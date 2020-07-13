Fly newsletter for pak. urdu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫ر‬‫پولٹ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فارموںرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫پررقابورپانار(ن‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ٹ‬) ‫جونر‬2020
2 ‫پاکستانرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫عامرطوررپرررپا‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫روایل‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ن‬‫جا‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫اں‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گھ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫ڈوم‬ ‫م...
3 ‫آپر‬‫ےکرفارمرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ےسرمتعلقرمسائل‬ ‫گندگ‬‫تکل‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ف‬‫النا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫کو‬‫انسانوں‬‫اور‬ ‫جانوروں‬...
4 ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ےکرداخےلرکورروک‬‫ر‬‫ی‬ ‫کھ‬‫ر‬ ‫بند‬ ‫دروازے‬‫ی‬ ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ک‬‫کھڑ‬، ‫دروازوں‬ ‫کو‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫و‬ ،‫ی‬‫نٹ‬...
5 ‫سفارشات‬ ‫مکھ‬ ‫بالغ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫گ‬‫انتہا‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫نسل‬ ‫ش‬‫اـ‬‫ز‬‫اف‬‫م‬ ‫صورت‬‫ی‬‫غ‬ ‫عالج‬‫ٹ‬‫صورت‬ ‫اس‬‫اور‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫...
6 ‫ائع‬‫ر‬‫فوٹورےکرذ‬ https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Housefly_(Musca_domestica).jpg (House fly) https://commons.w...
  1. 1. 1 ‫ر‬‫پولٹ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫فارموںرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫پررقابورپانار(ن‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ز‬‫و‬‫ر‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ٹ‬) ‫جونر‬2020 Olivier Sparagano, Ph.D. Denis Yau, BVM, M.Sc. Jeffery Ho, Ph.D. Sabir Hussain, DVM Abrar Hussain, DVM, M.Phil. Annunziata Giangaspero, DVM, Ph.D.
  2. 2. 2 ‫پاکستانرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫عامرطوررپرررپا‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫روایل‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ن‬‫جا‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫اں‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گھ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫ڈوم‬ ‫مسکا‬‫ی‬‫سٹ‬‫ی‬‫کا‬ ‫م‬ ‫پاکستان‬‫ی‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫عام‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫سب‬ ‫گھر‬‫ی‬‫لو‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫اں‬‫م‬ ‫مادہ‬ ‫واےل‬ ‫ے‬‫ن‬ ‫ڑ‬‫س‬ ‫ے‬‫گلن‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ز‬‫اف‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫کرت‬‫نسل‬‫ہ‬‫ی‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫یل‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ہوا‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫کال‬‫ی‬‫فور‬‫ی‬‫ڈ‬‫ی‬ ‫دھول‬‫پر‬‫طور‬ ‫عام‬‫ڑ‬‫مٹ‬‫ڑ‬‫پولٹ‬‫اور‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫کوڑے‬‫ےک‬‫ی‬‫پا‬‫ی‬‫جات‬‫ہ‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ف‬‫ی‬‫ش‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫کوفگڈ‬‫س‬‫ی‬ ‫اب‬‫ر‬‫خ‬‫غذات‬‫م‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫اج‬‫ی‬‫پا‬‫ی‬‫جات‬‫ہ‬ ‫ر‬‫ڈر‬‫ی‬‫ن‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫سائ‬‫ی‬‫کوڈ‬‫ی‬‫ڈ‬‫ی‬ ‫ڑ‬‫پولٹ‬‫پر‬‫طور‬ ‫عام‬‫ی‬‫س‬‫ی‬‫ور‬‫ی‬‫ج‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫پا‬‫ی‬‫جات‬‫ہ‬ ! ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫مکھی‬‫ں‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫کورروکناراوررپھنس‬‫ار‬‫ر‬‫نارربڑھت‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ہوئ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫پ‬‫ی‬‫ر‬ ‫ے‬‫شائ‬
  3. 3. 3 ‫آپر‬‫ےکرفارمرم‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ےسرمتعلقرمسائل‬ ‫گندگ‬‫تکل‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ف‬‫النا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫کو‬‫انسانوں‬‫اور‬ ‫جانوروں‬‫ی‬‫شان‬‫کرنا‬ ‫زر‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫منہ‬‫ی‬‫ےع‬‫اث‬‫ر‬‫ج‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫کرنا‬‫منتقل‬ ‫م‬ ‫انسانوں‬‫اور‬ ‫پرندوں‬‫ی‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫مار‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫بننا‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫کا‬ ‫بر‬ ‫اور‬‫ائلرز‬‫ر‬‫ب‬‫ی‬‫ڈر‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫انڈوں‬‫پ‬‫ی‬‫داوار‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫کیم‬ ‫مکیھ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫رزندگ‬ ِ‫احل‬‫ر‬‫ےکرم‬ ‫ذر‬‫ی‬‫عہ‬ : https://thepoultrysite.com/articles/fly-management-surveillance-and-control ‫ائشرگاہ‬‫ز‬‫اف‬‫ر‬‫ی‬ ‫ڑ‬‫پولٹ‬‫ی‬‫م‬ ‫ڑ‬‫لٹ‬ ‫ےک‬‫ی‬‫تقر‬‫ی‬‫با‬75‫ےس‬80‫نیم‬ ٪‫ہوت‬‫مکیھ‬ ‫کہ‬‫جو‬ ، ‫ہ‬‫گ‬‫آباد‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫و‬‫ل‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫ے‬‫ن‬‫بڑھا‬‫ن‬ ‫انتہات‬‫۔‬‫ہ‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫موزوں‬
  4. 4. 4 ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ےکرداخےلرکورروک‬‫ر‬‫ی‬ ‫کھ‬‫ر‬ ‫بند‬ ‫دروازے‬‫ی‬ ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ک‬‫کھڑ‬، ‫دروازوں‬ ‫کو‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫و‬ ،‫ی‬‫نٹ‬‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ی‬‫شن‬‫روک‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫ے‬‫ہون‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫اخوں‬‫ر‬‫سو‬‫ی‬ ‫د‬ ‫نکال‬ ‫ے‬‫انڈ‬ ‫ہون‬ ‫ڑ‬‫ٹون‬ ‫اور‬ )‫چوہ‬ ، ‫ے‬‫(پرند‬‫جانور‬ ‫مردہ‬ ‫انہ‬‫ز‬‫رو‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫مرغ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫باقاعدگ‬ ‫ڑ‬‫لٹ‬ ‫کا‬‫کر‬‫صاف‬ ‫ےس‬‫ی‬‫ں‬ ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ر‬‫آباد‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫گ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬ ‫ے‬ ‫ائ‬‫ر‬‫نگ‬‫ر‬‫ول‬‫اوررکنٹ‬ ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫رواےلررنگداررپ‬ ‫ے‬‫کورپکڑن‬‫ی‬‫نل‬ ‫ا‬‫ی‬‫کولوج‬‫ی‬‫کل‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫پ‬ ‫مکیھ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫ل‬ ‫الروارےکرل‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫شکار‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫مکیھ‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫کاراستعمال‬ ‫ن‬‫ی‬‫سون‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ٹ‬‫و‬‫ی‬‫پ‬‫ی‬‫نس‬ ‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ٹرٹ‬‫لٹرالـ‬‫اوارـ‬‫الٹ‬‫ی‬‫پ‬ ‫ر‬‫و‬‫الر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ڈ‬‫سائ‬‫ر‬‫اورربالغ‬‫ر‬‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ےسر‬‫متعلقرعالج‬ ‫سل‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫نام‬ ‫اور‬‫ی‬‫ات‬‫ڈھ‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫مادوں‬‫ٹ‬‫پر‬ ‫ڈ‬‫ی‬‫لٹام‬‫ی‬‫ٹ‬‫ی‬‫ن‬،‫ی‬‫ا‬ : ‫بالغرمکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫ےکرلی‬ ‫گنفاسف‬‫آر‬‫ی‬‫ٹس‬ ‫سائروزم‬‫ے‬‫ی‬، ‫بزنورون‬ ‫لو‬ ِ‫ڈ‬ ، : ‫ر‬‫الروارےکرلی‬ ‫پ‬‫ٹ‬‫پروکس‬‫ی‬‫ف‬‫ے‬‫ی‬ ‫ائفلمورون‬‫ر‬‫ٹ‬ ،
