For new investors en 201028

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENGLISH Presentation Material for New Investors October 28, 2020
[Forward-looking statement] The future information, such as earnings forecast, written in this document is based on our ex...
1. What is CyberAgent ? 2. Results Overview (FY2020) 3. FY2021 Forecast 4. Internet Advertisement Business 5. Game Busines...
What is CyberAgent? 1. What is CyberAgent? 3
MSCI Japan Index FTSE All-World index JPX-Nikkei Index 400 1998 ㈱サイバーエージェント設立 2000 東証マザーズに上場 ・ ・ 2013 2014 2015 2017 2018 ...
[Representative Director] 5 President (founder) Susumu Fujita (owns 19.5% shares*) 1998 Founded CyberAgent, Inc. 2000 2016...
Media Ad Game Three pillars of businesses that focus on the internet industry 6 Client Internet Media Ad Agencies Distribu...
7*Top App Publishers Ranking: 2020 Top 52 Publishers (based on combined iOS App Store and Google Play revenue) provided by...
[Operating Profit (Image)] Accumulate profit through the Ad Business and Game Business, invest in the Media Business to gr...
Results Overview (FY2020) 9 2. Results Overview
Game Media Ad Sales: 478.5 billion yen UP 5.5% YoY OP: 33.8 billion yen UP 9.9% YoY FY2020 A 22.6% increase year over year...
3.2 6.3 10.8 16.2 26.7 43.2 60.1 76.0 87.0 93.8 96.6 119.5 141.1 162.4 205.2 254.3 310.6 371.3 419.5 453.6 478.5 FY2000 FY...
-1.6 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 1.7 2.6 4.3 5.5 4.6 4.4 9.3 14.3 17.4 10.3 22.2 32.7 36.7 30.7 30.1 30.8 33.8 FY2000 FY2001 FY2002 FY2...
596 660 767 798 804 1,539 1,778 1,900 1,883 1,871 1,253 1,346 1,453 1,612 1,826267 406 503 608 605 297 336 350 370 374 19 ...
Unit: million yen FY2020 FY2019 YoY 　Net Sales 478,566 453,611 5.5% 　Gross profit 140,648 133,300 5.5% 　SG&A expenses 106,...
Unit: million yen End of Sept. 2020 End of Sept. 2019 YoY 　Current assets 203,674 168,662 20.8% 　Cash deposits 102,368 84,...
16 FY2021 Forecast October 2020 - September 2021 3. FY2021 Forecast
3.2 6.3 10.8 16.2 26.7 43.2 60.1 76.0 87.0 93.8 96.6 119.5 141.1 162.4 205.2 254.3 310.6 371.3 419.5 453.6 478.5 500.0 -1....
Unit: billion yen FY2020 Minimum Maximum Minimum Maximum Net Sales 478.5 Operating profit 30 35 33.8 -11.5% 3.3% Ordinary ...
Internet Advertisement 19 4. Internet Advertisement Business
2,089.8 2,070.5 2,058.4 1,976.8 1,784.8 1,810.5 1,812.8 1,877.0 1,902.3 1,956.4 1,932.3 1,965.7 1,947.8 1,912.3 1,861.2 1,...
2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Growth transition: Growth rate based on setting 2012 as “100” **Variation in Ad C...
175.0 207.8 240.6 256.6 269.3 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 22 [Full Year Sales] [Full Year OP] billion yen 4. Intern...
40.5 43.6 43.0 47.8 48.6 52.5 51.0 55.6 57.6 61.4 60.2 61.3 62.2 66.6 64.3 63.3 67.3 72.7 64.3 64.9 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4...
3.58 4.42 3.70 4.27 4.58 5.13 3.96 4.44 5.52 6.37 4.69 4.24 4.23 5.43 5.04 4.91 5.66 6.72 4.74 4.52 8.8% 10.1% 8.6% 8.9% 9...
*Over 500 accounts: As of August 18, 2020 ** AI SCORE: Sample 極予測AI “KIWAMI Prediction AI” 25 ※※ ※ ** 4. Internet Advertis...
26 Virtual Production Studio “LED STUDIO™” *The First Production Studio in Japan Equipped with Big LED Wall & LED Lighting...
[Competitive Advantage] Scale advantage Operation capability to realize high advertising effectiveness Cutting-edge techno...
Game 28 5. Game Business
48 261 560 895 925 945 1,029 1,085 1,138 1,192 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E [Japan’s Smartphone Gam...
30.45 26.50 25.30 26.04 30.33 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 122.6 140.3 146.5 152.2 155.8 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019...
19.7 20.4 20.8 26.0 29.7 27.6 30.6 34.5 34.6 35.8 33.4 36.3 33.7 40.4 35.5 36.8 36.3 39.9 38.2 37.7 35.2 44.8 36.7 39.0 1Q...
8.83 8.31 7.51 7.91 8.55 7.47 8.37 10.44 7.58 7.49 4.77 4.60 3.66 6.07 6.93 6.45 6.89 5.23 5.64 6.77 4.33 3.19 7.00 5.11 1...
33 *“Project SEKAI Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku”：© SEGA /© Craft Egg Inc. Developed by Colorful Palette /© Crypton F...
34※「NieR Re[in]carnation」: © 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Applibot,Inc. 5. Game Business N...
Anime series based on original IP games of Cygames, Inc. are expanding. 35 2019年10月 放送開始 5. Game Business [New Game] Card ...
1 2 3 High hit rate of Cygames, Inc. [Competitive Advantage] More than one successful game title Operation Capability to r...
Media 6. Media Business 37
23.1 28.4 38.2 46.5 57.0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 [Full Year Sales] Sales were driven by ABEMA. Loss of ABEMA an...
6.0 5.6 5.4 6.0 6.4 7.1 7.2 7.6 9.1 9.0 9.3 10.6 11.411.6 11.2 12.2 12.2 13.8 13.3 17.6 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4...
What is ABEMA? April 11, 2016 Official launch 40 6. Media Business
0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 41*Media consumption: is calculated average time spent per day ...
OperationUI/UX Production Marketing SportsNews Variety shows Broadcast Technology Internet Program Production *AbemaTV, In...
[ABEMA] A hybrid entertainment of TV and video “ABEMA” Aimed at young Diverse contents Best TV quality 20 channels 24 hour...
Variety Show Anime Interest News SPECIAL SPECIAL2 Drama K WORLD HIPHOP Sports News Drama RADIO GOLD Korean, Chinese Fighti...
6. Media Business Exceeded 59 million downloads in four and a half years after the launch. Downloads 59M DL April 11 2016 ...
Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct...
1.18 2.67 2.69 4.75 3.52 5.50 5.68 4.18 5.10 7.29 6.58 5.91 6.23 5.50 6.28 6.79 9.18 7.32 8.55 10.70 10.27 8.43 13.30 10.5...
48©AbemaTV, Inc. 6. Media Business [ABEMA] High-quality shows of ABEMA have been recognized. Two original shows has awarde...
49©AbemaTV,Inc. TV Asahi Corporation, “TELASA,” and ABEMA are working on the collaborative project, Japanese remake of the...
47% 53% Users by GenderUsers by Age Group Users are mainly young people. Teenagers 22% [ABEMA] 50 6. Media Business ♂ ♀ Ag...
43％ *On-demand viewing ratio: Total viewing hours of ABEMAVideo which include both free and paid users. On-demand Septembe...
Number of Programs* Linear 700 Series /month 5,500 Episodes Approx. 1,100 26,000 On-demand (Approx. 600 original episodes*...
TVer GYAO! Advertising User-generated content Professional-createdcontent YouTube niconico Amazon prime video TELASA (Form...
54 80K ABEMA Exclusive: LDH Festival Available since September 28 Special movie co-produced with Toei Video Streaming star...
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 55 13.8 6.3 1.9 21.1 0.2 Official Shopping Channel of ABEMA Monthly Subscription Relate...
56 6. Media Business [ABEMA] Streaming a variety of exclusive live shows on “ABEMA PPV ONLINE LIVE.” July to September Lin...
57 Comment Tipping Product Sales Catch-up Replay Time-shift Replay Multi-angle View Voting [ABEMA] Pay-Per-View feature of...
58 Upcoming Live Concerts FY2020 3Q FY2020 4Q 2.3 0.1 6. Media Business [ABEMA] Sales of PPV service is growing rapidly. T...
FY2019 3Q FY2019 4Q FY2020 1Q FY2020 2Q FY2020 3Q FY2020 4Q 0.4 1.7 59 0.8 3.5 7.2 13.7 17x 6. Media Business [ABEMA] The ...
60©AbemaTV [ABEMA] We continue to actively promote collaborations with partner companies. Business Alliance* Partnership G...
Subscription Advertising Related Business etc. Accelerate monetization by related business etc. while increasing advertisi...
FY2021 7. FY2021 62
Game Ad Media Make successful games and enhance the operational capability to run long term games Aim to increase sales by...
8．Dividend and Management Index Dividend and Management Index 64
FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 ...
×ROE DOE Dividend Payout Ratio ＝ 株主への経営指標は？ 66 We adopted “DOE* 5% or more” as management index to maintain shareholder re...
0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016...
9. Reference Reference 68 • Governance • Quarterly Results (July – September 2020)
69 Board of Directors Four executive directors include a female director 本体役員室 常務執行役員 9. Reference_ Governance We develope...
70 Outside Director Nominees* [Directors] 9. Reference_ Governance Eight directors include three Audit and Supervisory Com...
71 9. Reference_ Governance [Executive officers]
72 9. Reference_ Governance [Executive officers]
74.0 74.6 76.4 85.6 86.5 93.3 89.5 101.8 97.9 109.5 104.4 107.5 110.8 117.3 113.6 111.7 115.6 129.1 112.8 120.8 1Q 2Q 3Q 4...
12.9 11.2 8.3 4.2 6.3 7.9 6.5 9.8 8.2 11.4 6.8 3.6 5.3 8.6 9.4 7.4 7.7 12.4 8.2 5.3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q...
4.4 4.4 6.5 9.9 9.1 7.9 6.7 8.1 7.0 7.1 6.8 8.1 9.9 6.1 5.3 5.8 7.8 7.3 6.4 8.2 5.0 5.5 5.5 5.3 6.1 6.8 6.6 7.9 6.8 7.7 7....
494 499 578 596 622 624 681 660 667 703 753 767 830 802 844 798 780 754 791 804 1,392 1,401 1,530 1,539 1,560 1,633 1,802 ...
[PL] *Net profit: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent. Affected by the fact that AbemaTV, Inc. is exempted from ...
million yen End of Sept 2020 End of Sept 2019 YoY End of June 2020 QoQ 　Current assets 203,674 168,662 20.8% 181,182 12.4%...
Aiming to be a company with medium to long-term supporters
CyberAgent Places Top Three in Seven Categories in Gaming, Internet & Software Sector of the "All-Japan Executive Team 202...
https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/en/ir/library/annual/ Integrated Report CyberAgent Way 2019 Click!! Integrated Report CyberAg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

For new investors en 201028

41 views

Published on

For new investors en 201028

Published in: Investor Relations
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

For new investors en 201028

  1. 1. ENGLISH Presentation Material for New Investors October 28, 2020
  2. 2. [Forward-looking statement] The future information, such as earnings forecast, written in this document is based on our expectations and assumptions as of the date the forecast was made. Our actual results could differ materially from those described in this forecast because of various risks and uncertainties. 1
  3. 3. 1. What is CyberAgent ? 2. Results Overview (FY2020) 3. FY2021 Forecast 4. Internet Advertisement Business 5. Game Business 6. Media Business 7. FY2021 8. Dividend and Management Index 9. References 0. Table of Contents 2 Governance Quarterly Results (July – September 2020)
  4. 4. What is CyberAgent? 1. What is CyberAgent? 3
  5. 5. MSCI Japan Index FTSE All-World index JPX-Nikkei Index 400 1998 ㈱サイバーエージェント設立 2000 東証マザーズに上場 ・ ・ 2013 2014 2015 2017 2018 2019 2020 [History] Listed on the TSE Mothers market Listed on the 1st Section of the TSE ESG indexes that GPIF selected Founding of CyberAgent, Inc. CyberAgent is added to Nikkei 225 in October 2018, being part of 8 indexes in total, including ESG indexes. MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index S&P Japan 500 ESG Index Included in Nikkei 225 ESG index 1. What is CyberAgent? 4 Japan New Economy Index Nikkei Stock Index 300
  6. 6. [Representative Director] 5 President (founder) Susumu Fujita (owns 19.5% shares*) 1998 Founded CyberAgent, Inc. 2000 2016 2017 2020 He also serves as General Producer of “ABEMA,” a hybrid entertainment of TV and video which has been the main focus in our business. Won “Zaikai Management Award” announced by the publisher of the business magazine Zaikai. Ranked third in the “BEST CEOs” in Gaming, Internet & Software sector of The 2020 All-Japan Executive Team.*** made the company listed on TSE Mothers at the youngest age in history.** Vice Representative Director, Japan Association of New Economy (current post) 1. What is CyberAgent? *As of March 31, 2020 ** As of December 2000 *** The ranking is announced by the U.S. financial magazine, Institutional Investor.
