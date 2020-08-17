Successfully reported this slideshow.
CATARACT
INTRODUCTION Cataract is a vision-impairing disease characterized by thickening of lens. The amount of incoming light is r...
DEFINITION A cataract is an opacification of the lens of the eye which leads to a decrease in vision. Cataracts often deve...
CAUSES 1. An overproduction of oxidants, which are oxygen molecules that have been chemically altered due to normal daily ...
RISK FACTORS 1. Older age 2. Heavy alcohol use 3. Smoking 4. Obesity 5. High blood pressure 6. Previous eye injuries 7. A ...
TYPES 1. Nuclear Cataracts 2. Cortical Cataracts 3. Posterior Subcapsular Cataracts 4. Anterior Subcapsular Cataracts 5. C...
TYPES 1. Nuclear Cataracts Also called a nuclear sclerotic cataract. They form in the center of the lens, known as the nuc...
2.Cortical Cataracts . These take shape on the outside edge of your lens, called the cortex. They start as white wedges, l...
3.Posterior Subcapsular Cataracts cataracts form just inside the back of the lens capsule -- the part of the eye that surr...
4.Anterior Subcapsular Cataracts This type forms just inside the front of your lens capsule. An injury or welling in your ...
5.Congenital Cataracts Congenital cataracts refers to a lens opacity present at birth. Congenital cataracts cover broad sp...
6.Traumatic Cataracts Many kinds of injuries can lead to a cataract. You can get one if you're hit inthe eye a ball or get...
7.Secondary Cataracts When another condition or a medical treatment leads to a cataract, doctors call it secondary. Diabet...
8.Radiation Cataracts From the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation, but it can take a toll on your eyes, too. You can sometim...
9.Lamellar or Zonular Cataracts This type typically shows up in younger children and in both eyes. The genes that cause th...
10.Posterior Polar Cataracts These on the back center of the lens, and they're often due to genes that are pased down thro...
11.Anterior Polar Cataracts They form on the front and center of your lens, and look like small white dots.
12.Post-Vitrectomy Cataracts Vitrectomy is surgery to remove the vitreous, the clear gel at the center of your eye. The op...
13.Diabetic Snowflake Cataracts This is a rare type of cataract that can happen if you have diabetes. It gets worse quickl...
14.Christmas Tree Cataracts A Christmas tree cataract is a rare age-related change resulting from accelerated breakdown of...
15.Brunescent Cataracts If don't treat a nuclear cataract, it turns very hard and brown. When that happens, it's called br...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMPS OF CATARACT  Clouded, blurred or dim vision  Increasing difficulty with vision at night  Sensitivit...
MANAGEMENT counseling the patient about cataract symptoms and how it may affect daily activities advising the patients a...
SURGICAL MANAGEMENT 1. Phacoemulsification (phaco) is the most common technique used in developed countries. It involves t...
2.Extracapsular cataract extraction (ECCE): Extracapsular cataract extraction involves the removal of almost the entire na...
4.Intracapsular cataract extraction[ICCE] involves the removal of the lens and the surrounding lens capsule in one piece. ...
Intraocular lenses come in three basic forms: monofocal, astigmatic (toric), and multifocal lenses . 1.Monofocal lenses ar...
one week before cataract surgery, you will have an appointment with your eye doctor to perform a few tests. These tests ar...
may feel slightly gritty or scratchy for the first 24-48 hours after cataract surgery. Your vision may be blurry due to di...
Complications of cataract surgery?• Infection • Inflammation • Swelling • Retinal detachment • Posterior capsular haze The...
CATARACT SURGERY VEDIO
