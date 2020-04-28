Engagement success secrets for life events templates

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Birthday Wishes for Effective Engagement May your birthday and every day be filled with the warmth of sunshine, the happiness of smiles, the sounds of laughter, the feeling of love and the sharing of good cheer. I hope you have a wonderful day and that the year ahead is filled with much love, many wonderful surprises and gives you lasting memories that you will cherish in all the days ahead. Happy Birthday. On this special day, i wish you all the very best, all the joy you can ever have and may you be blessed abundantly today, tomorrow and the days to come! May you have a fantastic birthday and many more to come… HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!! May your birthday be filled with many happy hours and your life with many happy birthdays. HAPPY BIRTHDAY !! Well, you are another year older and you haven’t changed a bit. That’s great because you are perfect just the way you are. Happy Birthday. Take a day off to celebrate you birthday. Take a year off and tell people you are younger. Happy Birthday. When the world works right, good things happen to and for good people and you are definitely good people. Happy Birthday! Wishing you all the great things in life, hope this day will bring you an extra share of all that makes you happiest. Happy Birthday. I hope that you have the greatest birthday ever from the moment you open your eyes in the morning until they close late at night. Happy Birthday I’ve got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that you get better looking every year. Happy Birthday. I wish that I could be the greatest friend in the world, but there is no way to be a better friend than you are. Happy Birthday. You will soon start a new phase of life! But that can wait until you are older. Enjoy another year of being young. Happy Birthday.
  2. 2. The whole world might want to send you a special birthday greeting, but for the time being, you can make do with mine. Happy Birthday. Happy Birthday. Wishing you more glorious and wonderful years on the surface of the earth – or wherever you might be. May life’s brightest joys illuminate your path, and may each day’s journey bring you closer to your dreams! HAPPY BIRTHDAY Happy Birthday. I hope that you will have a truly marvelous and joyous day with family and friends. I Hope You Have An Amazing Day Because You Are Amazing! Thinking of you on your birthday, and wishing you all the best! I hope it is as fantastic as you are, you deserve the best and nothing less. May your days always be full of sunshine and rain, waterfalls and deserts, butterflies and bees and everything else that life has to offer. Happy Birthday. The happiest person is the person who thinks the most interesting thoughts and we grow happier as we grow older. Happy Birthday. A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are – even if you are getting older. Happy Birthday. You will soon start a new phase of life! But that can wait until you are older. Enjoy another year of being young. Happy Birthday. Hope you dance the night away or at least watch people dancing late into the night, or stay awake or whatever. Happy Birthday. Some people like sunday, Some people like monday, However i just like only one day, Its your birthday? Happy Birthday! In soft gleaming of stars….may all ur dreams come true,may evry star of every night bring love and joy to youHappy Birthday . You can spend hundreds on birthdays,thousands on festivals,lakhs on weddings,but to celebrate all you have to spend is your TIME…. It's a nice feeling when you know that someone likes you,someone thinks about you,someone needs you;but it feels much better when you know that someone never ever forgets your birthday.“HAPPY BIRTHDAY“.
  3. 3. The perfect recipe for your year ahead should be 20 percent love mixed with 30 percent luck. Add on top 20 percent courage and garnish it with 30 percent health. Say cheers to life and have a Happy Birthday! Wishing my friend a beautiful day Hopes and dreams I’m sending your way May all be good and all come true On this very special day for you! Do you know why I never need to ask for any blessings from God? That’s because He has given me friends like you! Happy Birthday to you dear friend. For Very Close Friends Birthday Wishes You are my friend. You are always there for me, supporting me, encouraging me , listening to me and all those other things that friends do. Happy Birthday Friend. When God created friends, He made them in your image… the best friend anyone can ever have. Happy birthday! You’re wonderful. As my friend, you’re simply amazing. you’re, well, perfect. Happy birthday! You’re one today…You’re finally allowed to have your birthday cake and eat it — with your hands. Happy birthday! You are such a special friend, Who deserves a special day, For being who you are and Bringing joy in every way. You make me smile and laugh, with everything you do, So today I get to send A special Birthday wish to you! Happy birthday to you, Even though I wish it earlier i dun care. Don't forget about our friendship that we’ve shared. Special friends are a rare find, but am I glad that you are one of mine! Happy Birthday to a friend I’ll never forget!