  7. 7. Media Ad Game Three pillars of businesses that focus on the internet industry 6 Client Internet Media Ad Agencies Distribution Order Performance Report TV&VIDEO ENTERTAINMENT Blog service Dating service “GRANBLUE FANTASY” “PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive” 1. What is CyberAgent? “Shadowverse“ *“GRANBLUE FANTASY” “PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive” “Shadowverse“： © Cygames, Inc.
  8. 8. 7*Top App Publishers Ranking: 2020 Top 52 Publishers (based on combined iOS App Store and Google Play revenue) provided by mobile market data provider “App Annie.” **AWA, Co.,Ltd.: Equity method affiliate that operates music streaming service. Shareholding structure: 48.5% CyberAgent, Inc., 48.5% avex digital, Co., Ltd. 3% UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC 位 位 ** [Top App Publishers Ranking by Revenue*] CyberAgent ranked second in Japan and 21st in the world. WorldJapan 1. What is CyberAgent?
  9. 9. [Operating Profit (Image)] Accumulate profit through the Ad Business and Game Business, invest in the Media Business to grow as a pillar for the medium to long-term. 8 1. What is CyberAgent?
  10. 10. Results Overview (FY2020) 9 2. Results Overview
  11. 11. Game Media Ad Sales: 478.5 billion yen UP 5.5% YoY OP: 33.8 billion yen UP 9.9% YoY FY2020 A 22.6% increase year over year, driven by services such as Pay-Per-View of ABEMA. Sales: 57.0 billion yen UP 22.6% YoY OP: -18.2 billion yen Sales: 269.3 billion yen UP 5.0% YoY OP: 21.0 billion yen UP 7.3% YoY Maintained year over year growth despite declining ad demand due to COVID-19. Successful new game titles contributed to sales and OP increase. Sales: 155.8 billion yen UP 2.4% YoY OP: 30.3 billion yen UP 16.5% YoY 10 Achieved the FY2020 forecast even though COVID- 19 impacted the ad business. 2. Results Overview
  12. 12. 3.2 6.3 10.8 16.2 26.7 43.2 60.1 76.0 87.0 93.8 96.6 119.5 141.1 162.4 205.2 254.3 310.6 371.3 419.5 453.6 478.5 FY2000 FY2001 FY2002 FY2003 FY2004 FY2005 FY2006 FY2007 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 478.5 billion yen (up 5.5% YoY) Marked a new record high despite the impact of COVID-19 billion yen [Consolidated Sales] 11 2. Results Overview
  13. 13. -1.6 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 1.7 2.6 4.3 5.5 4.6 4.4 9.3 14.3 17.4 10.3 22.2 32.7 36.7 30.7 30.1 30.8 33.8 FY2000 FY2001 FY2002 FY2003 FY2004 FY2005 FY2006 FY2007 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 33.8 billion yen (up 9.9% YoY) FY2020 Forecast: 28-30 billion yen Exceeded the upper end of the forecast. [Consolidated OP] 12 2. Results Overview billion yen
  14. 14. 596 660 767 798 804 1,539 1,778 1,900 1,883 1,871 1,253 1,346 1,453 1,612 1,826267 406 503 608 605 297 336 350 370 374 19 17 15 11 13 3,971 4,543 4,988 5,282 5,493 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Investment Development Headquarters Other Game Internet Ad Media 21.5 27.5 30.8 33.0 31.6 25.3 32.0 29.1 27.2 29.9 5.3 6.5 7.8 8.5 8.7 5.3 4.8 5.0 5.1 6.3 15.4 21.3 27.0 28.5 28.7 3.1 1.4 76.1 92.2 99.8 102.4 106.7 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Special incentives Other* Sales related costs Office costs Advertisement costs Personnel A special incentive of 1.4 billion yen was paid [SG&A Expenses] 5,493 employees billion yen headcount [No. of Employees] 13 2. Results Overview *Segment reclassification in FY2020: The change is applied from FY2019 retrospectively.*Other: Outsourcing expenses, R&D expenses, entertainment expenses etc.
  15. 15. Unit: million yen FY2020 FY2019 YoY 　Net Sales 478,566 453,611 5.5% 　Gross profit 140,648 133,300 5.5% 　SG&A expenses 106,768 102,474 4.2% 　Operating profit 33,880 30,825 9.9% 　OPM 7.1% 6.8% 0.3pt 　Ordinary profit 33,863 30,493 11.1% 　Extraordinary income 88 1,912 -95.4% Extraordinary loss* 5,749 12,985 -55.7% Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 28,202 19,420 45.2% 　Net profit* 6,608 1,694 289.9% *Net profit: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent. Affected by the fact that AbemaTV, Inc. is exempted from consolidated tax payment, and non-controlling equity interest (minority interest) of Cygames, Inc. [PL] 14 2. Results Overview
  16. 16. Unit: million yen End of Sept. 2020 End of Sept. 2019 YoY 　Current assets 203,674 168,662 20.8% 　Cash deposits 102,368 84,565 21.1% 　Fixed assets 57,047 56,172 1.6% 　Total assets 260,766 224,876 16.0% 　Current liabilities 87,867 70,749 24.2% （Income tax payable） 9,458 7,014 34.8% 　Fixed liabilities 45,220 43,774 3.3% Shareholders' equity 78,466 74,015 6.0% 　Net assets 127,678 110,352 15.7% [BS] 15 2. Results Overview We maintain a strong financial position.
