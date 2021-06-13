Successfully reported this slideshow.
Intrapartum fetal monitoring

  1. 1. DR.PRIYA SAXENA
  2. 2.  Intrapartum fetal monitoring means careful observation of fetal behaviour during labor.  METHODS OF INTRAPARTUM FETAL MONITORING:  Clinical methods o Intermittent fetal heart auscultation o Meconium stained liquor amnii  Biophysical methods o Electronic fetal monitoring(CTG recording) o Fetal acoustic stimulation test o Fetal scalp stimulation test o Umbilical artery doppler velocimetry o Intrapartum monitoring with fetal ECG wave form analysis
  3. 3.  Biochemical methods: o Fetal blood sampling o Fetal pulse oximetry o Lactate level measurement o Near infrared spectroscopy
  4. 4. CLINICAL METHODS  INTERMITTENT FETAL HEART AUSCULTATION: o Intermittent auscultation of FHR using an ordinary stethoscope or a fetoscope or a handheld Doppler can be done to note its rate, rhythm and intensity. o FHR should be recorded at every 30 minutes interval initially followed by 15 min intervals in the first stage and at about 5 min intervals in the second stage. o The auscultation should be made for 60 sec particularly before and immediately following a uterine contraction. o Baseline fetal heart rate-110-160 bpm
  5. 5. o Evidence of distress: (1) An increase in FHR to over 160/min or a decrease in rate to less than 110/min (2) FHR takes a long time to come back to its normal rate after the contraction passes off (3) Irregularity. o Causes of fetal bradycardia:  Fetal hypoxia and acidosis  Administration of certain depressant drugs to mother(eg:pethidine and anti hypertensive drugs, local anesthetic drugs and epidural analgesia)  Fetal heart defects(heart block)
  6. 6. o Causes of fetal tachycardia:  Maternal or fetal infection  Maternal or fetal anemia  Fetal compromise  Administration of certain drugs to mother (eg: beta adrenergic drugs like ritodrine,terbutaline or isoxsuprine) for preterm labor
  7. 7.  MECONIUM STAINED LIQUOR AMNII: o Classified as thin or thick according to subjective assessment of concentration of meconium in amniotic fluid  Thin meconium with normal fetal heart rate: not significant  Thick meconium: careful fetal heart rate monitoring preferably by continuous cardiotocography should be started. Role of saline amnioinfusion in such cases is controversial.  Meconium staining associated with other complications, eg: fetal growh restriction,fetal heart rate abnormality should be managed according to the clinical assessment.
  8. 8. BIOPHYSICAL METHODS  ELECTRONIC FETAL MONITORING: o Indications of continuous EFM are: (A) Maternal conditions: Hypertension, previous cesarean delivery, induced labor, APH, PROM. (B) Fetal conditions: Small fetus (IUGR), oligohydramnios, multiple pregnancy, abnormal FHR on auscultation.
  9. 9. INTERPRETATION OF ELECTRONIC FETAL MONITORING NORMAL OR REASSURING FHR SUSPICIOUS OR NON REASSURING FHR PATHOL OGICAL OR ABNORM AL FHR Baseline FHR 110-160 bpm Moderate bradycardia 100-110 bpm Tachycardia >161- 180 bpm Bradycardia <100 bpm Tachycardia >160 for >60 minutes Erratic baseline Baseline variability >5 bpm between contractions </= 5 bpm for 40- 90 minutes  </=5 bpm for >90 minutes >/=25 bpm for >10 minutes Sinusoidal pattern
  10. 10. Decelerations none Early deceleration Variable decelerations Occasional late decelerations Single prolonged deceleration upto 3 minutes Atypical variable decelerations Late decelerations Single prolonged deceleration>3 minutes Accelerations Fetal heart rate increases >15 bpm or more and lasting >15 seconds. Acceleration present with fetal scalp stimulation absence of acceleration with fetal scalp stimulation No acceleration Managemenr No action required Vigilant assessment required,especially when combined features are present Action required Review overall clinical situation,perform scalp ph if appropriate or prepare for delivery
  11. 11.  VIBRO OR FETALACOUSTIC STIMULATION TEST (VAST OR FAST): o Used to produce sound o The fetal response is noted on CTG. o A fetus which is not hypoxic, would exhibit two accelerations >15 beats for 15 seconds or a sustained acceleration lasting more than 3 minutes.  FETAL SCALP STIMULATION TEST: o A painful stimulus is given to the fetal scalp. o Presence of fetal heart rate acceleration in response is taken as normal
  12. 12.  UMBILICALARTERY DOPPLER VELOCIMETRY: o Abnormal doppler velocimetry can be associated with increased perinatal mortality and morbidity necessitating continuous electronic fetal heart rate monitoring.  FETAL ECG WAVE FORM ANALYSIS: o Fetal ECG can be obtained from fetal scalp electrode during internal monitoring with CTG machine for any abnormality. o It is still not used in clinical practice
  13. 13. BIOCHEMICAL METHODS  FETAL BLOOD SAMPLING: o Indications:  Atypical and abnormal tracing on EFM  Thick meconium stained liquor o Interpretation of fetal ph results:  More than 7.25: No evidence of fetal acidosis in this sample. However, if CTG continues to be abnormal, FBS is repeated in 1hour.  7.20-7.25: If not delivered, repeat FBS within 1 hour  Less than 7.20: Indicates acidosis and need for immediate delivery. o Vacuum extractor should be avoided within 1 hour of FBS to avoid cephalhematoma formation.
  14. 14.  FETAL PULSE OXIMETRY: o Measures fetal oxyhemoglobin. o It should be between 40-70%. o Less than 30% is abnormal  LACTATE LEVEL MEASUREMENTS IN FETAL BLOOD SAMPLING: o Systemic lactate level is a known indicator of anerobic respiration. o Normal fetal scalp lactate level is <2.8 mmol/L o 2.9-3.08 is considered suspicious o >3.08 is abnormal o It is not still used in practice.
  15. 15.  NEAR INFRARED SPECTROSCOPY: o In near infrared spectroscopy when light is passed through detectors placed on the fetal head it will be reflected back depending on the oxygenation and the amount of blood flow through the fetal head. o This method is still evolving.
  16. 16. THANK YOU

×