Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Nombre:Adriana Proano Profesion:Psicologia Clinica Malos Tratos a Menores Los niños y niñas pueden ser víctimas de persona...
situación llena de discusiones y peleas hasta llegar a la agresión física, el mismo que afecta a NN el cual era un niño qu...
Necesidades durante el Proceso ➢ Apoyo emocional ➢ Terapia de pareja ➢ Evaluación psicológica al menor ➢ Mediación ➢ Comun...
Ideas para un adecuada Resolución o Técnica de discusión objetiva o Aplicación técnica del cambio dual o Confrontación de ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Malos tratos.output

24 views

Published on

malos tratos

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Malos tratos.output

  1. 1. Nombre:Adriana Proano Profesion:Psicologia Clinica Malos Tratos a Menores Los niños y niñas pueden ser víctimas de personas adultas, pero también de otros menores. Los maltratadores existen en cualquier ambiente, familia, calle, colegio, por eso es muy importante que los propios niños y niñas se preocupen directamente de estos temas con ayuda de quienes tienen alguna responsabilidad sobre los mismos familiares, maestros, policías, personal de salud, de los servicios sociales, con el fin de que sepan que hacer si son víctimas de esos malos tratos o lo son sus compañeros o amigos. (Novo, M, 2000.p.45) Descripción del Caso Nombre del menor: NN Edad: 5 anos NN un niño de 5 años de edad, quien vivía con sus padres en un hogar totalmente funcional, adecuado, con buenos valores, buenos tratos, experimento una historia conmovedora. Sin embargo cuando NN tenía cuatro años de edad sus padres se encontraban atravesando un conflicto de pareja el mismo que hizo que afectara a NN.Por otro lado cabe mencionar que de la relación tan estable y armónica que vivían paso a una
  2. 2. situación llena de discusiones y peleas hasta llegar a la agresión física, el mismo que afecta a NN el cual era un niño que tenía una buena relación social, no tenía problemas al socializar , presentaba una buena conducta y a la vez un buen desempeño académico. Por otro lado sus padres a pesar de evitar que no le afecte a NN, evitaron discutir frente al niño, el mismo que provoco que poco a poco sus padres se fueran despreocupando del niño en sentido emocional ya que sus padres se encontraban en casa pero cuando el niño los necesitaba siendo para que le brinden apoyo, cariño o para que le brinden atención cuando el menor necesitaba, ellos nunca estuvieron presentes en ese momento. Su madre trataba de pasar con él y hacer lo mejor posible para que el menor se encuentre bien, pero cada vez la situación se descontrolaba se complicaba ya que incluso había veces que los padres le gritaban a NN, la madre le solía decir que el menor para ella significaba un estorbo, utilizaba palabras no adecuadas en momento de iras hacia el menor, como que quisiera verte muerto, déjame vivir en paz. La madre sabía que no debía decirle esas palabras, en ella solía existir arrepentimiento luego de lo que le decía hacia el menor ya que muchas de las veces le solía agredir físicamente, lo amarraba, lo pegaba, con el fin de que le deje tranquila .Por otro lado el padre no solía tanto maltratar al menor pero solía utilizar algunas palabras que la madre lo decía como eres un niño tonto los cuales denigraban al menor. Sin embargo todos estos cambios en el hogar hicieron que NN baje su rendimiento académico. Por otro lado el autoestima de NN decayó se sentía deprimido y su conducta empezó a cambiar en el sentido de que comenzó a responder a sus padres, no los obedecia, es decir NN se convirtió en un niño emocionalmente inestable. Sin embargo a pesar de lo sucedido NN tenía un apego muy grande hacia su madre , ella en varias ocasiones se sentía triste y pedía perdón a NN por todo , trataba de remediar el daño causado , tomando en cuenta que en un niño de esa edad un trauma es más sesgado. Por lo tanto con el tiempo recurrieron a pedir ayuda, ya que NN a su edad de 5 años solía repetir lo que le hacían y le decían como, soy un tonto, no sirvo para nada soy un estorbo. Sus padres luego de pasar por esta crisis que duro un ano decidieron optar por el bienestar del menor llevándose bien, y reconstruyendo el hogar tan afectivo que tenían. Por otro lado con el pasar del tiempo, fueron mejorando las cosas, el ambiente se volvió armonioso NN se sentía muy contento porque sus padres nuevamente se encontraban juntos a pesar de que ya no era lo mismo entre padres, y por ende se fortalecía en la esperanza de poder remediar en gran parte el dolor por el cual su hijo había pasado. (Novo, M, 2000)
  3. 3. Necesidades durante el Proceso ➢ Apoyo emocional ➢ Terapia de pareja ➢ Evaluación psicológica al menor ➢ Mediación ➢ Comunicación asertiva ➢ Orientación Psicológica Sin embargo en base a las necesidades expuestas cabe mencionar que la familia ahora se encuentra comenzando de nuevo es decir las necesidades se están cumpliendo en base al conflicto .Por otro lado el menor se encuentra en un proceso de superación del conflicto, por ende mantiene una buena relación con los padres, sin embargo su conducta a veces suele demostrar a NN un poco deprimido cuando lo reganan, explosivo, pero cada vez menos. (Fariña, 2005) Carencias y necesidades de la familia y el menor Por otro lado actualmente la familia y el menor presenta carencia afectiva por parte del padre, como que se siente cansado de su familia , sin embargo la madre trata de mantener un buen ambiente familiar.
  4. 4. Ideas para un adecuada Resolución o Técnica de discusión objetiva o Aplicación técnica del cambio dual o Confrontación de pareja y caso de exposición.(Farina,2005) Referencias Bibliográficas Novo, M. ,2000. Desprotección infantil: el maltrato. En F. Fariña (Coord.). Psicología Jurídica al servicio del menor. Barcelona: Fariña, C ,2005. Psicología Jurídica al servicio del menor. Barcelona

×