  17. 17. 16 FY2021 Forecast October 2020 - September 2021 3. FY2021 Forecast
  18. 18. 3.2 6.3 10.8 16.2 26.7 43.2 60.1 76.0 87.0 93.8 96.6 119.5 141.1 162.4 205.2 254.3 310.6 371.3 419.5 453.6 478.5 500.0 -1.6 -0.1 -0.2 -0.1 1.7 2.6 4.3 5.5 4.6 4.4 9.3 14.3 17.4 10.3 22.2 32.7 36.7 30.7 30.1 30.8 33.8 FY2000 FY2001 FY2002 FY2003 FY2004 FY2005 FY2006 FY2007 FY2008 FY2009 FY2010 FY2011 FY2012 FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021E Sales OP 35.0 Sales 500 billion yen（up 4.5% YoY） OP 30~35 billion yen (down 11.5%~up 3.3% YoY) Continue up-front investment in ABEMA billion yen Invest in blog service Invest in Smartphone business 17 30.0 3. FY2021 Forecast
  19. 19. Unit: billion yen FY2020 Minimum Maximum Minimum Maximum Net Sales 478.5 Operating profit 30 35 33.8 -11.5% 3.3% Ordinary profit 30 35 33.8 -11.4% 3.4% Net profit* 8 10 6.6 21.1% 51.3% Dividend** 37 yen 34 yen FY2021 Forecast YoY 500 4.5% 8.8% 18 [Business Forecast] [Dividend Forecast] Expected based on DOE of 5% set as the management index. *Net profit: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent. Affected by the fact that AbemaTV, Inc. is exempted from consolidated tax payment, and non-controlling equity interest (minority interest) of Cygames, Inc. **Dividend of FY2020 (34 yen): We plan to discuss a surplus disposal plan at the annual General meeting of Shareholders to be held in December 2020. 3. FY2021 Forecast
  20. 20. Internet Advertisement 19 4. Internet Advertisement Business
  21. 21. 2,089.8 2,070.5 2,058.4 1,976.8 1,784.8 1,810.5 1,812.8 1,877.0 1,902.3 1,956.4 1,932.3 1,965.7 1,947.8 1,912.3 1,861.2 1,037.7 454.7 167.5 126.0 377.7 482.6 600.3 698.3 706.9 774.7 806.2 868.0 938.1 1,051.9 1,159.4 1,310.0 1,509.4 1,758.9 2,104.8 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 [Variation in Ad Cost by Media*] **0.5% year over year: NIKKEI Advertising Research Institute / Forecast for Advertising Expenditure in FY2020（Revised in July 2020） Internet TV Newspapers Magazines Radio Unit: billion yen 20 Digital ad spending totaled two trillion yen and surpassed TV ads in 2019. 4. Internet Advertisement Business *Variation in Ad Cost by Media: Dentsu, Inc. “2019 Advertising Expenditures in Japan” The scale of the market in 2020 is estimated to increase by 0.5%* year over year due to the spread of COVID-19.
  22. 22. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 *Growth transition: Growth rate based on setting 2012 as “100” **Variation in Ad Cost by Media: Dentsu, Inc. “2019 Advertising Expenditures in Japan” Internet Ad Market [Market Comparison] Sales growth outpaces market growth 21 4. Internet Advertisement Business 100
  23. 23. 175.0 207.8 240.6 256.6 269.3 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 22 [Full Year Sales] [Full Year OP] billion yen 4. Internet Advertisement Business Increased 5.0% YoY despite declining ad demand due to COVID-19. A 7.3% increase YoY OPM 7.8% *FY2020 Segment reclassification: Some EC businesses that were included in Internet Advertisement Business have transferred to Media business and the change is applied from FY2016 retrospectively. 15.13 18.12 20.84 19.63 21.07 8.6% 8.7% 8.7% 7.7% 7.8% FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 OP OPM billion yen
  24. 24. 40.5 43.6 43.0 47.8 48.6 52.5 51.0 55.6 57.6 61.4 60.2 61.3 62.2 66.6 64.3 63.3 67.3 72.7 64.3 64.9 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 4. Internet Advertisement Business [Quarterly Sales] Q4 64.9 billion yen (up 2.5% YoY) Sales have bottomed out in Q3 (up 0.01% YoY) and are on a recovery trend. 23 Billion yen *FY2020 Segment reclassification: Some EC businesses that were included in Internet Advertisement Business have transferred to Media business and the change is applied from FY2016 retrospectively.
  25. 25. 3.58 4.42 3.70 4.27 4.58 5.13 3.96 4.44 5.52 6.37 4.69 4.24 4.23 5.43 5.04 4.91 5.66 6.72 4.74 4.52 8.8% 10.1% 8.6% 8.9% 9.4% 9.8% 7.8% 8.0% 9.6% 10.4% 7.8% 6.9% 6.8% 8.2% 7.8% 7.8% 8.4% 9.2% 7.4% 7.0% 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 OP OP Margin Billion yen 4. Internet Advertisement Business [Quarterly OP] OP was 4.5 billion yen, OPM 7.0% **Quarterly OP and OPM: Special incentives in FY2016 and FY2020 are excluded. 24 *FY2020 Segment reclassification: Some EC businesses that were included in Internet Advertisement Business have transferred to Media business and the change is applied from FY2016 retrospectively.
  26. 26. *Over 500 accounts: As of August 18, 2020 ** AI SCORE: Sample 極予測AI “KIWAMI Prediction AI” 25 ※※ ※ ** 4. Internet Advertisement Business [Competitive Advantage] Economies of scale and AI are our advantages of ad operations capability. 500 Celebrating Over Accounts* The AI that creates the most effective ad creative
  27. 27. 26 Virtual Production Studio “LED STUDIO™” *The First Production Studio in Japan Equipped with Big LED Wall & LED Lighting: installed at Kamuro-zaka Studio where CyberAgent own. (As of October 2020） ※ 4. Internet Advertisement Business [Competitive Advantage] We utilize the most advanced technology, such as 3DCG, in the creative production process. The First Production Studio in Japan Equipped with Big LED Wall &LED Lighting.* “LEDSTUDIOTM” will allow you to shoot in the high definition CGspace.
