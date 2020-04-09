Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Helium Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence compan...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved • The global helium market was valued at ~US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018, and ...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Paradigm Shifts in Aerospace Industry of Asia Pacific Create Oppor...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Major Developments in Global Helium Market • On August 30, 2019, M...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Global Helium Market: Competition Landscape • Linde Plc., Axcel Ga...
©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: ww...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Helium Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

11 views

Published on

Helium Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Helium Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2027

  1. 1. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Helium Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027 ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  2. 2. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing North America business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. We have an experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. Each TMR Syndicated Research report covers a different sector—such as pharmaceuticals, chemical, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods, and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With a wider scope and stratified research methodology, our syndicated reports strive to serve clients and satisfy their overall research requirement. About Us
  3. 3. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved • The global helium market was valued at ~US$ 2.4 Bn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% during the forecast period. • Based on type, the gas segment held a dominant share of the global helium market in 2018, primarily due to the usage of helium gas in various applications such as pressurizing and purging, welding, controlled atmosphere, leak detection, and breathing mixtures. • In terms of end user, the others segment accounted for a major share of the global helium market in 2018. The segment includes industries such as manufacturing, computers, lighting, and utilities. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Download BrochureView Report Global Helium Market: Key Highlights
  4. 4. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Paradigm Shifts in Aerospace Industry of Asia Pacific Create Opportunities in Healthcare • Helium-3 is gaining increased importance in aerospace and healthcare industries. Helium-3 helps doctors diagnose lung diseases, as this element offers real-time imaging of lungs. • The healthcare segment is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ 940 million by the end of 2027, which is the second-highest amongst all end users in the helium market. • Hence, stakeholders in the aerospace industry are increasing efforts to discover deposits of helium-3 on the moon. • This trend is gaining momentum in the aerospace industries of Asia Pacific. As such, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share in the helium market, and is projected to exponentially grow throughout the forecast period.
  5. 5. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Major Developments in Global Helium Market • On August 30, 2019, Messer Group commissioned a new, large production plant for air gases in Dung Qu?t, a coastal city in the center of Vietnam. The plant is expected to have total processing capacity of 400,000 cubic meters of air per hour. • In March 2019, Messer Group announced its joint venture with CVC Capital Partners, which had acquired a majority stake in Linde’s gases business in North America, and certain business activities of Linde and Praxair in South America. The move is anticipated to provide Messer Group with an opportunity to re-enter the industrial gas markets in North and South America. • On April 04, 2019, Iwatani Corporation opened two new helium centers – Tsukuba Gas Center and Yokosuka Gas Center - in Japan. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  6. 6. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Global Helium Market: Competition Landscape • Linde Plc., Axcel Gases • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. • Messer Group • Weil Group • Iwatani Corporation • Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved
  7. 7. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

×