  4. 4. Condolence Messages Nobody can understand how hard a separation is… You and your family are in my heart and mind. Please accept my condolences. My condolences on the passing of your love one. It’s terrible to hear about your loss and I express my sincere sympathy to you and your family. I am deeply saddened by the loss that you and your family have encountered. My condolences. My deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. May God give you the peace that you seek. May my condolences bring you comfort and may my prayers ease the pain of this loss. I offer you my thoughts, prayers and well-wishes during this dark time in your life. I extend my deepest sympathies to you and your family. May the soul of your love one be at peace . I am deeply saddened by the news of your loss. I pray that God will grant you the strength. My most sincere condolences. I can’t imagine what you must be feeling right now, but I want you to know that we are just a phone call away. My heartfelt condolences. Please accept my condolences, just know that I am here for you, please don’t hesitate to reach out, especially during this difficult time.
  5. 5. May care and love of those around you provide comfort and peace to get you through the days ahead. My most sincere condolences. I hope that our Lord brings you and your family the much-needed peace during this sad time. My condolences to you and your family. I am honored and blessed to have known your uncle. He was truly a blessing in my life and I will miss him. My condolences. Prayers and fond memories are what we have to remember our dearly departed. My most heartfelt condolences. Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May she rest in peace! A good heart has stopped beating, a good soul ascended to heaven. We part with our beloved grandfather in pain. May our Lord bless and comfort you and your family during this time of grief. Please accept my sincere condolences. We will never forget you. We will pray for your love one as others prayed for us in our difficult times. R.I.P. May God give an eternal rest to your love one. I am truly sorry to hear of the loss of your mother. Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you. My heartfelt condolences go out to you and your family. I will surely miss the presence of a truly loveable and kind person. A prayer, a flower, a candle and sad tears of pain on your grave, our dear grandfather
  6. 6. May God forgive and accept her soul into the Garden of Eden, near the throne of whom she seek and loved! Condolences to the bereaved family. My tears are flowing for a friend, a great girl. God rest her soul in peace! In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to you our heartfelt condolences. May God comfort you and your loved ones. I know that what you are going through right now is very difficult, just know that I am here for you. I am truly sorry for your loss. I would like to offer you and your family our deepest and most sincere condolences and may the soul of your grandfather rest in peace. Words may not suffice to express the heartfelt sorrow that I feel for the passing of your love one. Please accept my condolences. We just want you to know that we are really sorry to hear about your loss. R.I.P. The loss of someone dear to us is never easy :(… If there is anything I can do, please don’t hesitate to let me know. My condolences. In these moments of loss, words are useless. God rest your love one’s soul in peace and the angels to always be there with you! A beautiful soul, full of love and faith, ascended to heaven, away from us, but closer to God, leaving loneliness and sadness. Words cannot describe what I am feeling. I give my condolences to the entire family. God rest her soul.
  7. 7. A person that departs from this earth never truly leaves, for they are still alive in our hearts, through us, they live on. My condolences. We are deeply saddened by your loss, may our prayers guide your love one’s soul to our to the BEST place in Heaven. Sincere condolences! We are deeply saddened by the news of your love one’s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. May the love and mercy of our Lord be bestowed upon you and your family during this unfortunate time. My most sincere condolences. We pray that the God to care the souls of those left desolated after the tragic disappearance. May the soul of the dearly departed rest in peace. Our condolences. May fond memories of your love one bring you comfort during this hard time in your life. My heart and prayers go out to you and your family. When we lose a loved one here on earth, we gain an angel in heaven that watches over us. Our most sincere condolences to you. Sincere condolences to the families grieving the immeasurable loss they suffered. Please accept my condolences. At this difficult time in your life, we pray that God will grant you the peace that you need to get through this. Sincere condolences! Our souls are hardened of pain on hearing of the unfair disappearance, we knew, appreciated and admired! God rest his soul.