  28. 28. [Competitive Advantage] Scale advantage Operation capability to realize high advertising effectiveness Cutting-edge technology using AI and other technologies 1 2 3 27 4. Internet Advertisement Business
  29. 29. Game 28 5. Game Business
  30. 30. 48 261 560 895 925 945 1,029 1,085 1,138 1,192 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019E 2020E [Japan’s Smartphone Game Market*] The market slightly increased year over year, around 1 trillion yen. *Japan’s Smartphone Game Market: Yano Research Institute Ltd, Market trend and business analysis of smartphone game market 2019-2020 **Game Market by Country: Newzoo 2020 Global Games Market Reaport Japan has the third largest game market. [Game Market by Country**] Rank Country Revenue 1 China 40.8 2 United States 36.9 3 Japan 18.6 4 South Korea 6.5 5 Germany 5.9 Unit：billion USD Unit：billion yen 29 5. Game Business
  31. 31. 30.45 26.50 25.30 26.04 30.33 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 122.6 140.3 146.5 152.2 155.8 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 billion yen [Full Year Sales] [Full Year OP] Increased 2.4% YoY, driven by new successful titles 30 5. Game Business A 16.5% increase YoY billion yen
  32. 32. 19.7 20.4 20.8 26.0 29.7 27.6 30.6 34.5 34.6 35.8 33.4 36.3 33.7 40.4 35.5 36.8 36.3 39.9 38.2 37.7 35.2 44.8 36.7 39.0 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q １Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Y2020 Y2019 Y2018 Y2017 Y2016 Y2015 Y2014 <Release Year> [Quarterly Sales] Q4 39.0 billion yen (up 3.5% YoY) 2.5.7 : ©Cygames, Inc. 3 : © 2014-2019 ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX All Rights Reserved. Developed by Cygames, Inc. Publisher: SQUARE ENIX 4 : ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. It was jointly developed and is operating by ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. and Cygames, Inc. 6 : ©BanG Dream! Project ©Craft Egg Inc. ©bushiroad All Rights Reserved. 8 : ©Nintendo / Cygames Publisher: Nintendo *KonoSuba: God‘s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Fantastic Days : ©2019 Akatsuki Natsume, Mishima Kurone / KADOKAWA/ KonoSuba Movie Production Committee ©Sumzap, Inc.**“Project SEKAI Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku”：© SEGA /© Craft Egg Inc. Developed by Colorful Palette /© Crypton Future Media, INC. www. piapro.net All rights reserved. Production: SEGA CORPORATION / Craft Egg, Inc. Development: SEGA CORPORATION / Colorful Palette, Inc. ***Balloon : Selected major titles only 5. Game Business Billion Yen GRANBLUE FANTASY2 5 Shadowverse 6 BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive 7 Dragalia Lost8 Sengoku Enbu -KIZNA- 1 31 3 Dragon Quest Monsters Super Light The existing games performed steadily. THE iDOLM@STER CINDERELLA GIRLS STARLIGHT STAGE 4 FY2020 FY2019 FY2018 FY2017 FY2016 FY2015 FY2014 FY2013 or before(For browser games & Others) KonoSuba: Fantastic Days!* NEW Project SEKAI Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku**
  33. 33. 8.83 8.31 7.51 7.91 8.55 7.47 8.37 10.44 7.58 7.49 4.77 4.60 3.66 6.07 6.93 6.45 6.89 5.23 5.64 6.77 4.33 3.19 7.00 5.11 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 [Quarterly OP] *Quarterly OP and OPM: Special incentives in FY2016 and FY2020 are excluded. Q4 7.4 billion yen (up 7.0% YoY) Billion Yen 5. Game Business 32
  34. 34. 33 *“Project SEKAI Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku”：© SEGA /© Craft Egg Inc. Developed by Colorful Palette /© Crypton Future Media, INC. www. piapro.net All rights reserved. Production: SEGA CORPORATION / Craft Egg, Inc. Development: SEGA CORPORATION / Colorful Palette, Inc. **2 million users: Registered users as of October 21, 2020 5. Game Business [New Game] New rhythm & adventure game, "Project SEKAI Colorful Stage! Feat. Hatsune Miku*" has released on September 30 and had a strong start. Surpassed 2M users 3 weeks after release**
  35. 35. 34※「NieR Re[in]carnation」: © 2020 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Applibot,Inc. 5. Game Business New RPG game “NieR Re[in]carnation” has started pre-registration on September 24. Planning & Production by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. Development by Applibot, Inc. [New Game] To be released in North America & Europe as well
  36. 36. Anime series based on original IP games of Cygames, Inc. are expanding. 35 2019年10月 放送開始 5. Game Business [New Game] Card battle RPGPlatform: Nintendo Switch(TM) Shadowverse: Champions Battle** UMA MUSUME Pretty Derby** Training simulation Anime Series on TV Shadowverse* Anime Series on TV UMA MUSUME Pretty Derby Season 2**** PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive*** Thai ver. has released following the simplified Chinese ver. Dramatic Anime RPG Nov.5 On Sale To be released in 2020 4月7日より 放送中 Being aired since Apr.7 Available since Sept. 18 To be aired in 2021 To be aired * Anime series “Shadowverse” : © Anime series “Shadowverse” Production Committee and TV Tokyo. Being aired on ABEMA, TV Tokyo Network of 6 channels. ** “Shadowverse: Champions Battle,” anime Series “PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive Season 2,” anime series “UMA MUSUME Pretty Derby” : ©Cygames, Inc. *** “PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive” Thai Version: ©Cygames, Inc. Service provided by: Ini3 Digital PLC Available on iOS/Android **** Anime series “UMA MUSUME Pretty Derby Season 2” : © Anime series “UMA MUSUME Pretty Derby Season 2” Production Committee Anime Series PRINCESS CONNECT! Re:Dive Season 2**
  37. 37. 1 2 3 High hit rate of Cygames, Inc. [Competitive Advantage] More than one successful game title Operation Capability to run long term games 36 5. Game Business
  38. 38. Media 6. Media Business 37
  39. 39. 23.1 28.4 38.2 46.5 57.0 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 [Full Year Sales] Sales were driven by ABEMA. Loss of ABEMA and related businesses reduced.(up 22.6% YoY) 38 6. Media Business *Loss of ABEMA and related businesses: Sum of AbemaTV, Inc., Winticket, Inc., OEN, Inc., AJA, Inc., and Kaeru AbemaTV, Inc. **Segment reclassification in FY2020: Some EC businesses that were included in Internet Advertisement Business has merged and reflected from FY2016. billion yen -7.5 -17.9 -17.2 -16.8 -18.2 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 billion yen FY2019 FY2020 -18.5 -20.6 Loss of ABEMA & related businesses* [Full Year OP]
  40. 40. 6.0 5.6 5.4 6.0 6.4 7.1 7.2 7.6 9.1 9.0 9.3 10.6 11.411.6 11.2 12.2 12.2 13.8 13.3 17.6 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 0.6 -0.01 -3.0 -5.1 -4.4 -4.9 -4.5 -4.0 -3.3 -4.0 -4.7 -5.0 -4.6 -4.3 -4.1 -3.6 -5.0 -4.2 -4.0 -4.6 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 6. Media Business [Quarterly Sales] [Quarterly OP] The upfront investment in PPV service etc. has resulted in the OP of -4.6 billion yen. ABEMA rolled out PPV* service. 17.6 billion yen (grew 1.4x YoY) *PPV: Pay Per View service launched in June 2020. ***Segment reclassification in FY2020: Some EC businesses that were included in Internet Advertisement Business has merged and reflected from FY2016. 39 billion yen billion yen **Quarterly OP: Special incentives in FY2016 and FY2020 are excluded.
