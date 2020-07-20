Successfully reported this slideshow.
Patisserie / Take Away Bags
Patisserie/Take Away Bags - PrintedPaperGiftBags.co.uk

Check more design: https://www.printedpapergiftbags.co.uk/paper-carrier-bags/patisserie-take-away-bags

  2. 2. Patisserie/Take Away Bags FPT726MK - Medium Brown Take Away Bags - Landscape - 260 x 245 x 175 mm Product Code : MK726FPT, Type no : 375 Colour : Brown Size(WxHxG) : 260 x 245 x 175 mm (10.24 x 9.65 x 6.89 inch) Lamination : N/A Thickness : 100gsm Kraft Paper Handle : Brown Flat Tape Handles Shape : Landscape Pack Quantity : 250 Pieces Pack Weight : 8.00 kilo Carton Size : 39x39x28 mm
  3. 3. Patisserie/Take Away Bags FPT728MK - Medium White Take Away Bags - Landscape - 260 x 245 x 175 mm Product Code : MK728FPT, Type no : 377 Colour : White Size(WxHxG) : 260 x 245 x 175 mm (10.24 x 9.65 x 6.89 inch) Lamination : N/A Thickness : 100gsm Kraft Paper Handle : White Flat Tape Handles Shape : Landscape Pack Quantity : 250 Pieces Pack Weight : 8.00 kilo Carton Size : 39x39x28 mm
  4. 4. Patisserie/Take Away Bags FPT729MK - Medium White Take Away Bags - Landscape - 320 x 245 x 180 mm Product Code : MK729FPT, Type no : 378 Colour : White Size(WxHxG) : 320 x 245 x 180 mm (12.6 x 9.65 x 7.09 inch) Lamination : N/A Thickness : 100gsm Kraft Paper Handle : White Flat Tape Handles Shape : Landscape Pack Quantity : 250 Pieces Pack Weight : 8.00 kilo Carton Size : 39x39x28 mm
  5. 5. Patisserie/Take Away Bags FPT727LK - Large Brown Take Away Bags - Landscape - 320 x 245 x 220 mm Product Code : LK727FPT, Type no : 376 Colour : Brown Size(WxHxG) : 320 x 245 x 220 mm (12.60 x 9.65 x 8.66 inch) Lamination : N/A Thickness : 100gsm Kraft Paper Handle : Brown Flat Tape Handles Shape : Landscape Pack Quantity : 250 Pieces Pack Weight : 10.00 kilo Carton Size : 39x39x34 mm
  6. 6. Patisserie/Take Away Bags FPT730LK - Large White Take Away Bags - Landscape - 320 x 245 x 220 mm Product Code : LK730FPT, Type no : 379 Colour : White Size(WxHxG) : 320 x 245 x 220 mm (12.6 x 9.65 x 8.66 inch) Lamination : N/A Thickness : 100gsm Kraft Paper Handle : White Flat Tape Handles Shape : Landscape Pack Quantity : 250 Pieces Pack Weight : 10.00 kilo Carton Size : 39x39x34 mm
