebrity Ambassadors guests will be introduced to brands with purposeful products that are good for the Planet and sustainable living while our DJ and music artists deliver cool ambiance. With the expertise of cannabis floral designer Leslie Monroy, we've leveled up our event visuals with stunning custom floral installs with a Winter Wonderland theme. As purposeful producers and a collective of creatives, we move forward with resolve in our brand message commitment of sustainability, uplifting businesses with a social conscience, bringing lifestyle brands to life!
  3. 3. Pierce Brosnan Danny Glover Liam Neeson Naomi Watts Bethenny Frankel Justin Bieber Jennifer Lawrence Amy Poehler Rachel Dratch Cuba Gooding, Jr. John Cusack Dennis Haysbert Jessie Tyler Ferguson Kendra Wilkinson Scott Taylor-Compton Lou Ferrigno Robert Townsend Jennifer Flavin-Stallone Scheana Corey Feldman Eric Roberts Missy Pyle Farrah Abraham Tony Hale Kym Whitely Gina Rodriquez Christian Isaiah Lil John Nathalie Emmanuel Audrina Patridge Raven Symone Christina Milian Patricia Arquette Elle Fanning FLEA (Red Hot Chili Peppers) Tyler Hilton TABOO (Black-Eyed Peas) Gilles Marini Jerry O’Connell Michael Douglas Adrienne Baillon Tony Hale Jim Gaffigan U2 Darryl Hannah Naomi Grossman William Shatner Jane Lynch Cloris Leachman Shawna Burgess Courtney Sixx Jax Taylor Michael Jai White Sam Rubin George Takei Dee Wallace Claudia Jordan GG Golnesa Mercedes Javid Gilbert Godfried Alex Meneses Ntare Mwine LA LA Kent Evan Rachel Wood Darryl Hannah Matthew Perry Tom Felton Jason Ritter William Shatner Shanola Hampton Scott Michael Campbell Sam Neil America Ferrera Elijah Wood Jill Zarin William Fichtner Beau Bridges Willie Gault Cissy Spacek Gretchen Rossi Janice Dickinson Terrence Terrell Patricia Arquette Sophia Milos Chris Harrison Jonathan Bennett Ross Marquand Sylvester Stallone Nate Parker Lakeith Stanfield Tara Reid PREVIOUS CELEBRITY GUESTS