  8. 8. No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. But take comfort in knowing that he is now resting in the arms of God’s merciful blessings. We are deeply pained and words are of no help in expressing the sorrow we feel at this moment. Sincere condolences! Please accept my heartfelt condolences, words cannot begin to express the sadness you are feeling right now, God rest his soul. I cannot even begin to understand what you’re going through right now, but I would like to offer my prayers and condolences. We lost a great friend, but the universe received a new beautiful star. My condolences to you and your family. In this tough time in your life, may our friendship, sympathy and heartfelt condolences bring you comfort. Sent with love and remembrance to get through this tough time. Our most sincere condolences. Hearing about your loss has deeply saddened me, but I know that this is far from what you are going through right now. I am truly sorry to hear about your loss. Your mother was a great woman and she will be truly missed and will always be remembered. May Your love one’s soul rest in peace, I believe that God will accept with open arms for all the good deeds while on earth. We pray for forgiveness.
  9. 9. Losing someone we love is nothing easy, we can realize that we are blessed to have been able to share in life. My condolences. Nothing is more painful in life as the separation of the love one. God rest the soul. My most sincere condolences. We join our friends with thoughts of comfort in helping then get over the immense void left behind by the loss of your love one. Your love one’s kind face remains forever in our image. You retired quietly, the same way you live in the world of good and righteous. We would like to express our sorrow and condolences to you and your family. She will be a part of our prayers from now on. Wishing you peace to bring comfort and the courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts. Our hearts are filled with sorrow upon hearing the news about your love one's passing. Our most sincere condolences. After the tears have dried and the goodbyes have been said, all we have is happy memories that we’ve shared with our loved ones. I cannot believe your love one is no longer with us… I have to believe that God has bigger plans for you. Sincere condolences. Our hearts go out to you in your time of sorrow. A thought of comfort and condolences to the grieving family. Our collective hearts are heavy with sympathy. Sharing in your sorrow with love and friendship. Our condolences.
  10. 10. No words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Words fall short of expressing my sorrow. My condolences. I’m always there in your hour of need. May her soul rest in peace. Someone so special can never be forgotten I will be thinking of you in this moment of pain. Thinking of you, at this time of loss. Our most sincere condolences. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. Words fall short of expressing my sorrow for your loss. We pray that your heart and soul will find peace and comfort during this difficult time. May the memories of John Doe help you find peace. We don’t know how to heal your pain but wish we could. Our most sincere condolences.
  11. 11. Success Achievements Wishes Congratulations for scaling new heights and setting new standards. For your biggest achievement, Congrats! May you have many more years of success and higher achievements. You have made us proud. Good job. Congrats! You have made us proud. Well done! Congratulations May every day of your life be rewarding and may you have a awesome times ahead. Congratulations! This is the result of your hard work all through the year. So enjoy every bit of it. Well done. Congrats!! Heard you got well-deserved achievement. I always knew you had the potential to reach where you are today in your success path. Keep up the good work. Wishing you all the best. Your hard work has paid off. I pray that you will find success in all that you lay hands on. Congrats! “To accomplish great things we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe". My heartiest congratulations on your achievement today! You really deserve it. If there is anything amazing that happened in the recent months, it is your new well-deserved achievement. Congratulations. You really deserve it.
  12. 12. Many dream, some try and only a few achieve. You are an achiever today. Congrats on this special achievement!! Keep up the good work and remember that sky is the limit to your achievements. Your dedication, passion and perseverance has help you achieve the business person of the year award. Congrats!! You really deserve it. Congrats! Best of luck for all future endeavors and keep achieving all your goals. Congratulations on your success! You have made us all proud. Keep up the good work! Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring. I wish you many years of great achievements! No matter how big a crowd may be, a person like you always stands out! There's no one who has worked as hard as you have in the last years. Now your efforts effort have paid off. Congrats! You worked hard, you deserve it, you have got it! Please accept my congratulations on this wonderful recognition of your merits. First they ignore you... Then they laugh and fight against you... Then you win! I knew you could do it. Congratulations for your brilliant achievement! Well done! You are destined to make it big, you just didn't know it. This recognition is surely deserved and will give you an opportunity to spread your wings.
