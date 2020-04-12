Final covid policy paper

Dear Stakeholders,







The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has been playing its pivotal role in indicating the required strategies to the Government for Livestock and Food related sectors. UVAS Business School has a dedicated center named CAPRIL (Center for Applied Policy Research in Livestock), which has been producing various policy papers and briefs for helping the Government to shape its policies.







The current threat of COVID-19 has devastating effects on the overall food supply chain due to recent containment measures. The CAPRIL has produced a policy paper entitled “COVID-19 and Challenges of Food Security Related to Livestock Sector of Pakistan”. This paper briefly encompasses the following burning points:







1. What is the current and imminent situation of food security in Pakistan under COVID-19?



2. What are the effects of COVID-19 on the Livestock sector, poverty, and food security?



3. What are the required policy measures for safeguarding the Livestock sector to ensure food security?







It is expected that this policy paper will help our policymakers to devise and implement required policies related to Livestock and Poultry sectors, which will ultimately ensure food security in Pakistan.







The said policy paper is attached for your information with a request to help us out by playing your specific role on relevant forums to ensure the food security of Pakistan under COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, your kind feedback will be welcomed.







Hope for a food secured Pakistan!