  41. 41. What is ABEMA? April 11, 2016 Official launch 40 6. Media Business
  42. 42. 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 2011 2013 2015 2017 2019 41*Media consumption: is calculated average time spent per day of Male and female who are age 15 to 59 and reside in Tokyo. Researched by Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc . TV Average Media Consumption per Day* Time spent on mobile is drastically increasing.[ABEMA] 6. Media Business
  43. 43. OperationUI/UX Production Marketing SportsNews Variety shows Broadcast Technology Internet Program Production *AbemaTV, Inc. announced the issuance of new shares to Dentsu Inc. and Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. through a third-party allocation on October 31, 2018. Shareholding Ratio after TPA: CyberAgent, Inc. 55.2%; TV Asahi Corporation 36.8%; Dentsu Inc. 5.0%; Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. 3.0% AbemaTV, Inc.* has established as a joint venture between CyberAgent, Inc. and TV Asahi corporation. 42 6. Media Business [ABEMA]
  44. 44. [ABEMA] A hybrid entertainment of TV and video “ABEMA” Aimed at young Diverse contents Best TV quality 20 channels 24 hours programming UI・UX adapted to devices Features and Strengths 43 6. Media Business
  45. 45. Variety Show Anime Interest News SPECIAL SPECIAL2 Drama K WORLD HIPHOP Sports News Drama RADIO GOLD Korean, Chinese Fighting Sports Sports Fishing Mar-jong Japanese Chess About 20 Channels Anime LIVE Anime for ALL Breaking News *As of October. 2020 [ABEMA] ABEMA Anime 44 Licensed Original Dplay by Discovery Keirin(Cycle Race) motorcycle race 6. Media Business
  46. 46. 6. Media Business Exceeded 59 million downloads in four and a half years after the launch. Downloads 59M DL April 11 2016 Release 2016 20192017 2018 Apr. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. 2020 Mar. 45 Jun. Sept.
  47. 47. Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar.Jan. Feb. Mar. Apr. May. Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. TVer GYAO! Netflix TVer Amazon Prime Video GYAO! [ABEMA] ABEMA has one of the largest MAUs in the country with many young users. MAU of Video Streaming Services* MAU in teenagers to 20s * *MAU of Video Streaming Services: Based on App Ape, an app analysis tool provided by Fuller, Inc. (as of March 2020) Amazon Prime Video 2019 2019 20202020 Hulu TELASA (Former videopass) Netflix dTV DAZN Paravi U-NEXT Hulu dTV DAZN Paravi U-NEXT TELASA (Former videopass) 46 6. Media Business
  48. 48. 1.18 2.67 2.69 4.75 3.52 5.50 5.68 4.18 5.10 7.29 6.58 5.91 6.23 5.50 6.28 6.79 9.18 7.32 8.55 10.70 10.27 8.43 13.30 10.59 10.05 9.28 12.69 10.38 8.29 11.98 10.87 14.31 14.90 12.53 13.21 10.38 14.56 13.25 14.03 11.42 14.23 12.11 Apr. Jun. Sep. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sep. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sep. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sep. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sep. 472016 2017 2018 2019 10M WAU 2020 ©AbemaTV, Inc. Sports & InterestLive StreamingInformation on COVID-19 A viewing habit of “When something happened, turn on ABEMA” has been developed. WAU remain stable after lifting of the stay-at-home request. 6. Media Business Growth of WAU* [ABEMA] *WAU: Weekly Active Users million
  49. 49. 48©AbemaTV, Inc. 6. Media Business [ABEMA] High-quality shows of ABEMA have been recognized. Two original shows has awarded at the 36th ATP Award TV Grand Prix. Information &Variety Category First Prize “You can’t fool me, Miss Wolfy.” Drama Category Encouragement Prize “In the world where I am the only 17-year-old.”
  50. 50. 49©AbemaTV,Inc. TV Asahi Corporation, “TELASA,” and ABEMA are working on the collaborative project, Japanese remake of the world-famous drama “24*” begun to air. ABEMA exclusive episodes** are also broadcast. *24 JAPAN:© 2020 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Broadcasting has started since October 9, 2020. **ABEMA exclusive episodes: Japan version exclusive episodes are broadcast for ABEMA premium users. 6. Media Business [ABEMA]
  51. 51. 47% 53% Users by GenderUsers by Age Group Users are mainly young people. Teenagers 22% [ABEMA] 50 6. Media Business ♂ ♀ Age 35+ 40% Age 20-34 38% September 2020 September 2020
  52. 52. 43％ *On-demand viewing ratio: Total viewing hours of ABEMAVideo which include both free and paid users. On-demand September 2020 Linear 57％ Time Spent by Linear vs. On-demand [ABEMA] On-demand viewing ratio* has increased. 51 6. Media Business Time Spent by Device SP 69％ TB 8％ PC 12％ TV 10％ September 2020 Time spent watching ABEMA via PC or TV devices have increased.
  53. 53. Number of Programs* Linear 700 Series /month 5,500 Episodes Approx. 1,100 26,000 On-demand (Approx. 600 original episodes**) ** Original: Programs which “ABEMA” produces such as dating reality shows, variety shows, drama, and news. *The Number of programs: As of March 2020. Approx. Approx. Approx. Series Episodes (Approx. 8,000 original episodes**) ABEMA is a hybrid of linear TV and video. The shows broadcast on linear TV are added to the on-demand lineup. [ABEMA] ©AbemaTV, Inc. 52 6. Media Business
  54. 54. TVer GYAO! Advertising User-generated content Professional-createdcontent YouTube niconico Amazon prime video TELASA (Former videopass) Paravi Netflix DAZN Hulu dTV Subscription Video streaming services map* [ABEMA] Revenue streams are “advertising” and “subscription” * Video streaming services map: Made by CyberAgent based on our research on the business model of each video streaming service. (As of March 2020) U-NEXT 53 6. Media Business
  55. 55. 54 80K ABEMA Exclusive: LDH Festival Available since September 28 Special movie co-produced with Toei Video Streaming starts on January 1 Dec. 2017 6. Media Business [ABEMA] 844K subscribers at the end of September. We are aiming to reach 1 million subscribers by the end of December. Exclusive Content on ABEMA Premium“ABEMA Premium” Subscribers Sept. 2020 844K ©AbemaTV, Inc.
