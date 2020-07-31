Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Offshore AUV & ROV Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, G...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence compan...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved • The global offshore AUV and ROV market is largely consolidated t...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Low Developmental and Maintenance Costs Favor Growth in ROV Produc...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Middle East and Africa Market to Remain Dominant • Region-wise, th...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Key players in the global offshore AUV and ROV market • AUV and RO...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: ww...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Offshore auv &amp; rov market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

18 views

Published on

Offshore auv &amp; rov market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Offshore auv &amp; rov market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2030

  1. 1. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Offshore AUV & ROV Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2025 ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector—such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With a wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports strive to serve clients and satisfy their overall research requirement. About Us
  3. 3. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved • The global offshore AUV and ROV market is largely consolidated that features intense competition amongst well-entrenched players. Technological innovation is what key players are focused on to gain competitive advantage in this intensely competitive market. • The ever-increasing demand for oil and gas and near exhaustion of near-shore and onshore reserves have necessitated the exploration of deep water reserves. This is leading to the increasing employment of high technology based remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) that can tap reserves buried thousands of meters deep on the ocean floor. • On the other hand, autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) find extensive application in navigation systems of marine vehicles to raise alerts regarding submerged rocks, wrecks, and obstructions that can cause accidents. AUVs that are based on advanced technology operate sans human controllers to conduct a mission. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Download BrochureView Report Global Offshore AUV and ROV Market: Snapshot
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Low Developmental and Maintenance Costs Favor Growth in ROV Product Segment • The report studies the global offshore AUV and ROV market on the basis of propulsion system, product type, application, and geography. • Based on propulsion system, the market could be fragmented into mechanical system, electric system, hybrid system, and others. Amongst all, the electric propulsion system segment held the leading market share in 2016. • The demand for electric propulsion system is on account of its advantages of low weight and simplicity in smaller ROV, versatility, ease of packaging, reliability, and low noise as compared to mechanical propulsion systems. • The low cost factor also significantly accounts for the preference for electric propulsion systems.
  5. 5. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Middle East and Africa Market to Remain Dominant • Region-wise, the report takes stock of the potential of offshore AUV and ROV market in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. • Amongst all, in 2016, the Middle East and Africa held the leading share of close to 27% in the overall market followed by Latin America. Going forward, the region is anticipated to display the leading CAGR of 20.3% between 2017 and 2025 for the demand to attract a revenue of US$2,890.63 by 2025 end. • The vast abundance of oil and mineral deposits coupled with the rapidly increasing demand for oil account for the growth of the offshore AUV and ROV market in this region. • ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Key players in the global offshore AUV and ROV market • AUV and ROV market • namely Subsea 7 Inc. • SAAB AB, Fugro NV • Ocean Engineering Ltd. • Bluefin Robotics • Atlas Electronik GmbH • Kongsberg Maritime ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

×