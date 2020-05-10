Perception and Consumer Behaviour

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEANING Perception means understanding or thinking about a particular thing with a particular point of view.
Nature of Perception Mental process Activation process Unique interpretation Wider than sensation Affected by many fa...
SENSATION Sensation refers to the responses of our sensory receptors( eyes, ears, mouth, nose, touch) to environmental sti...
PERCEPTION  Process of interpreting the information acquired through the five senses  source is the information sent to ...
Process of Perception
Perceptual process
Stages of perceptual process Input stage Processing stage Output stage Behaviour stage
Perceptual selection Though people are exposed to several stimuli, they tend to select only a few at a given point of time...
1) Nature of stimulus. 2)One’s expectations. 3)Motives at the time. Factors affecting the selection of stimuli:
 Nature of product  Physical attributes  Package design  Brand name  Nature of advertisement
“People see what they want to see”
“The stronger the motive the greater is the tendency to receive stimuli” Motive to purchase a refrigerator – influence wit...
•People do not experience all the stimuli selected by them as separate and discrete sensations. • They rather, organise th...
1) Figure and ground 2) grouping 3) closure
Internal factors: • Needs & desires. • Personality • experience External factors: • size • Intensity • Motion • Repetition...
1)Needs & desire: Need - need a dress for wedding. Desire: desire to purchase. 2)personality: suits light colors 3) experi...
1) Size
•People have the tendency to interpret the meaning of what they have selectively perceived and organised on their basis of...
similarity proximity Principle of continuity Principle of contextss
 stereotyping  Impression  Halo effect  Projection  Attribution  Inference  Selective perception  Physical appeara...
Characteristics of perceiver: One’s needs and motives One’s beliefs One’s expectations Current psychological state Self co...
Detail of perceptual process

