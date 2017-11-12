Together Tonight By Norman Corwin audiobook downloads

Three prominent Americans debate the merits of unchecked immigration, national security, and civil rights. While it sounds...
  Three prominent Americans debate the merits of unchecked immigration, national security, and civil rights. While it sounds like a contemporary, made-for-TV event, this confrontation takes place in 1799, with three of America's Founding Fathers as participants: Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, and Aaron Burr. Legendary radio dramatist Norman Corwin created this imagined discussion from the participants' actual writings-proving that when it comes to politics, some things never change. An L.A. Theatre Works full cast performance featuring: JD Cullum as Aaron Burr Gregory Harrison as Thomas Jefferson/Mr. Pendleton Henri Lubatti as Pickering/Others Brian Tichnell as Alexander Hamilton/Barnaby Directed by Alexis Jacknow. Recorded in Los Angeles before a live audience at The James Bridges Theater, UCLA in October of 2016.
  Written By: Norman Corwin
Narrated By: Gregory Harrison, JD Cullum, Brian Tichnell, Henry Lubatti
Publisher: L.A. Theatre Works
Date: February 2017
Duration: 1 hours 39 minutes
