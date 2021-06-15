Successfully reported this slideshow.
Shoulder dystocia

NOTES FOR UNDERGRADUATES AND POSTGRADUATES IN GYNE

Shoulder dystocia

  1. 1. DR.PRIYA SAXENA
  2. 2.  DEFINITION: o Difficulties encountered in the delivery of shoulders in a cephalic presentation after the head is born is termed as shoulder dystocia.
  3. 3. RISK FACTORS  Maternal obesity  Mutiparity  Maternal diabetes  Macrosomia  Post term pregnancies  Past history of macrosomic baby  Increased maternal weight gain  Past history of shoulder dystocia  Mid pelvic instrumental delivery  Anencephaly  Fetal ascitis or abdominal distension
  4. 4. MECHANISM  Shoulder dystocia occurs when the shoulders try to enter the pelvis with the bisacromial diameter in the anteroposterior diameter of the inlet instead of the normal oblique diameter.  Usually the posterior shoulder can negotiate past the sacral promontory but the anterior shoulder gets impacted against the pubic symphysis (unilateral dystocia)  Rarely both shoulders impact above the inlet (bilateral dystocia)
  5. 5. COMPLICATIONS  MATERNAL COMPLICATIONS: o Postpartum hemorrhage o Lacerations of vagina, cervix and perineum o Increased risk of obstetric anal sphincter injuries and fourth degree lacerations o Rupture uterus o Maternal symphysial separation o Lateral femoral cutaneous neuropathy
  6. 6.  FETAL COMPLICATIONS: o Risk of fetal death due to asphyxia and injuries o Meconium aspiration syndrome o Erb’s palsy o klumpke’s paralysis o Fracture of the clavicle o Fracture of humerus
  7. 7. MANAGEMENT  The signals in labor are: o Slow progress of labor o Difficulty in crowning of the head o Secondary arrest of descent of the head o Recoil of the head back against the perineum o Failure of restitution or turtle sign
  8. 8. SHOULDER DYSTOCIA DRILL  First line maneuvers: o Call for help( assistants, anesthetist and pediatrician) o Large episiotomy: vaginal examination done to rule out other causes such as tumors of fetal abdomen, constriction ring or interlocking of twins o Undue traction on head and neck is to be avoided o Avoid fundal pressure o Mc Robert’s Maneuver and suprapubic pressure:  Consists of forcible abduction of maternal legs(by flexing them on abdomen)  Causing straightening of sacrum relative to lumbar vertebrae along with rotation of pubic symphysis towards maternal abdomen and decrease in angle of pelvic inclination, this tends to free the anterior shoulder
  9. 9.  Suprapubic pressure: abduct and rotate the anterior shoulder of fetus into the oblique diameter of pelvis.
  10. 10.  Second line maneuvers: o Delivery of posterior shoulder:  obstetrician’s hand is placed deeply into the vagina along the sacral curve and posterior arm is swept across the chest followed by its delivery. Then anterior shoulder is easily delivered o Wood’s corkscrew maneuver:  Under pubic symphysis posterior shoulder is progressively rotated anteriorly by 1800 in a corkscrew manner releasing the impacted anterior shoulder  Suprapubic pressure is also given  Based on principle- that posterior shoulder is usually below the brim
  11. 11. o Rubin’s maneuver:  First fetal shoulders are rocked from side to side by pressing on the maternal abdomen.  If it fails then with the vaginal hand, accessible fetal shoulder is pushed towards the anterior surface of fetal chest causing abduction of shoulder and reducing shoulder to shoulder diameter and displacement of anterior shoulder from behind the pubic symphysis o Gaskin position:  Mother is put on her hands and knees  Gravity aids and there is increased space in the hollow of sacrum to facilitate delivery of posterior shoulder and arm
  12. 12.  Third line maneuvers: rarely required o Cleidotomy:  Deliberate fracture of one or both clavicles with scissors or other sharp instrument to free impacted shoulder  Performed for living anencephalic fetus or dead fetus o Zavanelli maneuver:  Fetal head is flexed and fetus is replaced within the uterus  Uterine relaxation is performed by giving 0.25mg terbutaline subcutaneously.  Thereafter fetus is delivered by emergency cesarean section
  13. 13. o Symphysiotomy:  performed rarely as a last resort
  14. 14.  The HELPERR mnemonic summarizes the steps required to deliver a mother with shoulder dystocia H- Call for help E- Evaluate the need for an episiotomy L- Elevate and hyperflex the legs (Mc Robert’s maneuver) P- Suprapubic pressure E- Enter maneuvers (internal rotation) R- Remove the posterior arm R- Roll the woman
  15. 15. THANK YOU