  56. 56. FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 55 13.8 6.3 1.9 21.1 0.2 Official Shopping Channel of ABEMA Monthly Subscription Related Businesses *Sales of ABEMA & Related Businesses: Advertising sales include consolidated subsidiary AJA, Inc since FY2019. ©AbemaTV, Inc. 6. Media Business [Sales of ABEMA & Related Businesses* (Full-year)] Increased by approx. 1.5x YoY driven by the growth of related businesses. Ads “ABEMA PPV ONLINE LIVE” Bet on Cycling Online “WINTICKET” billion yen
  57. 57. 56 6. Media Business [ABEMA] Streaming a variety of exclusive live shows on “ABEMA PPV ONLINE LIVE.” July to September Lineup ©AbemaTV, Inc.
  58. 58. 57 Comment Tipping Product Sales Catch-up Replay Time-shift Replay Multi-angle View Voting [ABEMA] Pay-Per-View feature offers not only online live entertainment but also various other functions. Ticket Purchase Comment Feature Features Available Features to be added ©AbemaTV, Inc. 6. Media Business
  59. 59. 58 Upcoming Live Concerts FY2020 3Q FY2020 4Q 2.3 0.1 6. Media Business [ABEMA] Sales of PPV service is growing rapidly. The upcoming event list is ever-expanding. Sales of PPV ©AbemaTV, Inc. billion yen
  60. 60. FY2019 3Q FY2019 4Q FY2020 1Q FY2020 2Q FY2020 3Q FY2020 4Q 0.4 1.7 59 0.8 3.5 7.2 13.7 17x 6. Media Business [ABEMA] The transaction amount of “WINTICKET” is burgeoning, increased by 17x year over year. *Quarterly Transaction Amount: Transaction amount of WinTicket, Inc. that operates internet betting system of Keirin races. (includes loyalty point campaign) billion yen Quarterly Transaction Amount*
  61. 61. 60©AbemaTV [ABEMA] We continue to actively promote collaborations with partner companies. Business Alliance* Partnership Gonosy New Billing Service *Shareholding ratio : CyberAgent, Inc. 55.2%, TV Asahi Corporation 36.8%, Dentsu Inc. 5.0%, Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. 3.0% **Compatible with TV devices : As of the end of April 2020. (adopted models only) 6. Media Business SMART MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS Co., Ltd. Compatible with TV devices** SHARP AQUOS SONY 4K BRAVIA Panasonic VIERA TOSHIBA REGZA Mitsubishi Electric REAL Hisense OSAKA GAS CO.,LTD
  62. 62. Subscription Advertising Related Business etc. Accelerate monetization by related business etc. while increasing advertising and subscription revenues. 2016 Medium and Long-Term Sales Pipeline 2019 [ABEMA] 61 6. Media Business
  63. 63. FY2021 7. FY2021 62
  64. 64. Game Ad Media Make successful games and enhance the operational capability to run long term games Aim to increase sales by maximizing advertising effectiveness Grow ABEMA larger and increase monetization Grow ABEMA as a medium to long-term pillar. 63 7. FY2021
  65. 65. 8．Dividend and Management Index Dividend and Management Index 64
  66. 66. FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 65*CyberAgent Inc. vs Nikkei Stock Average (Nikkei 225): Transition of stock price of CyberAgent vs Nikkei stock avarage. Stock Price of CyberAgent vs Nikkei Stock Average* Total dividend Amount [Return to Shareholders] CyberAgent Nikkei Stock Average 4.14.04.0 3.1 8．Dividend and Management Index We aim to increase stock price over the medium to long-term and pay dividend continually. 4.2 billion yen
  67. 67. ×ROE DOE Dividend Payout Ratio ＝ 株主への経営指標は？ 66 We adopted “DOE* 5% or more” as management index to maintain shareholder returns through dividends or share buybacks, etc. during the investment phase. FY2021 Dividend Payout Ratio: 46.7％-58.3％ Total Dividend Amount: 4.6billion yen (Planned)** [Management Index] *DOE: Dividend on Equity (ROE x Dividend Payout Ratio) **FY2021 Dividend Payout Ratio and Total Dividend Amount: Expected Dividend 37yen x Number of outstanding shares excluding treasury shares as of September 2020 8．Dividend and Management Index 4.4% 5.2% 5.0% 5.2% 5.1% FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 23.1% 100.0% 83.0% 245.2% 64.9% FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 18.9% 5.2% 6.0% 2.1% 7.8% FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 5.1 % 7.8 % 64.9 % Nikkei Average 2.6%
  68. 68. 0 1,000 2,000 3,000 4,000 5,000 6,000 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 67 Share price [unit: yen] [Acquisition of treasury stock] Purchased and retired treasury stocks 4 times. Changes in stock prices Feb. 2002 Acquired treasury stocks worth 1.5 billion yen （Jun. 2004: 1.19 billion yen retired） Nov. 2007 Acquired treasury stocks worth 0.99 billion yen （Sep. 2008: 0.99 billion yen retired） Oct. 2011 Acquired treasury stocks worth 1.99 billion yen Feb. 2013 Acquired treasury stocks worth 4.99 billion yen （Feb. 2013: 4.3 billion yen retired） Apr. 2004 Collapse of Internet bubble Jan. 2006 Livedoor shock Sep. 2008 Influence of subprime crisis May. 2012 Complete gacha shock 8．Dividend and Management Index
  69. 69. 9. Reference Reference 68 • Governance • Quarterly Results (July – September 2020)
  70. 70. 69 Board of Directors Four executive directors include a female director 本体役員室 常務執行役員 9. Reference_ Governance We developed a new structure to strengthen governance and make a clear distinction between management oversight and execution. Corporate Executive Office Managing Executive Officers Executive Officers Four outside directors Eight executive directors who are higher than senior managing executive officers
  71. 71. 70 Outside Director Nominees* [Directors] 9. Reference_ Governance Eight directors include three Audit and Supervisory Committee members. Seven male directors and a female director, of which four are outside directors. Susumu Fujita Representative Director Yusuke Hidaka Director Go Nakayama Director Koichi Nakamura Outside Director Kozo Takaoka Outside Director Female *Director nominees to be discussed at the 23rd annual general meeting of shareholders to be held on December 11, 2020. Members of Audit and Supervisory Committee** Toko Shiotsuki Director Standing member of Audit and Supervisory Committee Isao Numata Outside Director Masao Horiuchi Outside Director **Audit and Supervisory Committee members are approved for two-year term at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2019. Outside Outside Outside
  72. 72. 71 9. Reference_ Governance [Executive officers]
  73. 73. 72 9. Reference_ Governance [Executive officers]
  74. 74. 74.0 74.6 76.4 85.6 86.5 93.3 89.5 101.8 97.9 109.5 104.4 107.5 110.8 117.3 113.6 111.7 115.6 129.1 112.8 120.8 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Billion Yen [Consolidated Sales] 73 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results Sales were 120.8 billion yen, up 8.1% year over year.