  13. 13. You've worked hard to achieve this, but your efforts were completely worth it. Now one of your great desires became real! Wishing you best of luck in your new capacity! Congratulations for your fabulous achievement! You deserve it every bit! Aim for the stars! What you achieve is the result of your hard work and dedication; I wish you to keep it up always, no matter what will be the situation. There are many things waiting for you, as you deserve this attention. Congratulations! Turn loss into profit, weakness into strength, risk into opportunity, and the whole business world welcomes you; you have already shown your ability and this achievement carries the talent of yours. Congratulations! The success and achievement follow those who know how to earn them, you are the one among those rare. Congratulation for your newest goal and all the best for your future. Keep your strategy best and go ahead in life. Make your every dream true what you want. This is the beginning of your life and you have a long way to go. Don’t stop imagining and creating your way to achieve the aim. Give your best always. Congratulation. The truth behind this achievement is hard work and honesty what you always cherish in your way of life. You are the inspiration to all and be the same forever in your life. Win many hurdles in your way. Congrats.
  14. 14. You are confident enough to win the race, you are bold enough to wear the crown of success. You achieve what you are looking for. Give your best and be satisfied with what you do. Congratulation for your achievements and good luck. What you dreame of, you make it true with your success and hard work. It is true, the journey is difficult, you make the hurdles smoother with your daring attitude. Give your best always and keep your aim high forever. Congratulation. The smile, you are enjoying today, you earn it with your courage. The happiness, you live in, you make yourself deserve for it. Go ahead in your life and I wish you congratulation for your new achievements. Hurdles come, but those who never turn back, get the success as you do. You are the inspiration in yourself and the courage you have shown leads you a long way. Highs and lows are there, but be prepared to deal with any matter. Congratulation. Be happy, what you have today, but don’t limit your achievements with one success. Some miles you have crossed, but many are yet to ride and many joys are yet to felt. I wish you best of luck for your achievements. Setting a target and live in the expectation to win it, is itself a great achievement, but to make it true, you set up an example. Go ahead in the career and enjoy the life in coming days and win your target with your talent. Congratulation. You make your destination with your hard work and efforts, you make your dream true with honesty and talent. I wish you congratulation for achieving your target. Never think it is the end, instead though it is your beginning.
  15. 15. Your strategy is correct, your plan is perfect and this achievement pays off your honesty. Keep your aim high always, go ahead in your life, this is the beginning of your journey and there are still to enjoy many highs. Congrats. This achievement, you bag today, is the result of your hard work and dedication. Your skill leads you to your goal and your confidence makes your dream come true. Believe in yourself and achieve many goals you desire. You dare to dream big, but you prove yourself right; others may criticize you and may smile at you for such big dream, but your actions speak louder than anything else; be happy and always have this spirit in your mind. Good luck. The achievement, you get today, not happens overnight, you cherish this dream all through your life and your hard work brings the success. Don’t limit yourself with one achievement, as lots are yet to feel. Congratulation. I would like to congratulate you for your success. You are the best in your work. You never compromise with the quality and your ability to create a new makes you rare in this field. Be confident enough to go on your way. It is true, not everyone can define success, only those who experienced it, can define the success with the hard work and talent. Always have faith in you and never step back to face a new challenge. Congratulations.
  16. 16. Congrats on your fabulous achievement. I always knew you are different from others. Your achievement is truly commendable so keep up the good work. Congrats again. Congratulations for your fabulous achievement. You deserve it every bit. Aim for the stars. Congratulations on your achievements. You have made us all proud. Great job, keep it up. Congratulations on your success. You have made us all proud. Keep up the good work. Congratulations. I wish and pray that you always succeed in whatever you do. Congratulations. There’s your reward for all the hard work you put in. Enjoy every bit of it. Congratulations. Your hard word has finally paid off. Dreams seldom materialize on their own. I am so happy that you made us proud. Keep it up. Congratulations. Congratulations for your fantastic achievement. It is a success, you truly deserved. It is an achievement you have truly earned. I congratulate you on your success and wish you all the best for your future. Well Done. It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.
