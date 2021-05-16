Successfully reported this slideshow.
STRAY DOGS
Save dogs
  1. 1. STRAY DOGS
  2. 2. STRAY DOGS ARE A SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY The relationship between humans and dogs has existed since more than 15,000 years. Humans have raised canines to be their friendly and eager companions with an added talent of interpreting the former’s emotions. According to the National Geographic, a new study reveals that even stray dogs who are untrained, homeless and abused can interpret our body language.
  3. 3. ADOPT AND SUPPORT STRAY DOGS A healthy dog is a happy dog. Before considering a stray dog for adoption, get the medical check-up and vaccinations completed A quick visit to your nearest vet is essential. If signs of unease in the stray dog persist even after treatment, opt for a second medical opinion. Bear in mind that you may also come across stray dogs that are in critical conditions, they may look malnourished, show signs of abuse, or are just too old and weak to be adopted. Don’t worry, for such stray dogs, you can get in touch with a permanent home where they can live and be loved just as much as a healthy dog.
  4. 4.  Surprisingly, there are a lot of people who love their own pets but are extremely wary of stray dogs. Their reasons could range from common beliefs that strays are dirty, disheveled and can’t be trusted. Viral stories on social media on how a dog or a pack of dogs were seen brutally mauling a child are a big reason for this kind of a behavior. Sometimes, we just need to stop & analyze these stories and question ourselves before jumping off to conclusions –
  5. 5. IMPLEMENTING A THOUGHTFUL & SAFE STERILIZATION DRIVE Municipal bodies across the country need to control the population of stray dogs by implementing sterilization programs. Sterilization drives by the Government have been successful only in a limited way so far because of various reasons. For instance, these drives need to be sensitively handled which means stray dogs must be picked up with kindness, they should be sterilized by experts and there should be proper monitoring of the same by respective panels. These panels must strictly include members from animal welfare societies, resident welfare associations, animal care takers and technical staff.
  6. 6. CRUELTY TO ANIMALS IS NOT DONE Let’s not create bad karma for ourselves by being cruel to these voiceless, helpless animals. Hitting or beating them may turn them aggressive in self-defense, resulting in more attacking or biting. Treat them with love and kindness and notice how they will reciprocate the same emotion will be reciprocated unconditionally.
  7. 7. CONCLUSION While strays certainly don’t have the luxury of a cushy life that house pets fortunately have been blessed with, the former is still adaptable to humans and they too respond to human empathy. Surely a little empathy and respect for another species can reduce a lot of conflict and make the world a happier place. So let’s try and make Mother Earth, a peaceful place for all creatures big and small, with shared thoughts of kindness.
  8. 8. Save dogs

