2 Methylpropene Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2021
Fuels and Lubricants Form Most Attractive Application Segment
2 Methylpropene Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2021

2 Methylpropene Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2021

Published in: Business
2 Methylpropene Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2021

  1. 1. 2 Methylpropene Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2021 The global market for 2-methylpropene is led by established players such as BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Lyondell Basell Industries N.V., and TPC Group. Transparency Market Research notes that these players have, over the years, benefited from technical expertise and strong capabilities of producing 2-methylpropene and related products. Despite being a highly capital-intensive market, the threat of new entrants is projected to rise from a low to medium level during the course of the forecast period, increasing the degree of competition among the players. Establishing a strong distribution and sales network in order to expand their reach has proven to be a successful strategy for players in the 2-methylpropene market. The global 2-methylpropene market is slated to exhibit a steady CAGR of 7.07% during the forecast period in terms of revenue. In view of this, the opportunity presented by this market is projected to rise from US$26.99 bn in 2015 to US$49.91 bn by 2024. In terms of volume, the 2-methylpropene market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.21% from 2016 to 2024.
  2. 2. Fuels and Lubricants Form Most Attractive Application Segment By product, isooctane held the leading share of 37.07% in 2015 in terms of value. Isooctane will continue to remain a highly attractive product segment throughout the forecast period, closely followed by MTBE. In terms of value, the butyl rubber is anticipated to exhibit a high CAGR of 8.12% from 2016 to 2024. This can be attributed to the increased utilization of butyl rubber for the manufacture of tubes and tires in the automotive industry. Fuels and lubricants formed the most attractive application segment of the 2- methylpropene market and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rubber manufacturing segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness strong growth by 2024 driven by the increased application of rubber in the thriving automotive sector. In terms of value, North America constituted the dominant share of 34.16% in 2015 and will continue being the key revenue generator in the global 2-methylpropene market. However, the declining demand for MTBE owing to various environmental and health hazards is anticipated to pose some challenges to this regional market. Registering an impressive CAGR of 8.46% from 2016 to 2024, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to emerge as the most rapidly expanding regional segment of the 2- methylpropene market. To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of Global Market , request a PDF brochure here. APAC Presents Untapped Opportunities in 2-methylpropene Market There has been significant growth in the global automotive as well as aviation sectors over the years and this has resulted in the increased consumption of lubricant additives, gasoline, and rubber products. This in turn has had a positive impact on the demand for 2-methylpropene. “This trend is particularly true for the Asia Pacific region, wherein the consumption of 2- methylpropene is high in the pharmaceutical and automotive industries in India, China, and several ASEAN countries,” the author of the study says. Another key trend driving the global 2-methylpropene market is the surging demand for renewable sources of energy. “Bio-based 2-methylpropene products are the ideal substitute for petroleum-based variants and the various benefits of bio-based products will continue to support the growth of this market,” the TMR analyst reports. About Us
  3. 3. Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals. Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories. TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.” Contact Transparency Market Research State Tower, 90 State Street, Suite 700, Albany NY - 12207 United States USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453 Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

