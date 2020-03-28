Successfully reported this slideshow.
Triethylene Glycol Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027
Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services.
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Triethylene glycol (TEG) exists as a transparent, viscous, odorles...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Triethylene Glycol Market: Notable Developments • Notable developm...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved The triethylene glycol market is highly fragmented due to the pres...
Triethylene glycol market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2027

  3. 3. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Triethylene glycol (TEG) exists as a transparent, viscous, odorless, water soluble liquid which is also miscible in liquids other than water. It displays similar properties as other glycol compounds. Its uses are confined to industries requiring high boiling point and low volatility. The application of the product includes dehydration of natural gas, as mild disinfectant. Its industrial uses include adsorbents and absorbents, functional fluids in both closed and open systems, Intermediates, petroleum production processing aids, and solvents. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Download BrochureView Report Triethylene Glycol Market: Overview
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Triethylene Glycol Market: Notable Developments • Notable developments that are helping shape the global triethylene glycol market are spelled out below: • In the year 2015, Dow Chemical Company improved production capacity by beginning construction of a new plant in Texas. The move is set to improve market position of the company in the stated region, while boosting availability of the product for a couple of years. • In the year 2016, expansion project at Huntsman port Neches was completed by Huntsman Corporation. In North American region, the move made the facility the largest producer of ethylene oxide.
  5. 5. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved The triethylene glycol market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. These include: • SABIC • Eastman Chemicals • LyondellBasell • ExxonMobil • The Dow Chemical Company • Sinopec ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
