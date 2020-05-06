Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Smart Wearables Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growt...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved • The global smart wearables market for oil & gas industry was valu...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Technological Advancement to Shoot up Demand in the Near Future • A...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Adoption of Wearable Tech to Extend fromConsumer Sector to Other In...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Leading vendors operating in the global diesel exhaust fluid market...
©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Smart Wearables Market Latest Trends Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2027

18 views

Published on

Smart Wearables Market Latest Trends Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2027

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Smart Wearables Market Latest Trends Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2027

  1. 1. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Smart Wearables Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027 ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings representthe latest and the most reliable informationindispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector—such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With a wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports striveto serveclients and satisfy their overallresearch requirement. About Us
  3. 3. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved • The global smart wearables market for oil & gas industry was valued at ~US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period. • Among device types, the smart watches segment held a dominant share of the global smart wearables market for oil & gas industry in 2018, primarily due to various qualities of smart watches. • Among applications, the upstream segment constituted a significant share of the global smart wearables market for oil & gas industry in 2018, owing to the high risk factor associated with working in the upstream process. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved DownloadBrochureView Report Smart Wearables Market for Oil & Gas Industry: Introduction
  4. 4. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Technological Advancement to Shoot up Demand in the Near Future • Advancements in research and development work have led to the augmented innovationin the last few years. • It has triggered developments in the global smart wearables market. Research and development activities has led to the advent of new categories of product such as hearables, smart fabrics and others that integrate advanced design and technology in the daily lives of people. • Of late, there has been an emphasis on offering aesthetic designs to draw the attentionof customers.
  5. 5. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Adoption of Wearable Tech to Extend fromConsumer Sector to Other Industries • Advancements in technology have driven innovations in the consumer electronics sector and as per the current observable trends, smart wearables are expected to disrupt consumer trends in the near future. • While consumer demand for smart wearables is anticipated to scale new heights, the adoption of the wearable technology across a range of industries is expected to witness considerable growth. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Leading vendors operating in the global diesel exhaust fluid market • Honeywell International Inc. • TOSHIBA CORPORATION • 3M • Alphabet Inc. • Apple Inc. • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD, • FUJITSU ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. ©2019 TransparencyMarket Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

×