Punjab livestock policy_4qpkh (1)

1 Livestock & Dairy Development The Policy Papers GOVERNMENT OF THE PUNJAB LIVESTOCK & DAIRY DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT
2 Tables of Content Acknowledgement 6 Preface 8 Executive Summary 10 1. INTRODUCTION 12 1.1. The Resource Base 12 1.2. The...
3 3. AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF PROVINCIAL LIVESTOCK POLICY 31 3.1. The Development Framework 31 3.1.1. Sustainable Livestock ...
4 4.5.2. The Breeding Plan 43 4.5.3. The Breeding Policy & Rules 44 4.6. Preferred Areas of HR Development 44 4.7. Special...
5 7.8.3. Ostrich Farming 61 7.9. The Role of Exporter Redefined 62 7.10. The International Trade Protocols 62 8. THE COMMU...
6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The Public Policy formulation is a very tedious job from any yardstick. It is more challenging when ther...
7 Special thanks are due to Dr. Usman Tahir, Assistant Chief P&E and Dr. Muhammad Ikram, Planning Officer, P&E, who with c...
8 PREFACE Punjab is the largest province, population wise (both human and animal), of Pakistan. It is the biggest contribu...
9 farmers. The roles of PAMCO and PLDDB are being re-defined in the same context. PAMCO will focus on the capacity buildin...
10 Executive Summary The Agriculture Sector contributes 21 % of GDP of Pakistan, which consumes 46% of direct labour force...
11 models left only one sector growing rudderlessly i.e. HR pool of higher educated livestock professionals, who in the ab...
12 Chapter 1 INTRODUCTION The Agriculture Sector contributes 21% of GDP of Pakistan, which consumes 46% of direct labour f...
13 In August, there comes the rainy season, subsiding the hardest part of the summer but cooler weather does not come unti...
14 the Punjab. Does this situation allow us the grading as per age/ weight of animals or cover quarantine issues while mov...
15 There is vacuum in area of disease control, curative health standards, livestock medicine, including country medicines,...
16 Budgetary allocations indicate heavy investment on the following: 17.307 127.233 4.321 231.026 94.899 776.599 48.67 351...
17 THE OUTCOME The public sector claims artificial insemination (A.I.) of 1.8 million animals and the private sector 2.3 m...
18 Chapter 2 MAJOR CHALLENGES 2.1. THE PUBLIC POLICY FRAMEWORK The biggest challenge and also the argument regarding Const...
19 2. Curative Regime, comprising of:- a. Invasive procedures (surgery etc.) b. Non-invasive (antibiotics etc.) The preven...
20 2. Increasing awareness amongst the end users that there is a cost for goods and services, if sustainability of the sup...
21 selected for the purpose was on the basis of the convenience of the organizers and not that of the breeder. An in-depth...
22 animals including milk-producing animals. Medium and large size producers are mostly located in peri-urban areas having...
23 resulted in overall higher-than-targeted agricultural lending of Rs. 336.2 billion in FY13 and Rs. 391.4 billon in FY14...
24 2.6. THE PRODUCTION FRAMEWORK The production framework is replete with many issues that are keeping the livestock & dai...
25 of more than 6%. A Frisean cow producing more liters of milk but with half of the fat content cannot have a comparison ...
26 days at Eid. In the absence of processing industry other restrictions, huge volume of some by-products go in wastage wh...
27 2.6.12. QUALITY ASSURANCE AND REGISTRATION The absence of quality assurance and registration apparatus of medicines and...
28 2.6.15. THE BREEDING FRAMEWORKS The breeding services despite consuming major chunk of the budget did not produce desir...
29 2.6.15.2. THE SEMEN PRODUCTION UNITS The Semen production units are in the public as well as in the private sector. Due...
30 2.6.16.1. THE LIVESTOCK EXPERIMENT STATIONS There are 28 Livestock Experiment Stations/ Farms, including 9 poultry rese...
31 Chapter 3 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF PROVINCIAL LIVESTOCK POLICY 3.1. THE DEVELOPMENT FRAMEWORK Sustainable development of ...
32 capability of different layers across processing supply chain for creating enabling environment in support of informal ...
33 market tapping potential business opportunities, by helping provide access to the productive capital. 3.2. THE MARKET L...
34 3.3.2 DISEASE PREVENTION Disease prevention is an area that needs to encompass a host of related domains. 3.3.2.1 DISEA...
35 3.3.3 FOOD AND NUTRITION Feed means the balanced feed. Nutrition means the appropriate mix of nutrients as per the need...
36 asset managers by the Veterinary Universities. A major review of curriculum and admission policy would be required. For...
37 3.5.2 CONTROL OF ZOONOTIC DISEASES A considerable number of infectious diseases in humans are of zoonotic origin. Gover...
38 carcass ending up as unwholesome meat at some sale point for unwanted human consumption. It will also be viable from an...
39 Chapter 4 FOOD SECURITY Livestock provides natural capital such as meat, milk, wool, hide, rangeland and pasture; finan...
40 4. Subsidize production of packaging materials and customized machinery for the silage packaging will be promoted. 5. C...
41 Sr. No. COMMON NAME BOTANICAL NAME 1 Kikar Acacia nilotica 2 Jaman Eugenia jambolana 3 Sohanjana Moringa oleifera 4 Seh...
42 4.4 SOCIO-ECONOMIC SECURITY OF THE PRODUCER Livestock is not simple economics in the backdrop of Punjab’s culture. It i...