  5. 5. 5 ‫سفارشات‬ ‫مکھ‬ ‫بالغ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫گ‬‫انتہا‬‫ی‬‫گ‬‫نسل‬ ‫ش‬‫اـ‬‫ز‬‫اف‬‫م‬ ‫صورت‬‫ی‬‫غ‬ ‫عالج‬‫ٹ‬‫صورت‬ ‫اس‬‫اور‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫م‬‫ی‬‫الرو‬‫ی‬‫سڈل‬‫ک‬‫استعمال‬ ‫عالج‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ز‬ ‫جانا‬‫ی‬‫ادہ‬‫ہ‬ ‫موزوں‬‫۔‬ ‫ے‬‫انسات‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫بالغوں‬‫گ‬‫جانوروں‬ ‫اور‬‫ہ‬ ‫دہ‬ ‫نقصان‬ ‫لن‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫صحت‬‫ی‬‫ماحول‬ ، ‫لہذا‬ ‫۔‬‫ی‬‫ات‬ ‫ے‬‫انسات‬‫اور‬ ‫جانوروں‬‫ک‬، ‫لن‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫ے‬‫بچن‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫نقصان‬ ‫واےل‬ ‫ے‬‫پہنچن‬ ‫کو‬‫صحت‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫ی‬‫ات‬‫طر‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ڑ‬‫کنٹ‬‫ی‬‫قوں‬ ‫(ک‬‫ڑ‬‫ٹ‬‫ے‬‫ادو‬ ‫مار‬‫ی‬‫ات‬)‫ک‬‫محدود‬ ‫تک‬ ‫کم‬‫ےس‬ ‫کم‬‫کو‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫۔‬‫چاہن‬ ‫جانا‬ ‫مکیھ‬‫گ‬‫ےکل‬ ‫ے‬‫بچن‬ ‫ےس‬ ‫احمت‬‫ز‬‫م‬‫ن‬‫ادو‬ ‫شدہ‬ ‫استعمال‬‫ی‬‫ات‬‫ہم‬‫ی‬‫شہ‬‫گ‬‫کالسوں‬‫مختلف‬‫ے‬‫ہوت‬ ‫چاہئ‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫م‬ ‫فارم‬ ‫ےک‬ ‫آپ‬‫ی‬‫مکھ‬ ‫موجود‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫گ‬‫گ‬‫ان‬ ‫اور‬ ‫سم‬ ِ‫ق‬‫ح‬‫ی‬‫ات‬‫ی‬‫ات‬‫صح‬ ‫ے‬‫جانن‬ ‫کو‬‫ی‬‫ح‬‫مداخلت‬ ‫پر‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ےس‬ "‫نظر‬ ‫نقطہ‬ ‫"مربوط‬‫اور‬ ‫ے‬‫کرن‬‫ق‬ ‫کم‬‫ی‬‫مت‬‫ہ‬ ‫ہون‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫نتائج‬ ‫موثر‬ ‫پر‬‫ی‬‫۔‬ ‫مکھ‬‫ی‬‫وں‬‫ر‬‫ر‬‫رک‬ ‫ے‬‫ولرکرن‬‫کورکنٹ‬‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ر‬‫ی‬‫ر‬‫ہم‬‫ی‬‫شہ‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ی‬‫ک‬‫ر‬‫ماہررگ‬‫ر‬‫مددراورر‬ ‫وررل‬ ‫ے‬‫مشورہرض‬‫ر‬‫ی‬
  6. 6. 6 ‫ائع‬‫ر‬‫فوٹورےکرذ‬ https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Housefly_(Musca_domestica).jpg (House fly) https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bluebottle_fly_2.jpg (Bluebottle fly) https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Clogmia_albipunctata_(Drain_fly),_Ravels,_Belgium.jpg (Drain fly) https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Flesh_Fly_(28674313734).jpg (Flesh fly) ‫اکنول‬‫ی‬‫جمنٹ‬ Professor Olivier Sparagano, Ph.D. Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health, City University of Hong Kong, PR China olivier.sparagano@cityu.edu.hk Dr Denis Yau, BVM, M.Sc. Centre for Applied One Health and Research and Policy Advice, City University of Hong Kong, PR China denisyau@cityu.edu.hk Dr Jeffery Ho, Ph.D. Department of Infectious Diseases and Public Health, City University of Hong Kong, PR China jeffeho@cityu.edu.hk Dr Sabir Hussain, DVM Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pakistan sabiruvas@gmail.com Professor Annunziata Giangaspero, DVM, Ph.D. Department of Science of Agriculture, Food and Environment, University of Foggia, Italy. annunziata.giangaspero@unifg.it

