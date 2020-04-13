Cardiac biomarkers market to witness remarkable growth by 2027

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cardiac Biomarkers Market To Reach USD 14.29 Billion By 2026
High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, f...
Our ApproachMarket Summary According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for around 610,000 people die...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Cardiac Biomarkers market is fastest growing at ...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc. and Roche Diagnostics Corporation. For...
Our ApproachMarket Summary Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Myocardial Infarction Congestive Heart Failure Ac...
Our ApproachAbout Us Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research report...
The different aspects of data on the market critical data are showcased intellectually through resources such as infographics, charts, and tables.

  1. 1. Cardiac Biomarkers Market To Reach USD 14.29 Billion By 2026
  2. 2. High target disease prevalence, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, favourable research funding scenario are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cardiac Biomarkers during forecast period. Market Size – USD 6.44 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.4%. Market Trends – Product launches and research for Cardiac biomarkers. Market Summary
  3. 3. Our ApproachMarket Summary According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for around 610,000 people die of heart disease in United States every year, that’s 1 in every 4 deaths and more than half of the deaths due to heart disease were in men. Cardiac biomarkers are protein-based observable materials discharged into blood when the heart’s muscles are wounded which can be used as risk stratification for numerous cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) that includes Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), Ischemia, Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) and others related with insufficient blood flow to heart. The high occurrence rates of CVDs worldwide and the growing demand for POC cardiac testing kits are expected to fuel the market growth. Certain manufacturing, limited specificity and pharmacological issues and regulatory hurdles are hindering the growth of the market. Development of products from leading companies has been propelling the growth of this market. In July 2018, FDA cleared Siemens Healthineers high-sensitivity troponin I assays (TnIH) for Atellica IM and ADIVA Centaur XP/XPT in vitro disnostic analyzers from Siemens Healthineers to speed up the time for detection of diagnosis of myocardial infarctions. Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1423
  4. 4. Our ApproachMarket Summary Further key findings from the report suggest • Cardiac Biomarkers market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 3% in Asia Pacific due to high awareness about biomarkers and rise in aging population and even rising incidences of CVDs. • The market for point of care testing type segment is expected to hold the fastest growing CAGR because of increase in demand for speedy monitoring patients by doctors and clinicians. • Europe is the second largest region with a share of 28.5% due to the high cases of cardiovascular diseases in France, Ireland, etc. • Brain Natriuretic Peptide is accounted to be the second leading segment which holds a market share of 27.6% due to high usage and perfect accuracy rate for detecting Congestive Heart Failure. • Diagnostic Laboratories segment is projected to have the highest CAGR among the other end user type. • North America is expected to account for the 40.1% of the global Cardiac Biomarkers market owing to the affordability for advanced cardiac treatments, modernisation etc. To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-biomarkers-market
  5. 5. Our ApproachMarket Summary Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Alere Inc. and Roche Diagnostics Corporation. For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cardiac Biomarkers Market on the basis of biomolecule type, disease type, profiling technologies, application, services and the regional outlook: Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Brain Natriuretic Peptide (BNPs) or NT-proBNP Ischemia Modified Albumin (IMA) Myoglobin Troponins (T and I) Myocardial muscle Creatine Kinase (CK-MB) Others Location of Testing (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Laboratory Testing Point of Care Testing
  6. 6. Our ApproachMarket Summary Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Myocardial Infarction Congestive Heart Failure Acute Coronary Syndrome Atherosclerosis Others End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026) Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals and Clinics Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1423
  Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

