  Animal Feed Amino Acids Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2027
  Animal Nutritionists Turn to Animal Feed Amino Acids to Enhance Livestock Productivity

Download BrochureView Report • Animal feed amino acids have emerged as an essential component of livestock nutrition. • The global livestock production has improved at a significant rate in the past few years, owing to a range of factors. • Some of the major factors that have directly or indirectly impacted livestock production in recent years include exponential growth of the human population, rise in disposable income, improvements in production efficiency, and environmental sustainability, among others.
  Research Activities Explore New Livestock Improvement Techniques • Amidst rapid growth of human population worldwide, there have been significant developments in animal productivity in recent years. • Researchers are focusing on improving animal productivity and quantity by leveraging new technologies and techniques to feed livestock, streamline production systems, etc. • Conventional techniques, such as breeding, genetics, livestock disease management, livestock nutrition, are extensively used to improve livestock. • However, according to a research, due to the exponential rise in demand for livestock, conventional techniques deployed to improve livestock production are no longer sustainable.
  Methionine to Witness Major Demand in Animal Feed Amino Acids Market • Based on product, the global animal feed amino acids market has been segregated into tryptophan, lysine, methionine, threonine, and others. • The methionine segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Methionine is primarily preferred for ruminants, swine, and poultry application segments. • It is a key product used for sheep and cattle as a methyl group donor as well as precursor for cysteine synthesis. • Methionine is available in two types of isomer forms: D-methionine and L- methionine..
  Key manufacturers operating in the global animal feed amino acids market • Archer Daniels Midland Company • Evonik Industries AG • Kemin Industries • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. • Novus International Inc. • Cargill, Adisseo • MeiHua Holdings Group Co., Ltd.
  7. 7. ©2019 Transparency Market Research, All Rights Reserved Y T O H U A KN To know more about us, please visit our website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com For sales queries or new topics email us on: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com For other queries contact: Nachiket Ghumare (Senior Business Development Manager) 90 State Street, Albany NY – 12207, United States Tel: +1-518-618-1030 Email: nachiket@transparencymarketresearch.com