  75. 75. 12.9 11.2 8.3 4.2 6.3 7.9 6.5 9.8 8.2 11.4 6.8 3.6 5.3 8.6 9.4 7.4 7.7 12.4 8.2 5.3 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 [Consolidated OP] 5.3 billion yen, down 27.8% year over year Billion Yen 74 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results
  76. 76. 4.4 4.4 6.5 9.9 9.1 7.9 6.7 8.1 7.0 7.1 6.8 8.1 9.9 6.1 5.3 5.8 7.8 7.3 6.4 8.2 5.0 5.5 5.5 5.3 6.1 6.8 6.6 7.9 6.8 7.7 7.6 8.5 8.0 8.5 7.6 8.6 7.1 8.4 7.2 8.7 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.7 1.8 1.8 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.1 2.1 2.1 1.4 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.2 1.2 1.3 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.7 1.4 1.7 3.5 3.5 3.9 4.4 4.9 5.0 5.3 5.8 6.3 6.4 6.8 7.3 7.5 6.8 7.0 7.0 7.7 7.0 6.5 7.3 3.1 1.4 15.6 16.0 18.7 25.6 23.0 22.6 21.6 24.9 23.1 24.6 24.5 27.3 28.9 25.0 23.4 25.0 26.3 26.9 23.7 29.7 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Special incentives Other* Sales related costs Office costs Personnel Advertisement cost [SG&A Expenses] 29.7 billion yen in Q4. *Other: Outsourcing expenses, R&D expenses, entertainment expenses etc. Billion Yen 75 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results
  77. 77. 494 499 578 596 622 624 681 660 667 703 753 767 830 802 844 798 780 754 791 804 1,392 1,401 1,530 1,539 1,560 1,633 1,802 1,778 1,758 1,754 1,822 1,900 1,881 1,894 1,964 1,883 1,819 1,786 1,903 1,871 1,149 1,139 1,215 1,253 1,272 1,267 1,330 1,346 1,347 1,349 1,459 1,453 1,522 1,554 1,644 1,612 1,643 1,670 1,786 1,826 263 266 259 267 285 301 357 406 406 425 501 503 490 487 601 608 596 578 603 605 303 297 290 297 296 310 335 336 344 330 352 350 372 362 369 370 366 362 370 374 22 21 22 19 19 18 18 17 15 15 15 15 14 12 11 11 11 12 14 13 3,623 3,623 3,894 3,971 4,054 4,153 4,523 4,543 4,537 4,576 4,902 4,988 5,109 5,111 5,433 5,282 5,215 5,162 5,467 5,493 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 Investment Development Headquarters Other Game Internet Ad Media [No. of Employees] Total headcount was 5,493 at the end of September. headcount 76 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results *Segment reclassification in FY2020: The change is applied from FY2019 retrospectively.
  78. 78. [PL] *Net profit: Profit attributable to shareholders of parent. Affected by the fact that AbemaTV, Inc. is exempted from consolidated tax payment, and non-controlling equity interest (minority interest) of Cygames, Inc. 77 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results million yen FY2020 4Q Jul-Sept. 2020 FY2019 4Q Jul-Sept. 2019 YoY FY2020 3Q Apr-Jun. 2020 QoQ 　Net Sales 120,858 111,759 8.1% 112,854 7.1% 　Gross profit 35,157 32,494 8.2% 32,003 9.9% 　SG&A expenses 29,788 25,062 18.9% 23,724 25.6% 　Operating profit 5,369 7,431 -27.8% 8,279 -35.2% 　OPM 4.4% 6.6% -2.2pt 7.3% -2.9pt 　Ordinary profit 5,399 7,319 -26.2% 8,229 -34.4% 　Extraordinary income 0 881 -99.9% 7 -93.3% 　Extraordinary loss 255 5,183 -95.1% 3,009 -91.5% Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 5,144 3,018 70.5% 5,228 -1.6% 　Net profit* 729 -82 ー 1,118 -34.8%
  79. 79. million yen End of Sept 2020 End of Sept 2019 YoY End of June 2020 QoQ 　Current assets 203,674 168,662 20.8% 181,182 12.4% 　Cash deposits 102,368 84,565 21.1% 90,425 13.2% 　Fixed assets 57,047 56,172 1.6% 54,629 4.4% 　Total assets 260,766 224,876 16.0% 235,860 10.6% 　Current liabilities 87,867 70,749 24.2% 71,661 22.6% （Income tax payable） 9,458 7,014 34.8% 5,946 59.1% 　Fixed liabilities 45,220 43,774 3.3% 43,836 3.2% Shareholders' equity 78,466 74,015 6.0% 77,786 0.9% 　Net Assets 127,678 110,352 15.7% 120,362 6.1% [BS] 78 9. Reference_ Quarterly Results
  80. 80. Aiming to be a company with medium to long-term supporters
  81. 81. CyberAgent Places Top Three in Seven Categories in Gaming, Internet & Software Sector of the "All-Japan Executive Team 2020" The ranking is provided by Institutional Investor, a leading international business-to-business publisher. 349 investors and portfolio managers and analysts from 189 voter firms participated in this survey, nominating a total of 490 companies across 24 sectors. 61 of those companies were granted the coveted Most Honored Company recognition by ranking in two or more of these categories. · Most Honored Company – Gaming, Internet & Software sector - Second place · Best CEOs - Third place (Combined) - Susumu Fujita · Best CFOs - Third place (Combined), First place (Buy-side) - Go Nakayama · Best IR Professionals - First place (Combined), Second place (Buy-side) – Sonoko Miyakawa · Best IR Programs - First place (Combined), Second place (Buy-side) · Best IR Team - Second place (Combined), First place (Buy-side) · Best ESG - Second place (Combined) Recognitions 80
  82. 82. https://www.cyberagent.co.jp/en/ir/library/annual/ Integrated Report CyberAgent Way 2019 Click!! Integrated Report CyberAgent Way 2019 This year’s integrated report has a special feature on our value creation system that supports CyberAgent’s sustainable growth. In addition to financial information, it covers a wide range of ESG information, including information security initiatives. View or download the original report at our investor website. 81 The financial results of FY2021 Q1 are scheduled to be released at 3pm or later on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. “CyberAgent Way 2019” won the Silver award in PDF Version of Annual Report: Internet Service Provider category at the 2020 ARC Awards hosted by MerComm Inc.

×