  17. 17. Only those who attempt the absurd can achieve the impossible. Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly. Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm. Congratulations. There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit. There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure. Those who believe they are exclusively in the right are generally those who achieve something. Try not to become a man of success but rather to become a man of value. But still, Congratulations. Well done. You are destined to make it big, you just didn’t know it. This recognition is surely deserved and will give you an opportunity to spread your wings. With knowledge in your hands and an open heart, you were sure to find success in your efforts. Congratulations. You worked hard, you deserve it, you have got it. Please accept my congratulations on this wonderful recognition of your merits. Your dedication, enthusiasm and insight are really inspiring. I wish you many years of great achievements.
  18. 18. You’ve worked hard to achieve this promotion, but your efforts were completely worth it. Now one of your great desires became real. Wishing you best of luck in your new capacity. It is a success, you truly deserved. It is an achievement you have truly earned. I congratulate you on your success and wish you all the best for your future. Well done. I wish you a hearty Congratulations on this pleasant occasion. May your life always shower you with such happy and successful moments. Well done. Congratulations. You truly deserve the success, and with such efforts you are sure to earn more. Keep up the good work. Congratulations on this wonderful occasion. You truly deserve the success, and with such efforts you are sure to earn more. Keep up the good work. Congratulations on this wonderful occasion. Some are dreamers, some are talented. You are both. May you achieve more success ahead. Congratulations on this success. Well done, you deserved the success. Congratulations to you. Congrats on your achievement, You made us so proud, You have proved your worth, You are truly out of the crowd, Stay blessed, Congratulations to you!
  19. 19. Feedback / Comments on Social Media Engagement Thank you for sharing your wisdom and very insightful thoughts. World needs more people like you who uplift others and add value to the community. Blessings. You are a valuable member of the community and ​ ​More power to you. Stay blessed forever. Your giving value attitude helps others to ride through these challenging times. you're helping us to learn more and being a person of value. Blessings. As I read this, it’s clear that you care about others and would like to empower others and always be a person of value. Blessings You took time to share words of wisdom here. I like to continue to learn from you. ​Stay blessed forever. “No One has ever become poor from Giving”. Anne Frank. This quote holds true for you. Blessings. “Giving is not just a about making a donation. It’s about making a difference.” Kathy Calvin. You are truly making a difference. Keep up the good work and stay blessed. “We make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give”. Winston Churchill. You are making lives by empowering others in the challenging times. Blessings. “Thankfulness is the beginning of gratitude. Gratitude is the completion of thankfulness. Thankfulness may consist merely of words. Gratitude is shown in acts.” – Henri Frederic Amiel. I want to take a moment to show gratitude for your kind generosity to empower others. Blessings.
  20. 20. “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” – Karl Barth. What a joy to came across your kindness and act of giving back to the community. Stay blessed forever. “No one who achieves success does so without the help of others. The wise and confident acknowledge this help with gratitude.” – Alfred North Whitehead. Many thanks for your kindness to help others. Stay blessed forever. “In ordinary life, we hardly realize that we receive a great deal more than we give, and that it is only with gratitude that life becomes rich.” – Dietrich Bonhoeffer. You have demonstrated an extraordinary way of giving to empower others by adding value in other’s life. Keep up the good work and stay blessed forever. “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero. I simply want to express my gratitude for your act of kindness to empower others. Blessings. “You cannot do a kindness too soon because you never know how soon it will be too late.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson. THANK YOU for adding value to my life. Blessings to you and your family. “When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.” – Willie Nelson. It is such a blessings that world has people like you who believe in adding value to others and empowering them to be better person of value. Keep up the good work and blessings. “The more grateful I am, the more beauty I see.” – Mary Davis. I am grateful to meet a kind hearted person who believes in empowering others. Stay blessed forever.
  21. 21. “The root of joy is gratefulness.” David Steindl-Rast. I am so grateful to meet you through this. What a lovely mindset to add value to others and keep up the good work. Stay blessed. “Be thankful for what you have; you’ll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don’t have, you will never, ever have enough.– Oprah Winfrey. I am so thankful to find you and will continue to learn from you. Stay blessed. “Gratitude for the present moment and the fullness of life now is the true prosperity.” – Eckhart Tolle. THANK YOU for adding great value to the community and I sincerely appreciate you and keep up the good work. Blessings.

