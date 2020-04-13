Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Superabsorbent Polymer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Shar...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence compan...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Snapshot ©2019 Transparency ...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Rising Demand for High Performance Hygiene Products to be Benefici...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Cosmetic Manufacturing to Cause Demand-Uptick within Microspheres ...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Companies mentioned in the report • kzo Nobel N.V, • Nanjing Jianz...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: ww...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Superabsorbent Polymer Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026

30 views

Published on

Superabsorbent Polymer Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Superabsorbent Polymer Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2026

  1. 1. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Superabsorbent Polymer Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2023 ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector—such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With a wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports strive to serve clients and satisfy their overall research requirement. About Us
  3. 3. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Global Superabsorbent Polymer Market: Snapshot ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Download BrochureView Report • The global superabsorbent polymer market is driven by the rise in demand for disposable baby diapers and sanitary products. • Asia Pacific accounts for major share of the global superabsorbent polymer market, led by the increase in population and growth in awareness about hygienic products, diabetic wounds, and wound care products in the region. • Especially India and China, is another lucrative region for wound dressings. This can be ascribed to the large population, increase in patient awareness levels, and surge in incidence of diabetes ulcer in the region. • These factors are likely to boost the superabsorbent polymer market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. • According to the report by TMR, the global market for superabsorbent polymer was valued at US$ 9,106.02 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026.
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Rising Demand for High Performance Hygiene Products to be Beneficial for Growth • On the basis of resin, the superabsorbent polymer market is segmented into sodium polyacrylate, potassium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymer, ethylene maleic anhydride copolymer, polysaccharides, and others. • Of these, sodium polyacrylate is leading the global superabsorbent market owing to rise in the need of reliable and high performance hygiene products, growth in awareness about health among people, and surge in demand for female hygiene products such as adult incontinence pads. • However, potassium acrylate is expanding with faster pace owing to higher demand for potassium polyacrylate is used as soil water in the agriculture industry and gardening application. • It improves seed germination and increases yield.
  5. 5. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Cosmetic Manufacturing to Cause Demand-Uptick within Microspheres Market • On the basis of application, the use of microspheres spans into leading industries such as life sciences, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, paints and composites, aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas. • Manufacturing of anti-aging cosmetic products that can hide wrinkles necessitates the use of microspheres that can soften and rejuvenate the skin. • In addition to this, microspheres are also used in the pharmaceutical and medical industries. The need for drug delivery has led researchers to develop microscopic technologies that can accomplish the process. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Companies mentioned in the report • kzo Nobel N.V, • Nanjing Jianzun Glass Microsphere Plant Co Ltd. • Matsumoto Yushi-Seiyaku Co.,Ltd • Dennert Poraver GmbH • Potters Industries LLC • Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

×