Medical Waste Management Market To Reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2026 | Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sh...
Rise in elderly population, development of advanced manufacturing techniques for medical & drugs equipment, increasing ini...
Our ApproachMarket Summary The study talks about the growing population across the globe, which in turn increases the numb...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Across the world, out of the total amount of was...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Chemical Treatment Incineration Autoclaving Ot...
Our ApproachAbout Us About Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated resear...
Medical waste management market by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

An extensive study of the product application and services conducted by subject matter experts assessing the market will help product owners to make a wise decision.

Medical waste management market by Leading Manufacturers According to Its Application and Types Till 2027

  1. 1. Medical Waste Management Market To Reach USD 17.89 Billion by 2026 | Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart
  2. 2. Rise in elderly population, development of advanced manufacturing techniques for medical & drugs equipment, increasing initiative by government towards developing the healthcare infrastructure across the world, favorable research funding scenario, increase in health care expenditure, and rise in awareness regarding medical waste are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Medical Waste Management during forecast period. Market Size – USD 11.77 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Outsourcing of medical waste management services and growing health care industry Market Summary
  3. 3. Our ApproachMarket Summary The study talks about the growing population across the globe, which in turn increases the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medical waste. Hence there is a requirement of proper management of the medical waste that is generated at an ever-growing rate. Medical waste is a type that contains infectious materials that are toxic and can cause multiple types of diseases. This medical waste is generated by health care facilities like physician’s offices, hospitals, dental practices, clinics, and research facilities. Medical waste can contain things like blood, bodily fluids, and other contaminants. Medical waste management refers to the proper processing of the waste material generated by the various health care institutions. The emergence of medical waste management has led to the prevention of the release of toxic compounds into water and land. Medical waste management is done by treating waste material by adopting an environment-friendly treatment procedure. It also involves developing various methodologies that are environment-friendly. Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2230
  4. 4. Our ApproachMarket Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Across the world, out of the total amount of waste generated by health-care activities, about 85% is general waste and remaining 15% is considered hazardous material that may be infectious, toxic or radioactive. • Infectious and anatomic wastes together represent the majority of the hazardous waste, up to 15% of the total waste from health-care activities. Sharps represent about 1% , Chemicals and pharmaceuticals account for about 3% of waste from health-care activities while gene toxic waste, radioactive matter and heavy metal content account for around 1% of the total health-care waste • According to a research article in Indian Journal of Pharmacy Practice, drug wastage accounted for 2.0% to 3.0% of all drug costs, representing more than USD 1.0 Billion in drug wastage in the U.S. • According to American Hospital Association in 2015 on waste prevention and management in hospitals, nearly 5,000 acute care hospitals in the U.S. generate around 7,000 tons of waste every day and spend USD 10 billion annually on its disposal, hence there is a rapid growth in demand of medical waste management. To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-waste-management-market
  5. 5. Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants Biomedical Waste solutions, Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Stericycle, Waste Management Inc., Remondis Group For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Medical Waste Management market on the basis of waste type, treatment site, treatment type, service type, nature of waste, waste generator and region: Waste Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Sharps Pathological Waste Pharmaceuticals Waste Chemical Waste Infectious Waste Gene Toxic Waste Others Treatment Site (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) On-site Off-site
  6. 6. Our ApproachMarket Summary Treatment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Chemical Treatment Incineration Autoclaving Others Service Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Recycling Treatment and Disposal Collection, Transportation and Storage Nature of Waste (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026) Hazardous Non-Hazardous Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2230
  7. 7. Our ApproachAbout Us About Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

