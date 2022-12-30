At its core, “boom” is an unwanted, bad event for the defender — the initial contact from the offender. “Left of boom” is the set of events that occur in the timeline before the boom and “right of boom” is the set of events that follows. If we applied this to the cyber domain, Left of Boom would refer to those proactive initiatives and actions that are designed to prevent/preempt (or minimize risk associated with) an adverse cyber event.